Global Electric Scooter and Motorcycle Markets Outlook Report 2019: Lack of Charging Infrastructure is Restraining Market Growth

DUBLIN, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electric Scooter and Motorcycle - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Electric Scooter and Motorcycle market accounted for $7487.38 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $16532.32 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period.



Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include rising consumer awareness towards climate change, implementation of regulations for pollution and environment control and increased emphasis on reduction in carbon emissions. However, lack of charging infrastructure is restraining the market growth.



Electric scooters/mopeds and motorcycles are two-wheelers that run on the electrical energy stored in the rechargeable battery unit. These battery units can either be charged through an external power source or can be swapped with a charged one. Electric two-wheelers are more efficient and eco-friendly than conventional ICE two-wheelers.



Amongst vehicle type, the e-motorcycle segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the advancements in battery technology, the range and performance standards of electric two-wheelers. As e-motorcycles serve different purposes such as cruising, racing, off-roading, and commuting, their demand would rise in the future.



By Geography, Asia Pacific is likely to have a huge demand due to rising demand for greener transportation along with several initiatives by private organizations as well as governments of the countries. China's rapidly growing economy is driving the expansion of advanced technologies to improve electrification in the country.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Some of the key players in global Electric Scooter and Motorcycle market are



Piaggio Group

BMW Group

TVS Motor Company

Zero Motorcycles

Alta Motors

Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd.

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

Vmoto Limited

Yadea Group Holding Ltd.

KTM AG

Emflux Motors

Hero Electric

Terra Motors Corporation

Bajaj Auto Ltd.

Aima Technology Group Co., Ltd

Electrotherm Ltd.

NIU International

Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co., Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Electric Scooter and Motorcycle Market, By Distance

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Above 100 Miles

5.3 75-100 Miles

5.4 Below 75 Miles



6 Global Electric Scooter and Motorcycle Market, By Battery Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Lithium-Ion

6.3 Sealed Lead Acid

6.4 Nickel-Metal Hydride (Ni-MH)

6.5 Solid State Batteries

6.6 Other Battery types



7 Global Electric Scooter and Motorcycle Market, By Voltage Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 72V

7.3 48V

7.4 60V

7.5 36V

7.6 Other Voltage Types



8 Global Electric Scooter and Motorcycle Market, By Technology

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Battery

8.3 Plug-In

8.4 Extended



9 Global Electric Scooter and Motorcycle Market, By Vehicle Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 E-Motorcycle

9.2.1 High Powered Motorcycles

9.2.2 Low Powered Motorcycles

9.3 E-Scooter/Moped

9.3.1 Kick Scooters

9.3.2 Retro Scooters



10 Global Electric Scooter and Motorcycle Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.2 UK

10.3.3 Italy

10.3.4 France

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.6 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 Japan

10.4.2 China

10.4.3 India

10.4.4 Australia

10.4.5 New Zealand

10.4.6 South Korea

10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 South America

10.5.1 Argentina

10.5.2 Brazil

10.5.3 Chile

10.5.4 Rest of South America

10.6 Middle East & Africa

10.6.1 Saudi Arabia

10.6.2 UAE

10.6.3 Qatar

10.6.4 South Africa

10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.3 New Product Launch

11.4 Expansions

11.5 Other Key Strategies



12 Company Profiling



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/61ctqg



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-electric-scooter-and-motorcycle-markets-outlook-report-2019-lack-of-charging-infrastructure-is-restraining-market-growth-300930600.html

SOURCE Research and Markets