Global Diabetic Care Devices Market Report 2020-2025 - Latest Technological Advances and Developments in Diabetes Monitoring Devices

The global diabetes monitoring devices market generally consists of the following devices: self-glucose monitoring devices, blood glucose meter devices, blood glucose test strips, lancets, and lancet devices, continuous glucose monitoring devices, transmitters, and receivers. This report does not include other medical devices used in hospitals.

The scope of the report includes an overview of the global market for diabetes monitoring devices and analyses of global market trends, using 2019 as the base year and forecasting 2020 through 2025 with compound annual growth rate (CAGR) projections.

The report discusses technological, regulatory, and economic trends affecting the market. It also explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global market and current trends within the industry.

Diabetes monitoring device end users are categorized into hospitals, home settings, and diagnostic centers. Regional analysis includes North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

The report concludes with detailed profiles of the major vendors in the global diabetes monitoring devices market.

Report Includes:

An overview of the global market for diabetes monitoring devices

Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

Detailed analysis of the current market trends, market forecast, and drivers and restraints of the industry

Discussion on major developments and trends in innovative diabetes treatment technologies

A detailed description of Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) and Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Systems and examination of market structure, and history of these devices

Identification of new opportunities, challenges, and technological changes within the industry and a look at the new products launches in the diabetes monitoring devices market

Information on healthcare expenditure associated with diabetes and region-wise statistical data presenting epidemiology and type of diabetes

Company profiles of major players in the market including Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and Co., Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic, Novo Nordisk A/S, and Roche

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Scope of Report

Methodology and Information Sources

Primary Data and Information Gathering

Secondary Data and Information Gathering

Market Revenue Forecasts

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Custom Research

Related Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Major Developments and Trends in Innovative Diabetes Treatment Technologies

Blood Glucose Monitoring and Diagnostic Systems and Devices

Chapter 3 Introduction to Diabetes and Its Threat to World Health

Introduction to Diabetes

What is Diabetes?

Types of Diabetes

Type 1 Diabetes

Type 2 Diabetes

Gestational Diabetes Mellitus or Hyperglycemia in Pregnancy

Impaired Glucose Tolerance and Impaired Fasting Glucose

Epidemiology of Diabetes

Gender Distribution

Regional Disparities

Data and Statistics by Region

Key Facts and Latest Data: North America and the Caribbean Region

and the Caribbean Region Key Facts and Latest Data: Europe

Key Facts and Latest Data: South and Central America

Key Facts and Latest Data: Southeast Asia

Key Facts and Latest Data: Western Pacific

Key Facts and Latest Data: Middle East and North Africa

and Key Facts and Latest Data: Africa

Top 10 Countries for Number of People Aged 20-79 with Diabetes

Undiagnosed Diabetes

Healthcare Expenditures Associated with Diabetes

Chapter 4 Overview of Diabetes Monitoring Devices

Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose

Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose Market Structure

Latest Technological Advances and Developments in Diabetes Monitoring Devices

Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems

History and Development of Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Product Type

Global Market for Diabetes Monitoring Devices

Blood Glucose Self-Monitoring Devices

Market Size and Forecast

Blood Glucose Test Strips

Blood Glucose Meter Devices

Lancets and Lancet Devices

Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices

Market Size and Forecast

Transmitters

Receivers

Factors Driving the Growth and Development of the Diabetic Monitoring Devices Market

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region

Global Market for Diabetes Monitoring Devices

Overview of the Regional Markets

The market for Diabetes Monitoring Devices by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by End User

Market Segmentation

Regional Market Analysis

Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

Blood Glucose Test Strips, Glucose Meters, Lancets and Lancet Devices

Continuous Glucose Monitoring Products

Chapter 9 Regulatory Structure

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

General Medical Device Directive

Active Implantable Medical Device Directive

In Vitro Diagnostic Medical Device Directive

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

Abbott Laboratories

Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings Ag

Becton, Dickinson And Co.

B. Braun Melsungen Ag

Johnson & Johnson

Lifescan Inc.

Medtronic

Novo Nordisk A/S

Roche (Formerly Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.)

Terumo Corp.

