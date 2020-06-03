Global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Analysis and the Anticipated Impact of COVID-19 on the Industry

DUBLIN, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market: Global Opportunity and Trend Analysis, 2019-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global EV charging infrastructure market is projected to reach USD 140.0 billion by 2030, growing at an estimated CAGR of 31.2%. The rapid pace of growth expected to be witnessed within this industry can be attributed to the constant innovation and R&D efforts being carried out for the improvement of EV charging technologies. In addition, increasing demand for electric vehicles and government funding and incentives for adoption of cleaner transport alternatives is expected to further, propel the growth of this market. However, the recent global COVID-19 pandemic and requirement of high initial investment are some of the factors that may hinder the growth of the EV charging infrastructure market.



It is worth mentioning that, at present, commercial charging stations are available at various public sites, thereby enabling users of electric vehicles to charge their equipment easily at various commonly frequented places, such as shopping malls, restaurants, hotels and highways. As per estimates, the market for commercial electric vehicle charging stations is likely to grow at an estimated CAGR of 39.1%, during the period 2020-2030.



Slow AC charging is presently the most common method of charging electric vehicles owing to the cost-related advantages that this alternative offers. Therefore, it is believed that AC charging stations are likely to capture the largest market share (80%) of the overall market, throughout the forecast period. In addition, the growing demand for solutions that enable charging of electric vehicles at home, workplace and a parking space is anticipated to drive the growth of the market for Level 2 chargers.



This report features an extensive study of the current landscape of industry players that are offering electric vehicle charging infrastructure and related services. Amongst other elements, the report features:



A quantitative analysis of the current and future market opportunity, over the period 2019-2030.

A qualitative analysis of key market trends, growth drivers, constraints, and upcoming opportunity areas, within the electric charging infrastructure market.

Detailed discussion on the likely impact that the recent COVID-19 pandemic is anticipated to have on the electric vehicles industry.

Informed insights on the competitive landscape of the electric vehicle charging infrastructure market.

Key Topics Covered:





CHAPTER 1 PREFACE

1.1. Scope of the Report

1.2. Research Methodology

1.3. Report Assumptions



CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market Overview

3.1.1. Impact of COVID-19 on the Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market

3.2. Market Dynamics



CHAPTER 4 Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market, By Product Type

4.1. Market Overview

4.2. AC Charging

4.3. DC Charging

4.4. Wireless Charging



CHAPTER 5 Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market, By Application

5.1. Market Overview

5.2. Personal

5.3. Commercial



CHAPTER 6 Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market, By Charging Levels

6.1. Market Overview

6.2. Level 1

6.3. Level 2

6.4. Level 3



CHAPTER 7 Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market, By Geography

7.1. Market Overview

7.2. North America

7.3. Europe

7.4. APAC

7.5. Rest of the World



CHAPTER 8 Company Profiles

8.1. ABB Ltd.

8.2. ChargePoint, Inc.

8.3. Siemens

8.4. XCharge

8.5. Tesla

8.6. Eaton Corporation

8.7. Heliox

8.8. Webasto Charging Systems

8.9. ClipperCreek, Inc.

8.10. EVBOX





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y36wov

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-electric-vehicle-charging-infrastructure-market-analysis-and-the-anticipated-impact-of-covid-19-on-the-industry-301069347.html

SOURCE Research and Markets