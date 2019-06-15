Global Edtech Firm Studycat Appoints Ex-Goldman Sachs' Johan Leven as Chairman

LONDON, June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global edtech firm Studycat today welcomes investor Johan Leven as chairman of its board ahead of its founder speaking at EdTechXEurope in London on June 18th.

Johan Leven is currently a founding partner at Quintus Partners, an investment firm based in Asia and the United States. Prior to Quintus Partners, Leven enjoyed a 19-year career at Goldman Sachs, including as partner in charge of mergers and acquisitions for Asia Ex-Japan and in other leadership roles. After Goldman Sachs, he led the build-out of Barclays' client coverage organisation in the Asia Pacific region.

The appointment comes as Studycat expands its edtech offering and further develops its market share. With over ten million users worldwide, partnerships with leading global education firms such as Discovery Kids and Findaway and a 52-episode series of television clips launching on China's Canton Cartoon Network, Studycat is experiencing rapid growth at a pivotal time in edtech.

Johan Leven said: "I'm fortunate to have the opportunity to take on this new role at an exciting time in the development of the global edtech industry. Improving language learning outcomes for children across the world is a worthy aim and it is very rewarding to help the company realise this ambition. Studycat's strong content creation and game development skills, rooted in its deep educational experience, make it ideally placed to expand its offering and I look forward to contributing to its continued growth."

Mark Pemberton, co-founder of Studycat, said: "We are privileged to confirm Johan as Chairman of the Studycat board. The growth of our tech-based connected learning approach, with a combination of traditional and new and innovative techniques for learning, is creating better outcomes for young learners. Johan's appointment will strengthen our ability to benefit children, parents, schools and teachers across our global markets as we work to ensure that millions more can access our language learning solutions."

Founded in 1999, Studycat is a global leader in children's language education, empowering millions of kids around the world to enjoy learning a foreign language with innovative learning applications that connect homes and schools. The company's consumer solutions help children learn languages effectively, achieving superior outcomes by using a blended approach of online and offline games and exercises.

