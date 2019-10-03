|
Global Electric Scooter and Motorcycle Markets Outlook Report 2019: Lack of Charging Infrastructure is Restraining Market Growth
DUBLIN, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electric Scooter and Motorcycle - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Electric Scooter and Motorcycle market accounted for $7487.38 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $16532.32 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period.
Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include rising consumer awareness towards climate change, implementation of regulations for pollution and environment control and increased emphasis on reduction in carbon emissions. However, lack of charging infrastructure is restraining the market growth.
Electric scooters/mopeds and motorcycles are two-wheelers that run on the electrical energy stored in the rechargeable battery unit. These battery units can either be charged through an external power source or can be swapped with a charged one. Electric two-wheelers are more efficient and eco-friendly than conventional ICE two-wheelers.
Amongst vehicle type, the e-motorcycle segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the advancements in battery technology, the range and performance standards of electric two-wheelers. As e-motorcycles serve different purposes such as cruising, racing, off-roading, and commuting, their demand would rise in the future.
By Geography, Asia Pacific is likely to have a huge demand due to rising demand for greener transportation along with several initiatives by private organizations as well as governments of the countries. China's rapidly growing economy is driving the expansion of advanced technologies to improve electrification in the country.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Some of the key players in global Electric Scooter and Motorcycle market are
- Piaggio Group
- BMW Group
- TVS Motor Company
- Zero Motorcycles
- Alta Motors
- Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd.
- Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
- Vmoto Limited
- Yadea Group Holding Ltd.
- KTM AG
- Emflux Motors
- Hero Electric
- Terra Motors Corporation
- Bajaj Auto Ltd.
- Aima Technology Group Co., Ltd
- Electrotherm Ltd.
- NIU International
- Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co., Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Technology Analysis
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Electric Scooter and Motorcycle Market, By Distance
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Above 100 Miles
5.3 75-100 Miles
5.4 Below 75 Miles
6 Global Electric Scooter and Motorcycle Market, By Battery Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Lithium-Ion
6.3 Sealed Lead Acid
6.4 Nickel-Metal Hydride (Ni-MH)
6.5 Solid State Batteries
6.6 Other Battery types
7 Global Electric Scooter and Motorcycle Market, By Voltage Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 72V
7.3 48V
7.4 60V
7.5 36V
7.6 Other Voltage Types
8 Global Electric Scooter and Motorcycle Market, By Technology
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Battery
8.3 Plug-In
8.4 Extended
9 Global Electric Scooter and Motorcycle Market, By Vehicle Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 E-Motorcycle
9.2.1 High Powered Motorcycles
9.2.2 Low Powered Motorcycles
9.3 E-Scooter/Moped
9.3.1 Kick Scooters
9.3.2 Retro Scooters
10 Global Electric Scooter and Motorcycle Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 UK
10.3.3 Italy
10.3.4 France
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.6 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 Japan
10.4.2 China
10.4.3 India
10.4.4 Australia
10.4.5 New Zealand
10.4.6 South Korea
10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.5 South America
10.5.1 Argentina
10.5.2 Brazil
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Rest of South America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
10.6.1 Saudi Arabia
10.6.2 UAE
10.6.3 Qatar
10.6.4 South Africa
10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
11 Key Developments
11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.3 New Product Launch
11.4 Expansions
11.5 Other Key Strategies
12 Company Profiling
