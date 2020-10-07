|
07.10.2020 21:30:00
Global EdTech and Smart Classroom Market (2020 to 2025) - Increasing Spending on the Education Sector Presents Opportunities
DUBLIN, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "EdTech and Smart Classroom Market by Hardware (Interactive Displays, Interactive Projectors), System (LMS, SIS, TMS), Technology (Gamification, Analytics, Advanced Technology), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global EdTech and smart classroom market size is expected to grow from USD 85.8billion in 2020 to USD 181.3billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.1% during the forecast period.
The major factors driving the growth of the EdTech and smart classroom market include growing adoption of eLearning solutions, impact of COVID-19 pandemic and growing need for online teaching-learning models to continue the education system in lockdown.
Learning management system segment to hold the largest market share during the forecast period
The LMS applications are used for the supervision, certification, tracking, and offering of eLearning applications. These systems primarily track classroom instructions, automate learning administrations, and provide tools to manage and create content. They allow institutions to access educational content online, thereby enabling students to view materials using the web browser. There exists a wide range of systems that deal with management training and educational records, which facilitate blended and online courses for collaboration between teachers and students.
Higher education segment to record the fastest growth rate during the forecast period
Tablet computing, gamification, learning analytics, 3D printing, and wearable technical gadgets, such as small motion sensors, fitness trackers, and smartwatches have changed the vision of higher education and its operations. Education technology has completely revolutionized higher education, helping the segment to overcome all the traditional barriers that were imposed by space and time. Apart from this technical demand, there are many universities, which are themselves facing new challenges related to equipping the students with adequate higher education. University students are provided with advanced education technologies and knowledge so that when required, students can leverage this technology even when they are on the campus premises.
North America to account for the largest market share during the forecast period
North America plays a huge role in the development of technologies, which helps in the adoption of new EdTech solutions across major end user segments. A significant increase in the number of mobile learning applications has been witnessed in the region. According to an article published by Edweek Market Brief in February 2019, spending on educational technology to date exhibits to be more than USD 13.0 billion in the US alone. The North America Education Technology (EdTech) market is growing significantly with abundant investments. In 2017, investments in EdTech products were more than USD 9.5 billion. This market has also brought in many programs that are designed to help with elementary math and English skills. Various students and educators in the region are adopting mobile apps, allowing them to access information at any time and any place.
A large number of organizations in North America are adopting learning technologies that are not limited to internal training purposes. Learning technologies, such as ones provided by Docebo, should become a part of the larger spectrum of systems and be able to integrate seamlessly with different IT legacy systems, such as ERP, Customer Relationship Management (CRM), and video conferencing tools. North America is expected to integrate EdTech solutions as it enables users to increase the collaboration and connections in the learning environment. The North American adoption and market share is significantly higher as compared to other regions, as enterprises here are more receptive to the implementation of such solutions.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Overview of the Edtech and Smart Classroom Market
4.2 North America: Market, by Educational System and Country
4.3 Asia-Pacific: Market, by Educational System and Country
5 Market Overview and Industry Trends
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Proliferation of Connected Devices in the Education Sector
5.2.1.2 Growing Adoption of Elearning Solutions
5.2.1.3 Growing Use of AI and Ml in Smart Learning
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Increasing Cyberattacks on Educational Institutes and Enterprises to Raise Data Security and Privacy Concerns
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Potential Growth Opportunities for System Integrators
5.2.3.2 Increasing Spending on the Education Sector
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 High Cost of Producing Elearning Content
5.2.4.2 Inability to Manage Real-Time and Unstructured Data
5.3 Case Study Analysis
5.3.1 Use Case 1: Cisco
5.3.2 Use Case 2: Google
5.3.3 Use Case 3: Microsoft
5.4 Regulatory Implications
5.5 Average Selling Price: Edtech and Smart Classroom Market
5.6 Value Chain Analysis: Market
5.7 Technology Analysis: Market
5.8 Ecosystem: Market
5.9 COVID-19 Impact: Market
6 Edtech and Smart Classroom Market, by Hardware
6.1 Introduction
6.1.1 Hardware: Market Drivers
6.1.2 Hardware: COVID-19 Impact
6.2 Interactive Projectors
6.3 Interactive Displays
6.4 Other Hardware
7 Edtech and Smart Classroom Market, by Education System
7.1 Introduction
7.1.1 Educational System: Market Drivers
7.1.2 Educational System: COVID-19 Impact
7.2 Learning Management System
7.3 Student Information System
7.4 Classroom Assessment System
7.5 Classroom Collaboration System
7.6 Classroom Management System
7.7 Document Management System
7.8 Student Response System
7.9 Talent Management System
8 Edtech and Smart Classroom Market, by End-user
8.1 Introduction
8.1.1 End-user: Edtech and Smart Classroom Drivers
8.1.2 End-user: COVID-19 Impact
8.2 Kindergarten
8.3 K-12
8.4 Higher Education
9 Edtech and Smart Classroom Market, by Deployment Type
9.1 Introduction
9.1.1 Deployment Type: Edtech and Smart Classroom Drivers
9.1.2 Deployment Type: COVID-19 Impact
9.2 On-Premises
9.3 Cloud
10 Edtech and Smart Classroom Market, by Enabling Technology
10.1 Introduction
10.1.1 Enabling Technology: Edtech and Smart Classroom Drivers
10.1.2 Enabling Technology: COVID-19 Impact
10.2 Gamification
10.3 Analytics
10.4 Enterprise Resource Planning
10.5 Security
10.6 Advanced Technology
11 Edtech and Smart Classroom Market, by Region
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.3 Europe
11.4 Asia-Pacific
11.5 Middle East and Africa
11.6 Latin America
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 Market Evaluation Framework
12.3 Market Share Analysis of Top Market Players
12.4 Revenue Analysis of Top Market Players
12.5 Ranking of Key Market Players in Market
12.6 Competitive Scenario
12.6.1 New Product/Solution Launches and Product Enhancements
12.6.2 Acquisitions
12.6.3 Partnerships and Agreements
13 Company Evaluation Matrix and Company Profiles
13.1 Competitive Evaluation Matrix
13.1.1 Star
13.1.2 Pervasive
13.1.3 Emerging Leaders
13.1.4 Participant
13.2 Company Profiles
13.2.1 Apple
13.2.2 Cisco
13.2.3 Blackboard
13.2.4 IBM
13.2.5 Dell EMC
13.2.6 Google
13.2.7 Microsoft
13.2.8 Oracle
13.2.9 SAP
13.2.10 Instructure
13.2.11 2U Inc
13.2.12 Ellucian
13.2.13 Campus Management
13.2.14 Lenovo
13.2.15 Smart Technologies
13.2.16 Cornerstone Ondemand
13.2.17 D2L
13.2.18 Workday
13.2.19 Discovery Communication
13.2.20 Promethene
13.3 Right-To-Win
13.4 Startup/SME Evaluation Quadrant
13.4.1 Responsive Companies
13.4.2 Progressive Companies
13.4.3 Dynamic Companies
13.4.4 Starting Blocks
13.5 Startup/SME Company Profiles
13.5.1 Byju's
13.5.2 Yuanfudao
13.5.3 Vipkid
13.5.4 17Zuoye
13.5.5 Udemy
13.5.6 Udacity
13.5.7 Age of Learning
13.5.8 Coursera
13.5.9 Brightbytes
14 Adjacent Markets
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i0n1uv
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-edtech-and-smart-classroom-market-2020-to-2025---increasing-spending-on-the-education-sector-presents-opportunities-301147970.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
US-Indizes schliessen höher -- SMI beendet den Handel tiefer -- DAX schliesst im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich ohne gemeinsame Richtung
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte zur Wochenmitte Verluste. Der deutsche Leitindex schaffte noch den Sprung in die Gewinnzone. An den asiatischen Märkten konnten sich Anleger am Mittwoch nicht auf eine klare Richtung einigen. An der Wall Street wurden Gewinne verbucht.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}