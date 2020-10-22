SMI 9’999 0.1%  SPI 12’485 -0.1%  Dow 28’393 0.7%  DAX 12’543 -0.1%  Euro 1.0725 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’171 -0.3%  Gold 1’904 -1.1%  Dollar 0.9071 0.2%  Öl 42.4 1.7% 

22.10.2020

Global Disposable Cup Market Report 2020: Recyclability, Low Cost, Lightweight Cups Driving the Market

DUBLIN, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Disposable Cup Market - By Material Type, By Size, and By Region: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast 2019 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global disposable cup market was valued at USD 14,283.9 Million in 2019 and is expected to reach over USD 22,935.8 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of around 7.1% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2026.

Disposable cups are very common in all kind of celebrations for serving variety of drinks which includes soft drinks, coffee, soup, tea, water etc. Due to shortage of water for cleaning the utensils and also rising of disposable income and people focusing more on convenience is driving the market for disposable cups.

Global Disposable Cup Market: Overview

A disposable cup is a type of tableware. Some of the disposable cup types include paper cups, plastic cups and foam cups. For manufacturing of foam cups expanded polystyrene is used, and polypropylene is used to manufacture plastic cups. They are basically produced for single use, disposable cups and other similar disposable products constitute a major source of consumer and household waste, such as paper waste and plastic waste.

Global Disposable Cup Market: Growth Factor

Global disposable cup market is basically driven by various features of the disposable cup such as recyclability, low cost, lightweight and other physical features. They are generally used for individual servings in parties, functions, marriages, chat, tea & food joints, etc. Disposable cups are non-toxic in nature. Disposable paper cups can also be custom printed with an outlet's logo, brand punch line or advertising message. These cups are used in many countries by people as it is easy to use, hygienic and eco-friendly. Hence, per capital consumption has increased and the demand for it is recognized. Further, awareness of hygienic products also fosters the growth of the global disposable cups market and this particular trend has led various companies to recognize the business opportunity in this market.

Global Disposable Cup Market: Segmentation

The global disposable cup market has been segmented on the basis of material type, application, and region. On the basis of material type, the market comprises hot paper cups, cold paper cups, plastic cups and polystyrene foam cups. Based on applications, tea/coffee market, food service and beverages market, household purposes represented the biggest end-use market for disposable cups. On the basis of size the market has been segmented into less than 200 ml, 200 ml - 400 ml, 400 ml - 600 ml, 600 ml - 1000 ml and greater than 1000 ml.

Global Disposable Cup Market: Regional Analysis

In the regional point of view, seven key regions including Latin America North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Japan shows the major growth in disposable cup market. Region-wise, North America has dominated the global disposable market followed by China, Asia Pacific, South America, Europe, Africa and the Middle East and Central Europe.

Global Disposable Cup Market: Competitive Players

Some of the key market players involved in the disposable cups market are

  • Eco Products Inc.
  • Pactiv LLC
  • Solo Cup Company
  • Greiner Packaging GmBh
  • Dart Container Corporation
  • ConverPack Paper Cup Company
  • FrugalPac limited
  • Berry Plastics Corporation
  • James Cropper Plc
  • Huhtamaki Oyj and Genpak LLC
  • Cosmoplast industries Co. (LLC)
  • Churchill Container
  • Geoclima

Global Disposable Cup Market: Regional Segment Analysis

  • North America
  • The U.S.
  • Europe
  • The UK
  • France
  • Germany
  • The Asia Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • India
  • Latin America
  • Brazil
  • The Middle East and Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bru7p

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-disposable-cup-market-report-2020-recyclability-low-cost-lightweight-cups-driving-the-market-301158021.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Nachrichten

pagehit