Global Data Center Cooling Market (2021 to 2026) - Featuring Rittal Systems, Schneider Electric and Vertiv Group Among Others

The data center cooling market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during 2021-2026.

The global market is witnessing growth due to the high utilization of IT infrastructure, which is increasing the rack density to an average of 6-8 kW across the world. Several developed countries are operating racks at a density of 10-12 kW, whereas developing economies are slowly moving toward rack capacities of over 7 kW. Hence, the growing rack power density has increased the need for efficient cooling systems. The majority of the data centers are deploying artificial intelligence and machine learning workloads, which have further increased the rack power density over the past two years.

The deployment of AI and ML workloads has also grown the market for liquid-immersion and direct-to-chip technique. Servers consume more power due to increased data traffic load; therefore, the demand for highly efficient cooling solutions to cool down is growing. Hot/cold aisle containment, adiabatic, liquid, and free cooling are the primary techniques that are observing high adoption in the market.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the data center cooling market during the forecast period:

The outbreak of COVID-19 boosting Data Center Service Demand

The popularity of District Heating Concept

Growth in Rack Power Density

AI-enhanced Liquid Immersion and Direct-To-Chip Cooling Solutions

The study considers the present scenario of the data center cooling market and its market dynamics for the period 2020-2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



Data Center Cooling Market Segmentation



This research report includes a detailed segmentation by infrastructure (cooling systems & other infrastructure), systems, technique, liquid cooling technique, tier standards, geography. In 2020, data center cooling systems witnessed an investment of over 14% YOY compared to 2019, due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The deployment of artificial intelligence and machine learning workloads increases the demand for liquid immersion and direct-to-chip solutions. Most data centers in developed regions, North America, Europe, China, Japan, and Australia are likely to continue to use air-based solutions, with free chillers, evaporative/adiabatic coolers, and CRAC/CRAH units observing investment. Metrics such as power usage effectiveness (PUE), water-usage effectiveness (WUE), and carbon usage effectiveness (CUE) have gained higher importance in the past few years. Most modern facilities are being built based on the ASHRAE cooling guidelines and the Uptime Institute's tier standards for redundant designs, which is expected to influence the market growth.



Data centers in Denmark offers 85% free cooling annually, which reduces electricity consumption by up to 50%. The data center market in Denmark is likely to witness the construction of facilities that are designed to transfer waste heat from the facility to nearby local communities under the district heating concept. CRAC and CRAH units are likely to emerge as the largest revenue contributors, followed by evaporative coolers and chillers. The high adoption of evaporative coolers and dry coolers is likely to grow during the forecast period. The US offers free cooling of over 3,000 hours per year, thereby decreasing the operational cost. The adoption of systems namely, free chillers and water-based chillers are likely to increase in the US during the forecast period. The market will witness an increase in the development of data centers with net-zero water consumption.



Free cooling solutions are gaining momentum over liquid-based solutions. However, chilled water systems have a high prevalence in the market, especially water-based ones. In the US, Europe, Nordic, China, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Japan use free solutions. Free chillers with waterless cooling systems with indoor CRAC units are also catching upon among data centers.



Water-based systems are observing high adoption among data centers located in tropical places. Microsoft has successfully experimented under the ocean data center, which will be a significant driver for the growth of water-based solutions. The number of vendors offering direct liquid and immersion solutions has increased in the market. Several operators have adopted these solutions to facilitate the cooling of high-density racks up to 200 kW, reduce data center cost and space, and increase the efficiency of these systems through low power consumption and carbon emissions. China, the US, Japan, Germany, France, and the UK are the leading adopters of such systems. Developing countries are gaining increased traction for liquid-based solutions, adding investments to the data center cooling market share during the forecast period.



Most UK data centers are either tier III or tier IV certified due to their high standard design and construction that includes redundant configuration. The Netherlands data centers are developing tier III and Tier IV design standards, with a minimum redundancy of N+1. Similarly, China and Hong Kong witnessed the construction of tier III and Tier IV facility. Data centers in Japan are likely to adopt tier III or tier IV design with a minimum of N+N redundancy across the infrastructure. In 2020, most facilities developed were Tier III and Tier IV standards.



Key Questions Answered

1. What is the growth of the data center cooling market during the period 2021-2026?

2. What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global data center cooling market?

3. What are significant innovations observed in hyperscale data center infrastructure adopted by key players?

4. What are key market trends and drivers impacting the growth of data center cooling centers?

5. Which regions are likely to witness investments during the forecast period?

6. Who are the key players in the data center cooling market?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope Of The Study

4.4 Market Segments



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Data Center Site Selection Criteria

7.2 Data Center Standards Related to Cooling



8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 5G To Increase Edge Data Center Investment

8.2 Innovative Data Center Technologies

8.3 District Heating By Data Centers

8.4 Growing Rack Power Density



9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Impact Of COVID-19 On Data Center Demand

9.2 AI On Liquid Immersion & Direct-To-Chip Cooling Adoption

9.3 Data Center Investments Continue To Rise

9.4 Growing Investment In Hyperscale Data Centers

9.5 Growth In Construction Of Cryptocurrency Data Centers



10 Market Restraints

10.1 Cooling Systems Driving Power Consumption

10.2 Increased Water Consumption By Data Centers



11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Market Size & Forecast

11.3 Five Forces Analysis



12 Infrastructure

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Cooling Systems

12.3 Other Infrastructure



13 Cooling Systems

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 CRAC & CRAH UNITS

13.3 Chillers

13.4 Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers

13.5 Economizers & Evaporative Coolers

13.6 Other Cooling Units



14 Cooling Technique

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Air-Based Cooling Techniques

14.3 Liquid-Based Cooling Techniques



15 Liquid Cooling Technique

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Water-Based Cooling Techniques

15.3 Direct Liquid & Immersion Cooling Techniques



16 Tier Standards

16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

16.2 Overview of Tier Standards

16.3 TIER I & II

16.4 TIER III

16.5 TIER IV



17 Geography

17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine



18 North America

18.1 Investment: Snapshot & Growth Engine

18.2 Market Overview

18.3 Investment: Market Size & Forecast

18.4 United States

18.5 Canada



19 Latin America

19.1 Investment: Snapshot & Growth Engine

19.2 Market Overview

19.3 Investment: Market Size & Forecast

19.4 Brazil

19.5 Other Latin American Countries



20 Western Europe

20.1 Investment: Snapshot & Growth Engine

20.2 Market Overview

20.3 Investment: Market Size & Forecast

20.4 UK

20.5 Germany

20.6 France

20.7 Netherlands

20.8 Ireland

20.9 Other Western European Countries



21 Nordics

21.1 Investment: Snapshot & Growth Engine

21.2 Market Overview

21.3 Investment: Market Size & Forecast

21.4 Denmark

21.5 Norway

21.6 Sweden

21.7 Finland & Iceland



22 Central & Eastern Europe (CEE)

22.1 Investment: Snapshot & Growth Engine

22.2 Market Overview

22.3 Investment: Market Size & Forecast

22.4 Russia & Czech Republic

22.5 Poland & Austria

22.6 Other Central & Eastern European Countries



23 Middle East

23.1 Investment: Snapshot & Growth Engine

23.2 Market Overview

23.3 Investment: Market Size & Forecast

23.4 Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)

23.5 Other Middle Eastern Countries



24 Africa

24.1 Investment: Snapshot & Growth Engine

24.2 Market Overview

24.3 Investment: Market Size & Forecast

24.4 South Africa

24.5 Kenya

24.6 Other African Countries



25 APAC

25.1 Investment: Snapshot & Growth Engine

25.2 Market Overview

25.3 Investment: Market Size & Forecast

25.4 China & Hong Kong

25.5 Australia & New Zealand

25.6 India

25.7 Japan

25.8 Rest Of APAC



26 Southeast Asia

26.1 Investment: Snapshot & Growth Engine

26.2 Market Overview

26.3 Investment: Market Size & Forecast

26.4 Singapore

26.5 Indonesia

26.6 Malaysia

26.7 Thailand

26.8 Other Southeast Asian Countries



27 Competitive Landscape

27.1 Competition Overview



28 Key Company Profiles

28.1 Airedale International Air Conditioning

28.2 Rittal Systems

28.3 Schneider Electric

28.4 STULZ

28.5 Vertiv Group



29 Other Prominent Vendors

29.1 3M

29.2 4ENERGY

29.3 Airsys Group

29.4 Alfa Laval

29.5 Allied-Control

29.6 Aqua Cooling Solutions

29.7 Aquila Group

29.8 Arctic Chiller Group

29.9 ASETEK

29.10 Austin Hughes Electronics

29.11 BASX Solutions

29.12 Canovate Electronics

29.13 Carrier

29.14 Chilldyne

29.15 CLIMATEWORX

29.16 COOLER MASTER

29.17 CONDAIR GROUP

29.18 COOLIT SYSTEMS

29.19 DAIKIN APPLIED (DAIKIN INDUSTRIES)

29.20 Data Aire

29.21 DCX The Liquid Cooling Company

29.22 Degree Controls

29.23 Delta Group

29.24 EBM-PAPST

29.25 Emicon Innovation and Comfort

29.26 Envicool

29.27 Fuji Electric

29.28 Green Revolution Cooling (GRC)

29.29 HIREF

29.30 Huawei Technologies

29.31 Iceotope

29.32 ION

29.33 Johnson Controls

29.34 Kelvion Holding

29.35 Kyotocooling

29.36 Lennox International

29.37 Liquidcool Solutions

29.38 Menerga

29.39 Midas Green Technologies

29.40 Minkels (LEGRAND)

29.41 Motivair Cooling Solutions

29.42 Munters

29.43 Nortek Air Solutions

29.44 NVENT

29.45 Oceanaire

29.46 Qcooling

29.47 Renovo Zhuhai

29.48 Shanghai Shenglin M&E Technology

29.49 SPX Cooling technologies

29.50 Stellar Energy

29.51 Submer

29.52 Swegon Group

29.53 Swep International

29.54 Systecon

29.55 Trane (Ingersoll Rand)

29.56 United Metal Products (UMP)

29.57 Upsite Technologies

29.58 USYSTEMS

29.59 Vigilent Corporation

29.6 Wakefield-Vette



30 Report Summary

30.1 Key Takeaways



31 Quantitative Summary



32 Appendix

