Global Diagnostic Catheter Industry

NEW YORK, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Diagnostic Catheter market worldwide is projected to grow by US$2 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 7%. Diagnostic Imaging Catheters, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7.8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$3.6 Billion by the year 2025, Diagnostic Imaging Catheters will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.







- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$71.7 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$60.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Diagnostic Imaging Catheters will reach a market size of US$181.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$574.5 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

B. Braun Melsungen AG

BARD, A Becton, Dickinson Company

Boston Scientific Corporation

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

Koninklijke Philips NV

Medtronic PLC

St. Jude Medical, Inc.

Terumo Corporation









I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Diagnostic Catheters Market on a Rapid Growth Trajectory

Increasing Aging Population and Corresponding Rise in Chronic

Diseases Provide the Cornerstone for Growth of Diagnostic

Catheters Market

Global Competitor Market Shares

Diagnostic Catheter Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Growing Incidence of Cardiovascular Diseases and Growth in

Number of Diagnostic Procedures Propel the Global Diagnostic

Catheters Market

Rising Number of Minimally Invasive Procedures to Drive the

Demand for Diagnostic Catheters

Select Diagnostic Catheters Available

Recovery in the US Angiography and PIC Procedure Numbers to

Maintain Market Momentum

Reprocessing of Catheters Provide a Major Cost Saving

Technological Innovations

Catheter Angiography





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Diagnostic Catheter Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Diagnostic Catheter Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Diagnostic Catheter Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Diagnostic Imaging Catheters (Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Diagnostic Imaging Catheters (Type) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Diagnostic Imaging Catheters (Type) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 7: Non-Imaging Diagnostic Catheters (Type) Potential

Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Non-Imaging Diagnostic Catheters (Type) Historic

Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to

2017

Table 9: Non-Imaging Diagnostic Catheters (Type) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Diagnostic Catheter Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 10: United States Diagnostic Catheter Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Diagnostic Catheter Market in the United States by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 12: United States Diagnostic Catheter Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 13: Canadian Diagnostic Catheter Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Canadian Diagnostic Catheter Historic Market Review

by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 15: Diagnostic Catheter Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

JAPAN

Table 16: Japanese Market for Diagnostic Catheter: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 17: Diagnostic Catheter Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 18: Japanese Diagnostic Catheter Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 19: Chinese Diagnostic Catheter Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 20: Diagnostic Catheter Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 21: Chinese Diagnostic Catheter Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Diagnostic Catheter Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 22: European Diagnostic Catheter Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 23: Diagnostic Catheter Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 24: European Diagnostic Catheter Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: European Diagnostic Catheter Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 26: Diagnostic Catheter Market in Europe in US$ Million

by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 27: European Diagnostic Catheter Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 28: Diagnostic Catheter Market in France by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 29: French Diagnostic Catheter Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 30: French Diagnostic Catheter Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 31: Diagnostic Catheter Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 32: German Diagnostic Catheter Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 33: German Diagnostic Catheter Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 34: Italian Diagnostic Catheter Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 35: Diagnostic Catheter Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 36: Italian Diagnostic Catheter Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 37: United Kingdom Market for Diagnostic Catheter: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 38: Diagnostic Catheter Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 39: United Kingdom Diagnostic Catheter Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 40: Spanish Diagnostic Catheter Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Spanish Diagnostic Catheter Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 42: Diagnostic Catheter Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

RUSSIA

Table 43: Russian Diagnostic Catheter Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Diagnostic Catheter Market in Russia by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 45: Russian Diagnostic Catheter Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 46: Rest of Europe Diagnostic Catheter Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 47: Diagnostic Catheter Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 48: Rest of Europe Diagnostic Catheter Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 49: Asia-Pacific Diagnostic Catheter Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 50: Diagnostic Catheter Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 51: Asia-Pacific Diagnostic Catheter Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: Diagnostic Catheter Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 53: Asia-Pacific Diagnostic Catheter Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 54: Asia-Pacific Diagnostic Catheter Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 55: Diagnostic Catheter Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 56: Australian Diagnostic Catheter Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 57: Australian Diagnostic Catheter Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 58: Indian Diagnostic Catheter Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 59: Indian Diagnostic Catheter Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 60: Diagnostic Catheter Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 61: Diagnostic Catheter Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 62: South Korean Diagnostic Catheter Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 63: Diagnostic Catheter Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 64: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Diagnostic Catheter:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: Diagnostic Catheter Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 66: Rest of Asia-Pacific Diagnostic Catheter Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 67: Latin American Diagnostic Catheter Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 68: Diagnostic Catheter Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 69: Latin American Diagnostic Catheter Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 70: Latin American Diagnostic Catheter Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 71: Diagnostic Catheter Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 72: Latin American Diagnostic Catheter Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 73: Argentinean Diagnostic Catheter Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 74: Diagnostic Catheter Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 75: Argentinean Diagnostic Catheter Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 76: Diagnostic Catheter Market in Brazil by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 77: Brazilian Diagnostic Catheter Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 78: Brazilian Diagnostic Catheter Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 79: Diagnostic Catheter Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 80: Mexican Diagnostic Catheter Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 81: Mexican Diagnostic Catheter Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 82: Rest of Latin America Diagnostic Catheter Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 83: Diagnostic Catheter Market in Rest of Latin America

by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 84: Rest of Latin America Diagnostic Catheter Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 85: The Middle East Diagnostic Catheter Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 86: Diagnostic Catheter Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 87: The Middle East Diagnostic Catheter Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 88: The Middle East Diagnostic Catheter Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: The Middle East Diagnostic Catheter Historic Market

by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 90: Diagnostic Catheter Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and

2025

IRAN

Table 91: Iranian Market for Diagnostic Catheter: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 92: Diagnostic Catheter Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 93: Iranian Diagnostic Catheter Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 94: Israeli Diagnostic Catheter Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 95: Diagnostic Catheter Market in Israel in US$ Million

by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 96: Israeli Diagnostic Catheter Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 97: Saudi Arabian Diagnostic Catheter Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 98: Diagnostic Catheter Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 99: Saudi Arabian Diagnostic Catheter Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 100: Diagnostic Catheter Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 101: United Arab Emirates Diagnostic Catheter Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 102: Diagnostic Catheter Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 103: Diagnostic Catheter Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 104: Rest of Middle East Diagnostic Catheter Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 105: Rest of Middle East Diagnostic Catheter Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 106: African Diagnostic Catheter Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 107: Diagnostic Catheter Market in Africa by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 108: African Diagnostic Catheter Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



B. BRAUN MELSUNGEN AG

BARD, A BECTON, DICKINSON COMPANY

BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION

CARDINAL HEALTH

EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION

JOHNSON & JOHNSON

KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV

MEDTRONIC PLC

ST. JUDE MEDICAL

TERUMO CORPORATION

V. CURATED RESEARCH

