22.03.2021 14:15:00

Global Electronic Weighing Machines Markets, 2020-2026 - Increasing Need to Retain Precision in Process, and Technological Advancements Made in the Laboratory Balances and Scales

DUBLIN, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Electronic Weighing Machines Market by Type, by Distribution Channel, by Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Electronic Weighing Machines Market size is expected to reach $4.8 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 5.9% CAGR during the forecast period.

The main advantages of electronic weighing Machines include its compact size, precision, flexibility in measuring multiple loads, and delivery of online processing. Rising industrial automation and more deployment of automated Electronic Weighing Machines in both the retail and jewelry outlets will boost the market growth. Though, the cost of these machines is higher compared to the traditional weighing scales. This is the limiting factor for the adoption of these machines and thereby affect market growth.

In both commercial and residential sectors, demand for electronic weighing machines is continuously increasing due to the factors like rising in economic activities, increasing need to retain precisions in process, and technological advancements made in the laboratory balances and scales. The major factors for increasing the adoption of an electric weighing machine include accuracy, durability, reliability, portability, etc.

Furthermore, these weighing machines possess multiple units of measurement that why units measured can be converted into different units like grams and ounces. Due to these factors is the shifting preference of consumers from traditional to electronic weighing machines.

Online channels are mainly hosted by e-commerce businesses as well as by manufacturers who have understood the potential of these channels, so they have started hosting their websites to better services to the customer needs. The wide range of products are available, there are better options to compare them on the basis of features and prices, it also ensures rapid delivery and easy returns policies of the products, these factors are expected to drive the segment. Consumers are nowadays preferring multi-brand online retailers in order to save their time.

Based on Type, the market is segmented into Retail scale, Laboratory scale, Gem and Jewelry Scale, Kitchen scale, Health scale and Others. Based on Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into Online and Offline. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Illinois Tools Works, Inc. (Avery Weigh-Tronix, LLC), Shimadzu Corporation, Sartorius AG, BONSO Electronics International, Inc., Mettler-Toledo International, Inc., A&D Company, Limited, Doran Scales, Inc., Essae-Teraoka Pvt. Ltd., Fairbanks Scales, Inc. and Kern & Sohn GmbH.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology
1.1 Market Definition
1.2 Objectives
1.3 Market Scope
1.4 Segmentation
1.5 Methodology for the research

Chapter 2. Market Overview
2.1 Introduction
2.1.1 Overview
2.1.2 Market Composition and Scenario
2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market
2.2.1 Market Drivers
2.2.2 Market Restraints

Chapter 3. Strategies deployed in Electronic Weighing Machines Market

Chapter 4. Global Electronic Weighing Machines Market by Type
4.1 Global Retail scale Market by Region
4.2 Global Laboratory scale Market by Region
4.3 Global Gem and Jewelry Scale Market by Region
4.4 Global Kitchen scale Market by Region
4.5 Global Health scale Market by Region
4.6 Global Others Market by Region

Chapter 5. Global Electronic Weighing Machines Market by Distribution Channel
5.1 Global Online Market by Region
5.2 Global Offline Market by Region

Chapter 6. Global Electronic Weighing Machines Market by Region

Chapter 7. Company Profiles

  • Illinois Tools Works, Inc. (Avery Weigh-Tronix, LLC)
  • Shimadzu Corporation
  • Sartorius AG
  • BONSO Electronics International, Inc.
  • Mettler-Toledo International, Inc.
  • A&D Company, Limited
  • Doran Scales, Inc.
  • Essae-Teraoka Pvt. Ltd.
  • Fairbanks Scales, Inc.
  • Kern & Sohn GmbH

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/enhbcs

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-electronic-weighing-machines-markets-2020-2026---increasing-need-to-retain-precision-in-process-and-technological-advancements-made-in-the-laboratory-balances-and-scales-301252825.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

