27.11.2019 16:31:00

Global Diaper Market to Surpass US$ 118.7 Billion by 2027 - Coherent Market Insights

SEATTLE, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global diaper market was valued at US$ 63.1 billion in 2018, and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period (2019–2027).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Diaper Market:

Diapers are part of personal care products which allow adult to urinate or defecate without spoiling clothes or external environment. The major factors contributing to the growth of the global diaper market are the advantages offered by diapers such as safety, comfort, convenience, ready availability, easy disposability, and cost effectiveness. They provide comfort to the infant owing to their perfect fit, softness, absorbency, and breathable nature. These factors are boosting demand for diapers in the market.

Request your Sample PDF copy @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/3095 

However, skin allergies arising from continuous use of diapers is expected to restrain growth of the global diaper market.

Key Market Takeaways:

  • The global diaper market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period (2019–2027), owing to rising concerns regarding personal hygiene among the populace.
  • Among product type, the baby diaper segment held a dominant position in the global diaper market in 2017. Baby diaper segment includes regular diapers, diaper pants, training pants, youth pants, baby diaper liners, and other products such as swimming pants, baby changing mats, etc.
  • Among product type, adult segment held a significant market share in the global diaper market in 2018. Adult diaper segment is providing lucrative opportunities for established and upcoming players in the diaper industry. The company launched this product in order to expand their portfolio of male light incontinence products, For instance, unicharm Corporation launched 'Lifree Comfortable Thin Pads' for men in April 2014. This new product is specially designed to be less visible and prevent leakage, and is aimed for men who refrain from going out due to concerns about light incontinence.
  • Among distribution channel, pharmacy stores accounted for the largest market share in 2017 due to trust of consumers to buy healthcare products from pharmacies, instead of buying from other stores. Inclination towards pharmacy is low as compared to specialty stores and online channels, owing to limited discounts offered by medical stores on medicines and other healthcare products. Moreover, variety of products are also limited in medical stores. Increasing number of pharmacies in different countries is driving the segment growth. For instance, according to The ABDA – Federal Union of German Associations, in 2018, the number of pharmacies in Germany was 20,441 which is expected to increase in the near future.
  • Moreover, technological advancements are providing lucrative opportunities for diaper manufacturers. For instance, in May 2018, Google filed a patent for 'smart nappy'. Verily Life Sciences, a research division of Google's parent company, Alphabet, is expected to develop nappies that have conductive and sensing elements embedded in the absorbent areas.
  • Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the market during the forecast period, owing to rising health awareness, increasing birth rates, and increasing purchasing power in emerging economies in the region. Moreover, major diaper manufacturers in the region such as Unicharm Corporation, Kao Corporation, Oji Holdings Corporation, and Nobel Hygiene Private Limited are launching innovative products such as thin pads and smart nappies in the market.

Major players operating in the global diaper market include-

Svenska Cellulosa AB, DSG International Ltd., First Quality Enterprises, Inc., Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Abena A/S, Attends Healthcare Products, Inc., Unicharm Corporation, Kao Corporation, Ontex Group, Chiaus (Fujian) Industrial Development Co Ltd and others.

Buy this Report (Single User License) @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/3095 

Market Segmentation:

  • Global Diaper Market, By Product Type:
    • Adult
      • Tab Style
      • Briefs
      • Pads & Liners
    • Baby
      • Regular Diapers
      • Diaper Pants
      • Training Pants
      • Baby Diaper Liners
      • Others
  • Global Diaper Market, By End User:
    • Men
    • Women
    • Babies
  • Global Diaper Market, By Distribution Channel:
    • Hypermarkets & Supermarkets
    • Pharmacy Stores
    • Online Channels
  • Global Diaper Market, By Geography:
    • North America
      • U.S.
      • Canada
    • Europe
      • U.K.
      • Germany
      • Italy
      • France
      • Russia
      • Rest of Europe
    • Asia Pacific
      • China
      • India
      • Japan
      • ASEAN
      • Australia
      • South Korea
      • Rest of Asia Pacific
    • Latin America
      • Brazil
      • Mexico
      • Rest of Latin America
    • Middle East and Africa
      • Middle East
      • Africa

Related Reports:

Diaper Bag Market - https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/market-insight/diaper-bag-market-2137 

Baby Diapers Mark - https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/ongoing-insight/baby-diapers-market-764 

Adult Incontinence Products Market - https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/market-insight/adult-incontinence-products-market-2290 

Contact Us:
Mr. Raj Shah
Coherent Market Insights
1001 4th Ave. 
#3200 
Seattle, WA 98154
Tel: +1-206-701-6702
Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-diaper-market-to-surpass-us-118-7-billion-by-2027--coherent-market-insights-300966094.html

SOURCE Coherent Market Insights

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

14:37
UBS KeyInvest Product News: Bis zu 15.00% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
13:30
Goldnachfrage in China bleibt schwach
09:20
SMI klettert erstmals über 10.500 Punkte
26.11.19
Vontobel: derimail - Unsere aktuellen Low-Barrier Produkte in Zeichnung
26.11.19
JB Tracker Zertifikat auf den Black Friday Basket 2019
25.11.19
Übernahmen schieben SMI auf Rekordstand | BX Swiss TV
25.11.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

26.11.19
Schroders: Impact Investing im Immobiliensektor
26.11.19
Schroders: Die wachsende Bedeutung chinesischer A-Aktien in acht Bildern
08.11.19
Schroders Institutional Investor Study 2019
mehr
Übernahmen schieben SMI auf Rekordstand | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Studie soll Stärke der Schweizer Banken belegen - lässt aber Zweifel aufkommen
SMI in Rekordlaune -- Wall Street schleicht zu neuen Rekorden -- DAX schliesst schwächer -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel uneinheitlich
Ähnlichkeiten bei Tesla und Apple: Kann der E-Autobauer genauso erfolgreich werden?
Vifor-Aktie klettert deutlich: Vifor-Fresenius Joint-Venture und Partner erzielen positive Studiendaten
Dow wenig bewegt -- SMI etwas höher -- DAX mit Zuwächsen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Burckhardt-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Burckhardt übernimmt Arkos ganz und erhöht Umsatzziel für 2019/20
Wisekey-Aktie steigt: Wisekey lanciert mit ON Semiconductor und Tatwah einen IoT Beacon
EMS-Aktie gibt Gewinne ab: EMS verkauft Patvag und fokussiert sich auf Hochleistungspolymere
Evolva schlägt Beat In-Albon als neuen Verwaltungsratspräsidenten vor - Evolva-Aktie klettert
Lonza stellt für DINAQOR einen Wirkstoffkandidaten her

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow wenig bewegt -- SMI etwas höher -- DAX mit Zuwächsen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Die Wall Street zeigt sich zur Wochenmitte ohne klare Richtung. Am heimischen Aktienmarkt geht es aufwärts. Der deutsche Leitindex DAX präsentiert sich fester. Die Entspannungssignale, die Präsident Trump im Handelskrieg sendet, wirkten in Asien kaum kurstreibend.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


FinanzenNet.Finando.Web.Core.Areas.Article.ViewModels.News.DetailsViewModel FinanzenNet.Finando.Web.Core.Extensions.VueComponent ;