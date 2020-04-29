|
29.04.2020 14:10:00
Global Diagnostic Catheter Industry
NEW YORK, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Diagnostic Catheter market worldwide is projected to grow by US$2 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 7%. Diagnostic Imaging Catheters, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7.8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$3.6 Billion by the year 2025, Diagnostic Imaging Catheters will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$71.7 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$60.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Diagnostic Imaging Catheters will reach a market size of US$181.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$574.5 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- BARD, A Becton, Dickinson Company
- Boston Scientific Corporation
- Cardinal Health, Inc.
- Edwards Lifesciences Corporation
- Johnson & Johnson
- Koninklijke Philips NV
- Medtronic PLC
- St. Jude Medical, Inc.
- Terumo Corporation
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Diagnostic Catheters Market on a Rapid Growth Trajectory
Increasing Aging Population and Corresponding Rise in Chronic
Diseases Provide the Cornerstone for Growth of Diagnostic
Catheters Market
Global Competitor Market Shares
Diagnostic Catheter Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Incidence of Cardiovascular Diseases and Growth in
Number of Diagnostic Procedures Propel the Global Diagnostic
Catheters Market
Rising Number of Minimally Invasive Procedures to Drive the
Demand for Diagnostic Catheters
Select Diagnostic Catheters Available
Recovery in the US Angiography and PIC Procedure Numbers to
Maintain Market Momentum
Reprocessing of Catheters Provide a Major Cost Saving
Technological Innovations
Catheter Angiography
IV. COMPETITION
