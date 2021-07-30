Global Drone Taxi Market to 2030 - Increasing Demand for Autonomous Air Ambulance Vehicles Presents Opportunities

|
DUBLIN, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Drone Taxi Market by Range (Intercity, Intracity), Propulsion (Fully Electric, Hybrid, Electric Hydrogen), Autonomy (Fully Autonomous, Remotely Piloted), Passenger Capacity (Up to 2, 3 to 5, More than 5), System, End Use & Region - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Drone Taxi market size is forecasted to grow from an estimated USD 74 million in 2025 to reach USD 860 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 63.0% from 2025 to 2030.
The recent technological developments in the drone taxi market hold a promising future whereby cities are expected to adopt next-generation transportation systems using unmanned systems. Cities around the world are facing transportation challenges due to the increasing road traffic which causes major problems for mass transportation. Moreover, growth in disposable income coupled with the reducing cost of automobiles for personal use have led to an increase in the number of automobiles, thereby increasing environmental concerns. Automobiles are among the prime sources of greenhouse gases being emitted into the earth's atmosphere resulting in global warming which is expected to increase the demand for electric drone taxis.
The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has been unprecedented on a global scale. The consequences have been wide-reaching, particularly for aviation. The drone taxi market is still in its formative stages; hence, it relies on a shared flight model to make the economics work.
Pre-COVID-19, the drone taxi industry experienced an impressive growth trajectory. In the first few months of 2020 alone, over USD 1 billion was invested in the sector, with Toyota leading a USD 590 million investment in Joby Aviation (US) and EHang's (China) USD 650 million IPO valuation. In 2019, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in the US announced that it was engaged with manufacturers of more than 15 eVTOL aircraft. Uber Air, EHang, Volocopter, Joby Aviation, and Lilium are among those who have signaled their intent to launch commercial passenger operations within the next three to five years.
Based on Passenger Capacity, DroneTaxis having Passenger Capacity of 3 to 5 is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Drone taxis with a passenger carrying capacity of 3 to 5 will lead the market as they will be more cost-efficient when it comes to paying for regular commute and can reduce the possibility of air traffic. Also, the segment has promising investments and developments by companies like Lilium (Germany), Uber Elevate (US), and Ehang (China).
Based on the Range, the Intracity segment to account for the largest share of Drone Taxi during the forecast period
Intracity transportation will lead the market, as the service will be helpful for on-demand air transportation within core urban areas and residential suburban destinations outside cities or around city centers. Manufacturers like Volocopter (Germany), Airbus (US), KittyHawk (US), Lift (US), Ehang (China), and Boeing (US), among others, are heavily investing in the development of next-generation intracity transportation.
Europe is forecasted to account for the largest share of the Drone Taxi market in 2025.
Europe is expected to account for the largest share (46%) of the drone taxi market in 2025. In this region, a few urban communities have joined the Urban Air Mobility (UAM) Initiative, which comprises the European Innovation Partnership on Smart Cities and Communities (EIP-SCC). The initiative focuses on generating a business opportunity for metropolitan air portability. The guidelines for the Urban Air Mobility industry are also being drafted. According to the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), air taxicabs and ambulances can become a reality in the European airspace by 2026.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Drone Taxi Market, 2025-2030
4.2 Drone Taxi Market, by End-Use
4.3 Drone Taxi Market, by Country
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Growing Demand for Alternative Mode of Transportation in Urban Mobility
5.2.1.2 Smart City Initiatives
5.2.1.3 Improved Regulatory Framework
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Safety Concerns During Drone Taxi Operations
5.2.2.2 Limited Adoption Due to Political, Economic, Social, Technological, and Legal Factors
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Intracity Transportation: Short-Term Opportunity
5.2.3.2 Increasing Demand for Autonomous Air Ambulance Vehicles
5.2.3.3 Technological Advancements in Sector
5.2.3.4 Zero Emission Initiatives
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Concerns Related to Lithium Batteries
5.2.4.2 Restrictions on Commercial Use of Drones
5.2.4.3 Implementation of Required Ground Infrastructure
5.2.4.4 Cybersecurity Concerns
5.2.4.5 Lack of Skilled and Trained Operators
5.3 COVID-19 Impact: Ranges and Scenarios
5.4 Impact of COVID-19 on Drone Taxi Market
5.4.1 Demand-Side Impacts
5.4.1.1 Key Developments from January 2020 to November 2020
5.4.2 Supply-Side Impact
5.4.2.1 Key Developments from January 2020 to November 2020
5.5 Drone Taxi Market Ecosystem
5.6 Trends/Disruption Impacting Customers' Business
5.7 Value Chain Analysis
5.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.9 Use Case Analysis: Drone Taxi Market
5.10 Tariff and Regulatory Landscape, UK
5.11 Technology Analysis
5.12 Trend Analysis
5.13 Selling Price Analysis
6 Industry Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Challenges of Drone Taxi Ecosystem
6.3 Emerging Technology Trends
6.3.1 Blockchain
6.3.2 Artificial Intelligence
6.3.3 Sense & Avoid Systems
6.3.4 Cloud Computing
6.3.5 Automated Ground Control Stations
6.3.6 Internet of Things (IoT)
6.3.7 Hydrogen Propulsion
6.3.8 Reduction in Propulsion Noise
6.3.9 Composite Material
6.4 Impact of Megatrend
6.5 Innovation & Patent Analysis
7 Drone Taxi Market, by End-Use
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Ride-Sharing Companies
7.2.1 Strategies of Expansion and Partnership with Ride-Sharing Companies Will Boost Segment
7.3 Scheduled Operators
7.3.1 Congested Cities and Need for Faster Transport Will Boost Segment
7.4 Hospitals & Medical Agencies
7.4.1 Special Emergency Medical Service Permits for Critical Patients Can Fuel Segment Growth
7.5 Private Operators
7.5.1 Emerging Segment for On-Demand Air Travel
8 Drone Taxi Market, by Autonomy
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Fully Autonomous
8.2.1 Increasing Commercial Use of Evtol Aircraft for Intracity Travel Will Drive Segment
8.3 Remotely Piloted
8.3.1 Better Air Traffic Management Will Increase Demand for Remotely Piloted Aircraft
9 Drone Taxi Market, by Passenger Capacity
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Up to 2 Passengers
9.2.1 Increasing Disposal Income in Urban Areas Will Drive Segment
9.3 3 to 5 Passengers
9.3.1 Increasing Investments and Developments Boost Segment
9.4 More Than 5 Passengers
9.4.1 Funding for Mini Airbus Drone Taxis Will Fuel Segment
10 Drone Taxi Market, by Propulsion Type
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Fully Electric
10.2.1 Reduction of Overall Weight with Elimination of Piston Engine Driven Generator Will Increase Demand.
10.3 Hybrid
10.3.1 Elimination of Ground Battery Charging Infrastructure Will Increase Demand for Hybrid Electric Drone Taxis
10.4 Electric Hydrogen
10.4.1 Increased Endurance Over Other Propulsion Systems Will Boost Market for Electric Hydrogen-Powered Evtol Drones
11 Drone Taxi Market, by Range
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Intercity
11.2.1 Rapid Increase in Urban Demographics Will Drive Market for Intercity Drone Taxis
11.3 Intracity
11.3.1 Increasing Traffic Congestion Will Increase Demand for Intracity Drone Taxi Services.
12 Drone Taxi Market, by System
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Structure
12.2.1 Substantial Growth in Designing and Manufacturing Technologies Will Drive Segment
12.3 Avionics
12.3.1 Adoption of Autonomous Drone Taxis Will Increase Demand for Avionics
12.4 Propulsion
12.4.1 Increasing Demand for Hybrid Electric Drone Taxis Will Drive Propulsion Segment
12.5 Interior
12.5.1 Expanded Interest for In-Flight Entertainment Will Drive Segment
12.6 Others
12.6.1 Need for Regular Maintenance of Drone Taxi Components Drives Others Segment
13 Drone Taxi Market, by Solution
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Platform, by Lift Technology
13.2.1 Vector Thrust
13.2.1.1 Advantage of Quieter Vertical Take-Off Will Increase Demand for Vector Thrust Platform
13.2.2 Multirotor
13.2.2.1 Use for Personal Use, Tourism, and Entertainment Hubs Will Drive Multirotor Platform
13.2.3 Lift Plus Cruise
13.2.3.1 Longer Range and Higher Passenger Carrying Capacity Drive Market for Lift Plus Cruise Technology
13.3 Software Market by Application
13.3.1 Route Planning & Optimizing
13.3.1.1 Increasing Delivery of Drone Taxis Will Drive Need for Software for Route Planning and Optimizing
13.3.2 Sense & Avoid System
13.3.2.1 Inclusion of More Autonomous Aerial Vehicles Will Drive the Market
13.3.3 Live Tracking
13.3.3.1 Investments and Advancements in Next-Generation Evtols Will Drive Market of Live Tracking Software
13.3.4 Fleet Management
13.3.4.1 Managing and Scaling Drone Taxi Fleets for Commercial Use Will Drive Market for Fleet Management Software
13.3.5 Computer Vision
13.3.5.1 Developments in Computer Vision and Machine Learning to Drive Computer Vision Market
13.4 Infrastructure, by End-Use
13.4.1 Charging Stations
13.4.1.1 Increasing Investments Will Drive Market for Charging Station Infrastructure
13.4.2 Vertiports
13.4.2.1 with Increasing Investments in Passenger Drones, Demand for New Vertiports Will GRoW
13.4.3 Traffic Management
13.4.3.1 Evolving Technology and Increasing Availability of LTE and Other High Capacity Networks Will Drive Market for UTM Systems
13.4.4 Ground Control Station
13.4.4.1 Increasing Demand for Lightweight and Portable Ground Stations Will Drive Market
14 Regional Analysis
15 Competitive Landscape
16 Company Profiles
16.1 Introduction
16.2 Key Players
16.2.1 Airbus Sas
16.2.2 Boeing
16.2.3 Textron Inc
16.2.4 Ehang
16.2.5 Joby Aviation
16.2.6 Volocopter
16.2.7 Lilium
16.3 Other Players
16.3.1 Opener
16.3.2 Pipistrel
16.3.3 Aloft
16.3.4 Lift Aircraft
16.3.5 Skydrive Inc
16.3.6 Moog
16.3.7 Karem Aircraft
16.3.8 Tecnalia
16.3.9 Xeriant
16.3.10 Scienex
16.3.11 Zhejiang Geely
16.3.12 Micor Technology LLC
16.3.13 Airspace Experience Technology
16.3.14 Varon Vehicles Corporation
16.3.15 Hover
16.3.16 Transcend Air
16.3.17 Aliptera
16.3.18 Comac
17 Appendix
