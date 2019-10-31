Global Electro-Discharge Machines Markets 2017-2023 with 2018 as the Base Year

DUBLIN, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electro-Discharge Machines - Global Markets, Products, End-Users & Competitors: 2017-2023 Analysis & Forecasts" report from Dedalus Consulting has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

EDM technology includes three main types of machining: wire, small-hole, and RAM-type (or sinker). Each of these finds application in very specific areas, and several alternative technologies are competing for market share in the advanced machining sector.



The EDM dataset provides a complete analysis of the global market for Wire, RAM and Small-Hole EDM Machines. The report provides quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market by country, end-user industry, machine type, and competitors. It also covers the global market size of the machining industry including electro-chemical (ECM), laser machining, and traditional mechanical machining. Market trends and forecasts are provided for the years 2017-2023.



Research Objectives



The primary objectives of this analysis are:

To provide clients with the tools they need to accurately assess their market opportunities and potential;

To determine the size of the total market opportunity by EDM machine product types, end-user industry, and by country;

To forecast future growth in each product by geographic and end-use market; and

To assess the competitive environment within the market including supplier sales, market share, and producer profiles.

Timeframe

Published Research

2018 base year

2019 estimated

Forecasts: 2018-2023

Key Topics Covered:



Section One: Technology Overview



Types of Machining

Mechanical

Electro-Discharge Machining (EDM)

Electro-Chemical Machining (ECM)

Laser Machining

Powder Metallurgy

Additive Manufacturing

Other

Mechanical Machining

Grinding Machines

CNC and Manual Lathes

Turning Centers

Machining Centers

Horizontal

Vertical

Electroerosion Machines

Electro-Discharge Machines (EDM)

Wire EDM

RAM/Cavity/Sinker EDM

Small Hole Drilling EDM

Macro Versus Micro EDM Machining

Electrochemical (ECM) Machine

Laser Machining



Powder Metallurgy



Additive Technology



Technical Differences in Process

Tool Material Requirements for EDM Machining

Comparison of Machining Technology Types

Costs of Production by Machine Type

Waste and Expendable Materials

Efficiencies and other Cost Factors

Advantages and Disadvantages of EDM Machining

Section Two: Market Overview



EDM Global Market Overview

Global Market by Type of Machine ($, UnitsMM, ASP): 2017-2023

Global Market for World RAM-Type EDM ($, Units, ASP): 2017-2023

EDM Market by Region

Global Economic Trends

Working Toward Recovery and Future Growth

The Shifting Machining Marketplace

Market by Distribution Channel

Breakdown by Distribution Channel (%): 2017-2023

End-User Analysis

Market by End-User Industry ($MM, UnitsMM, ASP): 2017-2023

Global Market by End-User Applications ($, Units, ASP): 2017-2023

Statistics & Overall Market Data

High Growth Markets

Key Sectors by Country and Region

Factors Affecting End-User Demand

Analysis of Criteria for End-User Product Selection

Competitive Environment

Competitive Market Factors (e.g., pricing, product development...)

Major Supplier Sales and Market Share ($MM): 2017-2018

Marketing Strategies

Competitive Landscape Moving Forward

Section Three: Wire EDM Market Analysis



Wire EDM Global Market Overview

Regional Market Trends

Factors Affecting Demand

End-User Trends

Global Demand for Wire EDM by Country

Global Demand of Wire EDM by Country

World Wire EDM Demand by Region ($MM, UnitsMM, ASP): 2017-2023

World Wire EDM Demand by Region (%)

Global Production for Wire EDM by Country

Global Production of Wire EDM by Country

World Wire EDM Production by Region ($MM, UnitsMM, ASP): 2017-2023

World Wire EDM Production by Region (%)

Market by Distribution Channel

World Wire EDM Producer Shipments by Distribution Channel

Breakdown of World Wire EDM by Distribution Channel (%): 2017-2023

Market by Product Type

Demand for Wire EDM Machines by Product Type ($MM, UnitsMM, ASP): 2017-2023

Wire-EDM Market by End-User Industry

Global Market Demand by End-User Industry ($MM, UnitsMM, ASP): 2017-2023

End-User Selection Criteria

Market Demand by End-User and Application

World Wire EDM Production by Country by End-User

Competitive Environment

Playing Field

Major Supplier Sales and Market Share ($MM): 2017-2018

Marketing Strategies

Product Pricing

Confronting Current Market Conditions

Future Outlook

Market Size and Growth: 2017-2023

Factors Affecting Demand

Shifting Technology Landscapes

Section Four: RAM-Type EDM Market Analysis



RAM-Type EDM Global Market Overview

Regional Market Trends

Factors Affecting Demand

End-User Trends

Global Demand for RAM-Type EDM by Country

Global Demand for RAM-Type EDM by Country

World RAM-Type EDM Demand by Region ($MM, UnitsMM, ASP): 2017-2023

World RAM-Type EDM Demand by Region (%)

Global Production for RAM-Type EDM by Country

Global Production of RAM-Type EDM by Country

World RAM-Type EDM Production by Region ($MM, UnitsMM, ASP): 2017-2023

World RAM-Type EDM Production by Region (%)

Market by Distribution Channel

World RAM-Type EDM Producer Shipments by Distribution Channel

Breakdown of World RAM-Type EDM by Distribution Channel (%): 2017-2023

Market by Product Type

Demand for RAM-Type EDM Machines by Product Type ($MM, UnitsMM, ASP): 2017-2023

RAM-Type EDM Market by End-User Industry

Global Market Demand by End-User Industry ($MM, UnitsMM, ASP): 2017-2023

End-User Selection Criteria

Market Demand by End-User and Application

World RAM-Type EDM Production by Country by End-User

Competitive Environment

Playing Field

Major Supplier Sales and Market Share ($MM): 2017-2018

Marketing Strategies

Product Pricing

Confronting Current Market Conditions

Future Outlook

Market Size and Growth: 2017-2023

Factors Affecting Demand

Shifting Technology Landscapes

Section Five: Small-Hole EDM Market Analysis



Small-Hole EDM Global Market Overview

Regional Market Trends

Factors Affecting Demand

End-User Trends

Global Demand for Small-Hole EDM by Country

Global Demand for Small-Hole EDM by Country

World Small-Hole EDM Demand by Region ($MM, UnitsMM, ASP): 2017-2023

World Small-Hole EDM Demand by Region (%)

Global Production for Small-Hole EDM by Country

Global Production of Small-Hole EDM by Country

World Small-Hole EDM Production by Region ($MM, UnitsMM, ASP): 2017-2023

World Small-Hole EDM Production by Region (%)

Market by Distribution Channel

World Small-Hole EDM Producer Shipments by Distribution Channel

Breakdown of World Small-Hole EDM by Distribution Channel (%): 2017-2023

Market by Product Type

Demand for Small-Hole EDM Machines by Product Type ($MM, UnitsMM, ASP): 2017-2023

Small-Hole-EDM Market by End-User Industry

Global Market Demand by End-User Industry ($MM, UnitsMM, ASP): 2017-2023

End-User Selection Criteria

Market Demand by End-User and Application

World Small-Hole EDM Production by Country by End-User

Competitive Environment

Playing Field

Major Supplier Sales and Market Share ($MM): 2017-2018

Marketing Strategies

Product Pricing

Confronting Current Market Conditions

Future Outlook

Market Size and Growth: 2017-2023

Factors Affecting Demand

Shifting Technology Landscapes

Section Six: Producer Profiles

Beaumont Machine

Belmont Equipment & Technologies

Chmer EDM

Current EDM

GF Agiecharmilles

Makino Europe Gmbh

Mitsubishi EDM/Laser

OnaEDM

Sharp Precision Machine Tools

Sodick



Companies Mentioned



