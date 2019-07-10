Global Electrodeionization Market Forecast to 2024 - Rising Demand for Ultrapure Water is Projected to Drive the Electrodeionization Market for Other End-Use Industries

DUBLIN, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electrodeionization Market by Design (Plate and Frame Construction, and Spiral Wound Construction), End-use Industry (Power Generation, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Semiconductor), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Electrodeionization Market is Estimated to be USD 827 Million in 2019 and is Projected to Reach USD 1,124 Million by 2024, at a CAGR of 6.3%



Rising population, rapid urbanization, rising environmental concerns, and rising industrialization are the major factors that have led to the growth of the electrodeionization market across the globe. High installation and capital intensive electrodeionization systems are restraining the growth of the electrodeionization market.



Electrodeionization (EDI) is a water treatment technology that is used to obtain ultrapure water by mitigating or removing dissolved salts and impurities from normal water. EDI differs from other technologies due to its chemical-free process, as it does not require acids, caustic soda, or moving parts. The electrodeionization system includes modules and equipment. The EDI module comprises a cationic exchange resin, cationic membrane anionic exchange resin, and anionic membrane, whereas the equipment consists of pumps, motor pressure valves, and gauges. When an electric current is passed through the module, impurities and unwanted particles are trapped and flushed out through the drain system.



The market has been segmented based on design, end-use industry, and region. Based on end-use industry, the market has been classified into power generation, pharmaceuticals, electronics & semiconductor, and others (automotive, chemicals, and food & beverages). Major designs of electrodeionization systems include spiral-wound construction and plate-and-frame construction.



Of these, the plate and frame construction segment accounted for the larger share of 65.2% of the electrode ionization market in terms of value in 2018. The growth of this segment can be attributed to lower operating costs, simple design, and high durability of the plate and frame construction design. Spiral-wound construction requires lesser floor space compared to other types, provides leak-free operation, higher feed water, and has a high tolerance to cross flow operations.



Key players operating in this market are undertaking various initiatives to capture a significant market share and address the increasing demand for electrodeionization from various end-use industries. Acquisitions, new product launches, and contracts are the 3 major growth strategies adopted by leading players in the market.



Leading players in the electrodeionization market include Suez SA (France), Veolia Environnement S.A. (France), Evoqua Water Technologies LLC (US), Qua Group (US), DowDuPont Inc. (US), SnowPure, LLC (US), and Mega a.s. (Czech Republic), among others.

