05.02.2021 12:45:00

Global Diabetic Care Devices Market Report 2020-2025 - Latest Technological Advances and Developments in Diabetes Monitoring Devices

DUBLIN, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Diabetic Care Devices Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global diabetes monitoring devices market generally consists of the following devices: self-glucose monitoring devices, blood glucose meter devices, blood glucose test strips, lancets, and lancet devices, continuous glucose monitoring devices, transmitters, and receivers. This report does not include other medical devices used in hospitals.

The scope of the report includes an overview of the global market for diabetes monitoring devices and analyses of global market trends, using 2019 as the base year and forecasting 2020 through 2025 with compound annual growth rate (CAGR) projections.

The report discusses technological, regulatory, and economic trends affecting the market. It also explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global market and current trends within the industry.

Diabetes monitoring device end users are categorized into hospitals, home settings, and diagnostic centers. Regional analysis includes North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

The report concludes with detailed profiles of the major vendors in the global diabetes monitoring devices market.

Report Includes:

  • An overview of the global market for diabetes monitoring devices
  • Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025
  • Detailed analysis of the current market trends, market forecast, and drivers and restraints of the industry
  • Discussion on major developments and trends in innovative diabetes treatment technologies
  • A detailed description of Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) and Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Systems and examination of market structure, and history of these devices
  • Identification of new opportunities, challenges, and technological changes within the industry and a look at the new products launches in the diabetes monitoring devices market
  • Information on healthcare expenditure associated with diabetes and region-wise statistical data presenting epidemiology and type of diabetes
  • Company profiles of major players in the market including Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and Co., Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic, Novo Nordisk A/S, and Roche

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

  • Study Goals and Objectives
  • Scope of Report
  • Methodology and Information Sources
  • Primary Data and Information Gathering
  • Secondary Data and Information Gathering
  • Market Revenue Forecasts
  • Geographic Breakdown
  • Analyst's Credentials
  • Custom Research
  • Related Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

  • Major Developments and Trends in Innovative Diabetes Treatment Technologies
  • Blood Glucose Monitoring and Diagnostic Systems and Devices

Chapter 3 Introduction to Diabetes and Its Threat to World Health

  • Introduction to Diabetes
  • What is Diabetes?
  • Types of Diabetes
  • Type 1 Diabetes
  • Type 2 Diabetes
  • Gestational Diabetes Mellitus or Hyperglycemia in Pregnancy
  • Impaired Glucose Tolerance and Impaired Fasting Glucose
  • Epidemiology of Diabetes
  • Gender Distribution
  • Regional Disparities
  • Data and Statistics by Region
  • Key Facts and Latest Data: North America and the Caribbean Region
  • Key Facts and Latest Data: Europe
  • Key Facts and Latest Data: South and Central America
  • Key Facts and Latest Data: Southeast Asia
  • Key Facts and Latest Data: Western Pacific
  • Key Facts and Latest Data: Middle East and North Africa
  • Key Facts and Latest Data: Africa
  • Top 10 Countries for Number of People Aged 20-79 with Diabetes
  • Undiagnosed Diabetes
  • Healthcare Expenditures Associated with Diabetes

Chapter 4 Overview of Diabetes Monitoring Devices

  • Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose
  • Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose Market Structure
  • Latest Technological Advances and Developments in Diabetes Monitoring Devices
  • Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems
  • History and Development of Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Product Type

  • Global Market for Diabetes Monitoring Devices
  • Blood Glucose Self-Monitoring Devices
  • Market Size and Forecast
  • Blood Glucose Test Strips
  • Blood Glucose Meter Devices
  • Lancets and Lancet Devices
  • Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices
  • Market Size and Forecast
  • Transmitters
  • Receivers
  • Factors Driving the Growth and Development of the Diabetic Monitoring Devices Market
  • Market Drivers
  • Market Restraints

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region

  • Global Market for Diabetes Monitoring Devices
  • Overview of the Regional Markets
  • The market for Diabetes Monitoring Devices by Region
  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • South America
  • Middle East and Africa

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by End User

  • Market Segmentation
  • Regional Market Analysis
  • Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

  • Blood Glucose Test Strips, Glucose Meters, Lancets and Lancet Devices
  • Continuous Glucose Monitoring Products

Chapter 9 Regulatory Structure

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • General Medical Device Directive
  • Active Implantable Medical Device Directive
  • In Vitro Diagnostic Medical Device Directive
  • Asia-Pacific
  • Japan
  • China
  • South Korea

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

  • Abbott Laboratories
  • Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings Ag
  • Becton, Dickinson And Co.
  • B. Braun Melsungen Ag
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Lifescan Inc.
  • Medtronic
  • Novo Nordisk A/S
  • Roche (Formerly Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.)
  • Terumo Corp.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oc3hit

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

SOURCE Research and Markets

