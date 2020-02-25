Global Denim Jeans Industry

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Denim Jeans market worldwide is projected to grow by US$21.9 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 4.3%. Denim Jeans, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$85.3 Billion by the year 2025, Denim Jeans will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$782.3 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$636.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Denim Jeans will reach a market size of US$5.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$6.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

7 For All Mankind

Aarvee Denims & Exports Ltd.

Arvind Limited

Black Peony (Group) Co., Ltd.

Diesel S.p.A

Edwin Co. Ltd.

Gap Inc.

Levi Strauss & Co., Mavi Jeans

Nien Hsing Textile Co. Ltd.

Orta Anadolu

Raymond Group

True Religion Apparel Inc.

VF Corporation









I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Denim Jeans - A Fashion Quintessential

Global Denim Industry - Key Facts

Recent Market Activity

Leading Denim and Jeans Markets

North America - Single Largest Denim Jeans Market

Developing Countries Offer Significant Growth Opportunities

A Review of the Latest Denim Innovations

Denims - A Review of the Latest Trends

Strong Growth in Demand from Emerging Markets

Export - Import Statistics

2009 - International Year of Natural Fibers

Background

Denim Industry after the End of Quota System

Multi-fiber Arrangement

Global Competitor Market Shares

Denim Jeans Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2020 & 2029





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Demand for Apparel and Textile Mirrors GDP Growth

Ballooning Middle Class Population Offers Steady Growth

Opportunities

Expanding Urban Population Spurs Consumption Growth

Global Apparel Market - A Macro Perspective

Growing Demand for Clothing and Fabrics Bodes Well for the Market

Cotton, Key Raw Material for Denim - An Overview

Consumption to Remain Stable

Cotton Trade

Denim - an Expression of Unique Personal Style

World Denim Jeans Market Ranked by Most Popular Jeans Available

Distressed Jeans Increasingly in Vogue

Denim Consumption Largely Dependent on Street Fashions and

Celebrity Styles

Denim Jeans Making Inroads into Work Wear/Corporate Wear

Growing Fashion Consciousness among Women Drives Growth

High-end Premium Denim Jeans to Register Impressive Growth

World Premium Jeans Market Ranked by Most Expensive Jeans

Available

Competition in High-End Denim Jeans Market

Growth in Premium Jeans Category Hampered - A Recent Past

Recollection

Generating Interest in Young Generation - A Challenging Trail

to Tread

Denim Jeans Face Threat from Substitutes

Functional Denim: The Next Big Thing

Shapewear Giant Spanx Enters into the Denim Jeans Market

Acid Washes on Denim Jeans Gain Popularity

Distressed Jeans and Jeggings now in Vogue

Athleisure Remains Strong, Providing Competition to Denim

Innovations Drive Market Dynamism

New Eco-friendly Denim Collection from Patagonia

Skinny vs Boyfriend - The Bestselling Styles

Hunt for the Right Fit Continues

Eco-conscious Consumers Drift towards Natural and Organic Denims

Bioindigo: A Greener Way to Dye Denims

Levi?s Goes ?Green?

Hemp Jeans - A Lighter and Sustainable Alternative

Recycled Cotton - A Step towards Sustainability

Bangladesh - A Key Denim Jeans Producer

India Emerges as an Important Denim Resource for Global Giants

Spike in Online Apparel Sales

Growing E-commerce Prospects

Key Market Players

Distribution Channels

Disorganized Retail Understates Sales

Specialty Stores Continue to Dominate Women?s Jeans Sales

Innovation Key to Market Performance in Premium Segment

Emerging Innovations in Denim and Jeans Market

Fabric Blends

Athleisure Trend Drives Growth of Jeans Market

Other Select Emerging Trends

New Designs and Technologies Keep the Denim Marketing Ticking

Key Innovations in the Global Denim Sector

Selvedge Denim Jeans

Sun-Faded Denim

Flared Jeans

Cropped Flare Jeans

Wide Leg Jeans

Two-Tone Jeans

Slim and Straight Jeans

Black Denims

Raw Hem Jeans

Deeply Distressed Jeans

Black Skinny Jeans

Boyfriend Jeans

Stretch Jeans

Straight-Leg Jeans

Embellished Denim Jackets

Longer Denim Jackets

Bold Colors

Acynetic

Lycra Hybrid

VSEP Technology

Sculpt Denim

Contrasting Blue Denim

Super Soft Denim Jeans

Curved Denim Jeans

Stain Repelling Denim Jeans in White

Stretch Denim Jeans

Designer Denim Jeans

Skinny Jeans

Boyfriend Denim Jeans

Curve-Friendly Denim Jeans

Maternity Jeans

Body Contouring Denim Jeans

Eco-Friendly Denim Jeans

Novel Denim Fabric Washes

Colored Denim Jeans

New Designs and Innovations in Preparation of Denim Fabric

New Dyeing Technology to Save Water

Levi Strauss Launches Project F.L.X. to Automate Denim Finishing

Arvind Offers Innovative and Sustainable Denim Range

Numero Uno Makes a Mark in Terms of Sustainability

Scented Jeans

Antimicrobial Jeans

Moisturizing Jeans

Yoga Jeans

Stain Repellent Jeans





IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 159

