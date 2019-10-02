+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt: Umfrage zum Thema ETFs +++ -w-
02.10.2019 19:30:00

Global E-Commerce Markets Report 2019: Demand is Projected to Nearly Double by 2023, Expanding 12.9% Annually to $6.7 Trillion

DUBLIN, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global E-Commerce" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global e-commerce demand is projected to nearly double by 2023, expanding 12.9% annually to $6.7 trillion. Ongoing economic development and increasing internet and smartphone penetration will fuel growth in areas with limited existing e-commerce activity.

This report covers the scope, size, and growth of the global e-commerce market including key trends in regional and country markets and the types of products sold. Historical data are provided for 2013 and 2018 with forecasts for 2023 and 2028. Data are provided in dollar value. Also included are analysis of the top e-commerce retailers.

This report covers e-commerce retail sales by Market, Region, and Country, along with a discussion of general retail industry trends. Data are given in dollar value.

E-commerce markets covered in the study include:

  • Clothing, Footwear, and Accessories
  • Computer Hardware, Software, and Cell Phones
  • Toys, Hobby Goods, Games, and Sporting Goods
  • Furniture and Furnishings
  • Electronics and Appliances
  • Books, Magazines, Music, and Video
  • Drugs, Health Care, and Beauty Aids
  • Food, Beer, and Wine
  • Other Merchandise
  • Services

Key Topics Covered:

1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Key Findings
  • Factors Impacting Demand
  • Global Internet Connections
  • Sales Trends by Income Level
  • Population Size & Urbanization Rates
  • Infrastructure & Geography
  • Order Fulfillment & Last-Mile Delivery
  • Home or Workplace Delivery Through Package-Handling Services
  • In-Store Pickup, Curbside Pickup, & Ship-to-Store
  • Pickup Lockers & Other Designated Pickup Points
  • Third-Party Delivery & Delivery by Brick-and-Mortar Retailers
  • Drone Delivery
  • Payment Methods
  • Credit Card, Debit Card, & Direct Bank Transfers
  • Cash-on-Delivery
  • Pay by Invoice
  • E-Wallets & Other Online Payment Processors
  • Installment Plans
  • Market Overview
  • Historical Trends
  • Sales by Region
  • Sales by Product
  • E-Commerce Vendors by Group
  • Pure Play E-Commerce
  • Brick & Mortar
  • Catalog Converts
  • Services Platforms
  • Leading E-Commerce Vendors
  • AlibabaAmazon.com
  • JD.com

3. NORTH AMERICA

4. LATIN AMERICA

5. WESTERN EUROPE

6. EASTERN EUROPE

7. ASIA/PACIFIC

8. AFRICA/MIDEAST

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jjp7k2

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:


Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com   

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-e-commerce-markets-report-2019-demand-is-projected-to-nearly-double-by-2023--expanding-12-9-annually-to-6-7-trillion-300929778.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

13:45
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.25% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
13:30
Gold nach schwachen US-Konjunkturdaten im Aufwind
11:26
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.65% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Netflix Inc
09:25
7% p.a. auf Stadler Rail, Sika, Georg Fischer in CHF | 69% Barriere | 15 Monate Laufzeit | Jetzt in Zeichnung
01.10.19
Vontobel: VW trotz Dieselskandal solide unterwegs
30.09.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
17.09.19
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

24.09.19
Schroders: Werden Elektroautos zu grossen Verlusten führen - oder riesige Gewinne einfahren?
24.09.19
Schroders: Der Reiz von Dollar-Unternehmensanleihen für internationale Anleger
12.09.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: September 2019
mehr
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Tesla-Fahrzeuge: Ende des kostenlosen Internetzugangs?
ams-Aktie gewinnt, OSRAM-Aktie im Minush: Keine Verlängerung der Angebotsfrist für OSRAM-Aktionäre
Enorme Lebensdauer: Wann kommt Teslas Million-Meilen-Batterie?
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple & Co.: Auktion für beschlagnahmte digitale Assets
SMI mit herben Abschlägen -- DAX beendet Handel tief im Minus -- US-Börsen letztlich tiefrot -- Nikkei schliesst mit positiven Vorzeichen
SMI kräftig gefallen -- DAX schliesst unter 12'000er Marke -- Asiens Börsen schliessen leichter
Leclanché-Aktie schiesst hoch: Leclanché liefert Batterien für Bombardier-Züge
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Streamingdienst unter Druck - Credit Suisse senkt Ausblick für Netflix
Airopack-Aktie schiesst hoch: Airopack im Halbjahr mit positivem Reinergebnis - Dekotierung per 1. November

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI kräftig gefallen -- DAX schliesst unter 12'000er Marke -- Asiens Börsen schliessen leichter
Der heimische Markt verbuchte am Mittwoch kräftige Verluste. Der deutsche Leitindex fiel unter die Marke von 12'000 Punkten. Konjunktursorgen drücken die US-Börsen erneut ins Minus. In Japan und Hongkong ging es am Mittwoch abwärts, während an der Börse in China feiertagsbedingt kein Handel stattfand.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB