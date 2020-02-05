|
05.02.2020 15:15:00
Global Emission Monitoring Systems Industry
NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
Emission Monitoring Systems market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1.9 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 8.8%. CEMS, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 9.3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.7 Billion by the year 2025, CEMS will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798491/?utm_source=PRN
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 7.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$63.9 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$54.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, CEMS will reach a market size of US$131.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 13.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$532.5 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, ABB Ltd.; AMETEK, Inc.; Chemtrols Industries Pvt. Ltd.; CMC Solutions LLC; Durag Holding AG; Ecotech Pty., Ltd.; Emerson Electric Company; Enviro Technology Services; Environnement SA; Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.; General Electric Company; Horiba Ltd.; Opsis AB; Parker Hannifin Corporation; Protea Ltd.; Rockwell Automation, Inc.; SICK AG; Siemens AG; Teledyne Technologies Inc.; Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
