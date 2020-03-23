Global Edge Computing Market (2020 to 2024) - Drivers, Challenges and Trends

DUBLIN, March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Edge Computing Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher has been monitoring the global edge computing market 2020-2024 and it is poised to grow by USD 9.14 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 32% during the forecast period. The report on the global edge computing market 2020-2024 provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising demand for decentralized computing to reduce latency in decision making. In addition, growing limitations of front-end devices is anticipated to boost the growth of the global edge computing market 2020-2024 as well.



Key Trends for global edge computing market 2020-2024 growth



This study identifies growing limitations of front-end devices as the prime reasons driving the global edge computing market 2020-2024 growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global edge computing Market 2020-2024.



The publisher provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global edge computing market 2020-2024, including some of the vendors such as Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Nokia Corp., NVIDIA Corp. and Schneider Electric SE .



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End user placement

Industrial manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Telecom - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Mobility - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Government - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Retail - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Finance - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Other end-users - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End user

6. Customer landscape

Overview

7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Volume driver - Supply led growth

Volume driver - External factors

Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver - Inflation

Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

9. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

10. Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Companies Mentioned



Cisco Systems Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd.

Intel Corp.

International Business Machines Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

Nokia Corp.

NVIDIA Corp.

Schneider Electric SE



