Global Diagnostic Imaging Industry

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Diagnostic Imaging market worldwide is projected to grow by US$9.4 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5.1%. X-ray Imaging, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$7.5 Billion by the year 2025, X-ray Imaging will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$507.8 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$393.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, X-ray Imaging will reach a market size of US$313.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.5 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Carestream Health, Inc.; Esaote SpA; FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation; GE Healthcare; Hitachi Ltd.; Koninklijke Philips NV; Samsung Medison Co., Ltd.; Shimadzu Corporation; Siemens Healthineers; Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation







1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Diagnostic Imaging - A Prelude

Global Diagnostic Imaging Market Set for a Strong Growth

Developed Regions: The Dominant Markets for Diagnostic Imaging

Developing Regions Exhibit the Fastest Growth

Increase in Number of Hospitals & Clinics Infuses Momentum in Developing Regions

Key Players

Global Competitor Market Shares

Diagnostic Imaging Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

PET Scanners Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019

CT (Product) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019

MRI (Product) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019

Ultrasound (Product) Market Share by Company: 2019

Handheld Ultrasound (Product) Market Share by Company: 2019

Segment Analysis

MRI Dominates the Global Diagnostic Imaging Market

Equipment Density Correlates With Number of Imaging Procedures: Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Units in Select Countries ( Per Million Population) for the Year 2019

Global MRI Market by Application (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Procedure Volume for Brain, Cardiac & Vascular, Extremities, Full Body, Mammography, Spine and Others

Computed Tomography System (CT Scanner)

Ultrasound

Global Ultrasound Systems Market by Portability Type (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for Cart Systems and Point- of Care Systems

X-Ray

Nuclear Medicine

SPECT Dominates the Nuclear Medicine Market

Worldwide Installed Base of Nuclear Imaging Equipment by Modality (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Units Installed for PET and SPECT

PET





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



Agfa-Gevaert N.V. (Belgium)

Canon Medical Systems Corporation (Japan)

Carestream Health, Inc. (USA)

Esaote S.p.A. (Italy)

Fujifilm Corporation (Japan)

GE Healthcare (UK)

Hitachi Ltd. (Japan)

Hologic, Inc. (USA)

HOYA Group Pentax (Japan)

Konica Minolta Inc. (Japan)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

Samsung Medison Co., Ltd. (Korea)

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd. (China)

Shimadzu Corporation (Japan)

Siemens Healthineers (Germany)





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Rapidly Growing Geriatric Population and the Rise in Associated Diseases Catalyze Growth

Rapidly Aging Population Spurs Demand for Diagnostic Imaging: Global Population of 65+ Individuals (In 000s) by Region for the Years 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030 & 2050

Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases Propels the Demand for Medical Imaging

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Amplifies the Volume of Diagnostic Imaging Procedures: Global Cost of Chronic Diseases (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018 and 2030

Growing Emphasis on Early Diagnosis is a Driving Factor for Diagnostic Imaging

Rising Healthcare Expenditure Impels Global Market

Oncology Diagnostic Imaging to Witness Rapid Growth

Global Cancer Incidence by Type: 2018

Technological Innovations Drive the Global Diagnostic Imaging Market

Growing Adoption of Hybrid Diagnostic Imaging Modalities

PET-CT: The Most Successful Fusion Imaging Technique

SPECT-CT

PET/MRI Continues to Makes Inroads

Ultrasound and MRI Imaging: An Efficient Combination

Rapid Adoption of Contrast-Enhanced Ultrasound (CEUS) Drives Market Growth

CT Imaging Gains Popularity

CCTA Gaining Traction in Coronary Arteries Imaging

Use of Blockchain in Diagnostic Imaging





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



