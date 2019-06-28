|
Global E-Cigarette Markets, 2019-2024: Focus on Modular E-Cigarette, Rechargeable E-Cigarette, Next-Generation E-Cigarette, Disposable E-Cigarette
DUBLIN, June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "E-Cigarette Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global e-cigarette market reached a value of US$ 11.5 Billion in 2018
E-cigarettes are battery-powered vapor devices that deliver dosages of vaporized nicotine or flavored solutions to the users. They consist of three main components, namely, a heating coil, a battery and a liquid cartridge. They are also known as e-cigs, e-vaping devices, vape pens, electronic cigarettes or electronic nicotine delivery systems.
E-cigarettes are available in different forms and can resemble traditional cigarettes, pipes or cigars. As these devices do not burn tobacco, which produces tar and carbon monoxide, they are considered to be safer than conventional cigarettes. In recent years, they have gained popularity, especially among young adults and adolescents, due to their easy availability and aggressive promotion by manufacturers.
Market Drivers:
The willingness of consumers to quit smoking tobacco products and their perception of e-cigarettes as a safer alternative to traditional cigarettes have led to the increased demand for these devices across the globe. In line with this, the manufacturers are introducing new-generation e-cigarettes which offer different strengths of nicotine and allow the users to refill the cartridge. Moreover, the leading manufacturers are acquiring or entering into partnerships with small and domestic vendors.
For instance, Japan Tobacco International (JTI) acquired the UK-based e-cigarette brand E-Lites to develop new products and to commercialize its vaporizers worldwide. These players are also introducing an extensive range of flavors, such as tobacco, fruits and botanicals, in response to the evolving consumer preferences. Further, they are developing the designs and technology of e-cigarettes to improve their functioning.
According to the publisher, the market value is expected to reach US$ 24.2 Billion by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of around 13% during 2019-2024.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global e-cigarette market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets in the global e-cigarette industry?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the flavor?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the battery mode?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the global e-cigarette industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global e-cigarette industry?
- What is the structure of the global e-cigarette industry and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the global e-cigarette industry?
- What are the profit margins in the global e-cigarette industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global E-Cigarette Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Breakup by Product
5.4 Market Breakup by Flavor
5.5 Market Breakup by Battery Mode
5.6 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
5.7 Market Breakup by Region
5.8 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup Product
6.1 Modular E-Cigarette
6.2 Rechargeable E-Cigarette
6.3 Next-Generation E-Cigarette
6.4 Disposable E-Cigarette
7 Market Breakup by Flavor
7.1 Tobacco
7.2 Botanical
7.3 Fruit
7.4 Sweet
7.5 Beverage
7.6 Others
7.6.1 Market Trends
7.6.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Battery Mode
8.1 Automatic E-Cigarette
8.2 Manual E-Cigarette
9 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
9.1 Specialist E-Cig Shops
9.2 Online
9.3 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
9.4 Tobacconist
9.5 Others
10 Market Breakup by Region
11 SWOT Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Strengths
11.3 Weaknesses
11.4 Opportunities
11.5 Threats
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
13.4 Degree of Competition
13.5 Threat of New Entrants
13.6 Threat of Substitutes
14 Price Analysis
14.1 Price Indicators
14.2 Price Structure
14.3 Margin Analysis
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Philip Morris International
15.3.2 Altria Group Inc.
15.3.3 British American Tobacco PLC
15.3.4 Japan Tobacco, Inc.
15.3.5 Imperial Tobacco Group
15.3.6 International Vapor Group
15.3.7 Nicotek Llc, Njoy Inc.
15.3.8 Reynolds American Inc.
15.3.9 Vmr Flavours Llc.
15.3.10 MCIG Inc.
15.3.11 ITC Limited
15.3.12 J Well France
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w9s4y2
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-e-cigarette-markets-2019-2024-focus-on-modular-e-cigarette-rechargeable-e-cigarette-next-generation-e-cigarette-disposable-e-cigarette-300877729.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
