06.02.2020 14:20:00
Global Electric Traction Motor Industry
NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Electric Traction Motor market worldwide is projected to grow by US$26.6 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 18.1%. AC, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 18.7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$32.4 Billion by the year 2025, AC will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798458/?utm_source=PRN
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 16.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$845.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, AC will reach a market size of US$1.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 23.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$6.7 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, ABB Ltd.; Alstom SA; CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd.; Crrc Corporation Ltd.; General Electric Company; Nidec Corporation; Robert Bosch GmbH; Siemens AG; Skoda Electric AS; Toshiba Corporation; Traktionssysteme Austria; WEG SA
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Electric Traction Motor Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Electric Traction Motor Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Electric Traction Motor Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Electric Traction Motor Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: AC (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: AC (Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: AC (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: DC (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$
Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: DC (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: DC (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in
Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Railway (Application) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 11: Railway (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 12: Railway (Application) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Electric Vehicles (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 14: Electric Vehicles (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 15: Electric Vehicles (Application) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: Other Applications (Application) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: Other Applications (Application) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Electric Traction Motor Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Table 19: United States Electric Traction Motor Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Electric Traction Motor Market in the United States
by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 21: United States Electric Traction Motor Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: United States Electric Traction Motor Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Electric Traction Motor Historic Demand Patterns in
the United States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 24: Electric Traction Motor Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 25: Canadian Electric Traction Motor Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Canadian Electric Traction Motor Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 27: Electric Traction Motor Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 28: Canadian Electric Traction Motor Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Electric Traction Motor Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 30: Canadian Electric Traction Motor Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 31: Japanese Market for Electric Traction Motor: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 32: Electric Traction Motor Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 33: Japanese Electric Traction Motor Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Electric
Traction Motor in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Japanese Electric Traction Motor Market in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 36: Electric Traction Motor Market Share Shift in Japan
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 37: Chinese Electric Traction Motor Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 38: Electric Traction Motor Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 39: Chinese Electric Traction Motor Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 40: Chinese Demand for Electric Traction Motor in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Electric Traction Motor Market Review in China in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 42: Chinese Electric Traction Motor Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Electric Traction Motor Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 43: European Electric Traction Motor Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 44: Electric Traction Motor Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 45: European Electric Traction Motor Market Share Shift
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: European Electric Traction Motor Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 47: Electric Traction Motor Market in Europe in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 48: European Electric Traction Motor Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: European Electric Traction Motor Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 50: Electric Traction Motor Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 51: European Electric Traction Motor Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 52: Electric Traction Motor Market in France by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 53: French Electric Traction Motor Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 54: French Electric Traction Motor Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: Electric Traction Motor Quantitative Demand Analysis
in France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 56: French Electric Traction Motor Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 57: French Electric Traction Motor Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 58: Electric Traction Motor Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 59: German Electric Traction Motor Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 60: German Electric Traction Motor Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: Electric Traction Motor Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: German Electric Traction Motor Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 63: Electric Traction Motor Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 64: Italian Electric Traction Motor Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 65: Electric Traction Motor Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 66: Italian Electric Traction Motor Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 67: Italian Demand for Electric Traction Motor in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 68: Electric Traction Motor Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 69: Italian Electric Traction Motor Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 70: United Kingdom Market for Electric Traction Motor:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 71: Electric Traction Motor Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 72: United Kingdom Electric Traction Motor Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Electric Traction Motor in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 74: United Kingdom Electric Traction Motor Market in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 75: Electric Traction Motor Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 76: Spanish Electric Traction Motor Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 77: Spanish Electric Traction Motor Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 78: Electric Traction Motor Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 79: Spanish Electric Traction Motor Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 80: Electric Traction Motor Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 81: Spanish Electric Traction Motor Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 82: Russian Electric Traction Motor Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 83: Electric Traction Motor Market in Russia by Type: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 84: Russian Electric Traction Motor Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: Russian Electric Traction Motor Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 86: Electric Traction Motor Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 87: Electric Traction Motor Market Share Breakdown in
Russia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 88: Rest of Europe Electric Traction Motor Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 89: Electric Traction Motor Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 90: Rest of Europe Electric Traction Motor Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: Rest of Europe Electric Traction Motor Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 92: Electric Traction Motor Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 93: Rest of Europe Electric Traction Motor Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 94: Asia-Pacific Electric Traction Motor Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 95: Electric Traction Motor Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 96: Asia-Pacific Electric Traction Motor Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: Electric Traction Motor Market in Asia-Pacific by
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Electric Traction Motor Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Electric Traction Motor Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 100: Electric Traction Motor Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Electric Traction Motor Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Electric Traction Motor Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 103: Electric Traction Motor Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 104: Australian Electric Traction Motor Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 105: Australian Electric Traction Motor Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 106: Electric Traction Motor Market in Australia: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 107: Australian Electric Traction Motor Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 108: Electric Traction Motor Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 109: Indian Electric Traction Motor Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 110: Indian Electric Traction Motor Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 111: Electric Traction Motor Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 112: Indian Electric Traction Motor Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 113: Electric Traction Motor Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 114: Indian Electric Traction Motor Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 115: Electric Traction Motor Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 116: South Korean Electric Traction Motor Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 117: Electric Traction Motor Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 118: Electric Traction Motor Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 119: South Korean Electric Traction Motor Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 120: Electric Traction Motor Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Electric Traction
Motor: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 122: Electric Traction Motor Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific Electric Traction Motor Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Electric Traction Motor in US$ Million by Application: 2018
to 2025
Table 125: Rest of Asia-Pacific Electric Traction Motor Market
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 126: Electric Traction Motor Market Share Shift in Rest
of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 127: Latin American Electric Traction Motor Market Trends
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 128: Electric Traction Motor Market in Latin America in
US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 129: Latin American Electric Traction Motor Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 130: Latin American Electric Traction Motor Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 131: Electric Traction Motor Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 132: Latin American Electric Traction Motor Market by
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 133: Latin American Demand for Electric Traction Motor in
US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 134: Electric Traction Motor Market Review in Latin
America in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 135: Latin American Electric Traction Motor Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 136: Argentinean Electric Traction Motor Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 137: Electric Traction Motor Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 138: Argentinean Electric Traction Motor Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 139: Argentinean Electric Traction Motor Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 140: Electric Traction Motor Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 141: Argentinean Electric Traction Motor Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 142: Electric Traction Motor Market in Brazil by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 143: Brazilian Electric Traction Motor Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 144: Brazilian Electric Traction Motor Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 145: Electric Traction Motor Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 146: Brazilian Electric Traction Motor Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 147: Brazilian Electric Traction Motor Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
MEXICO
Table 148: Electric Traction Motor Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 149: Mexican Electric Traction Motor Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 150: Mexican Electric Traction Motor Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 151: Electric Traction Motor Market in Mexico: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 152: Mexican Electric Traction Motor Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 153: Electric Traction Motor Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 154: Rest of Latin America Electric Traction Motor Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 155: Electric Traction Motor Market in Rest of Latin
America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 156: Rest of Latin America Electric Traction Motor Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 157: Rest of Latin America Electric Traction Motor Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 158: Electric Traction Motor Historic Demand Patterns in
Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 159: Electric Traction Motor Market Share Breakdown in
Rest of Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 160: The Middle East Electric Traction Motor Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 161: Electric Traction Motor Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 162: The Middle East Electric Traction Motor Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 163: The Middle East Electric Traction Motor Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 164: The Middle East Electric Traction Motor Historic
Market by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 165: Electric Traction Motor Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 166: The Middle East Electric Traction Motor Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 167: Electric Traction Motor Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 168: The Middle East Electric Traction Motor Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 169: Iranian Market for Electric Traction Motor: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 170: Electric Traction Motor Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 171: Iranian Electric Traction Motor Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 172: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Electric
Traction Motor in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 173: Iranian Electric Traction Motor Market in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 174: Electric Traction Motor Market Share Shift in Iran
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 175: Israeli Electric Traction Motor Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 176: Electric Traction Motor Market in Israel in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 177: Israeli Electric Traction Motor Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 178: Israeli Electric Traction Motor Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 179: Electric Traction Motor Market in Israel:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 180: Israeli Electric Traction Motor Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 181: Saudi Arabian Electric Traction Motor Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 182: Electric Traction Motor Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 183: Saudi Arabian Electric Traction Motor Market by
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 184: Saudi Arabian Demand for Electric Traction Motor in
US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 185: Electric Traction Motor Market Review in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 186: Saudi Arabian Electric Traction Motor Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 187: Electric Traction Motor Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 188: United Arab Emirates Electric Traction Motor
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 189: Electric Traction Motor Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 190: Electric Traction Motor Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 191: United Arab Emirates Electric Traction Motor
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2009-2017
Table 192: Electric Traction Motor Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 193: Electric Traction Motor Market in Rest of Middle
East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 194: Rest of Middle East Electric Traction Motor Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 195: Rest of Middle East Electric Traction Motor Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 196: Electric Traction Motor Market in Rest of Middle
East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 197: Rest of Middle East Electric Traction Motor Market
in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 198: Electric Traction Motor Market Share Distribution in
Rest of Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 199: African Electric Traction Motor Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 200: Electric Traction Motor Market in Africa by Type: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 201: African Electric Traction Motor Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 202: African Electric Traction Motor Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 203: Electric Traction Motor Historic Demand Patterns in
Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 204: Electric Traction Motor Market Share Breakdown in
Africa by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
ABB GROUP
ALSTOM SA
CG POWER AND INDUSTRIAL SOLUTIONS
CRRC CORPORATION LTD.
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
NIDEC CORPORATION
ROBERT BOSCH GMBH
SIEMENS AG
TOSHIBA CORPORATION
TRAKTIONSSYSTEME AUSTRIA
WEG SA
?KODA ELECTRIC AS
V. CURATED RESEARCH
