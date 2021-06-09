Global Digital Education Content Market 2021-2025: Technavio

|
The digital education content market is expected to grow by USD 42.93 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 12% during the forecast period.
The rapid penetration of internet-enabled devices is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as increased availability of open educational resources will hamper the market growth.
Digital Education Content Market: End-user Landscape
The involvement of digital education technology in K-12 education is primarily in the form of digital textbooks. Owing to the high cost and limited accessibility associated with traditional printed textbooks, educational institutions are increasingly focusing on the development of digital content libraries and online resources. Therefore, the growth of the market segment is expected to be significant during the forecast period.
Digital Education Content Market: Geographic Landscape
47% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for digital education content in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC, South America, and MEA. The rising adoption of internet-enabled devices in education is one of the prime factors that will facilitate the digital education content market growth in North America over the forecast period.
Companies Covered:
- Adobe Inc.
- Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc.
- McGraw-Hill Education Inc.
- MPS Ltd.
- New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.
- NIIT Ltd.
- Pearson Plc
- Providence Equity Partners LLC
- TAL Education Group
- Think & Learn Pvt. Ltd.
