25.03.2021 20:00:00
Global Data Center Cooling Market (2021 to 2026) - Featuring Rittal Systems, Schneider Electric and Vertiv Group Among Others
DUBLIN, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Center Cooling Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The data center cooling market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during 2021-2026.
The global market is witnessing growth due to the high utilization of IT infrastructure, which is increasing the rack density to an average of 6-8 kW across the world. Several developed countries are operating racks at a density of 10-12 kW, whereas developing economies are slowly moving toward rack capacities of over 7 kW. Hence, the growing rack power density has increased the need for efficient cooling systems. The majority of the data centers are deploying artificial intelligence and machine learning workloads, which have further increased the rack power density over the past two years.
The deployment of AI and ML workloads has also grown the market for liquid-immersion and direct-to-chip technique. Servers consume more power due to increased data traffic load; therefore, the demand for highly efficient cooling solutions to cool down is growing. Hot/cold aisle containment, adiabatic, liquid, and free cooling are the primary techniques that are observing high adoption in the market.
The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the data center cooling market during the forecast period:
- The outbreak of COVID-19 boosting Data Center Service Demand
- The popularity of District Heating Concept
- Growth in Rack Power Density
- AI-enhanced Liquid Immersion and Direct-To-Chip Cooling Solutions
The study considers the present scenario of the data center cooling market and its market dynamics for the period 2020-2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.
Data Center Cooling Market Segmentation
This research report includes a detailed segmentation by infrastructure (cooling systems & other infrastructure), systems, technique, liquid cooling technique, tier standards, geography. In 2020, data center cooling systems witnessed an investment of over 14% YOY compared to 2019, due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The deployment of artificial intelligence and machine learning workloads increases the demand for liquid immersion and direct-to-chip solutions. Most data centers in developed regions, North America, Europe, China, Japan, and Australia are likely to continue to use air-based solutions, with free chillers, evaporative/adiabatic coolers, and CRAC/CRAH units observing investment. Metrics such as power usage effectiveness (PUE), water-usage effectiveness (WUE), and carbon usage effectiveness (CUE) have gained higher importance in the past few years. Most modern facilities are being built based on the ASHRAE cooling guidelines and the Uptime Institute's tier standards for redundant designs, which is expected to influence the market growth.
Data centers in Denmark offers 85% free cooling annually, which reduces electricity consumption by up to 50%. The data center market in Denmark is likely to witness the construction of facilities that are designed to transfer waste heat from the facility to nearby local communities under the district heating concept. CRAC and CRAH units are likely to emerge as the largest revenue contributors, followed by evaporative coolers and chillers. The high adoption of evaporative coolers and dry coolers is likely to grow during the forecast period. The US offers free cooling of over 3,000 hours per year, thereby decreasing the operational cost. The adoption of systems namely, free chillers and water-based chillers are likely to increase in the US during the forecast period. The market will witness an increase in the development of data centers with net-zero water consumption.
Free cooling solutions are gaining momentum over liquid-based solutions. However, chilled water systems have a high prevalence in the market, especially water-based ones. In the US, Europe, Nordic, China, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Japan use free solutions. Free chillers with waterless cooling systems with indoor CRAC units are also catching upon among data centers.
Water-based systems are observing high adoption among data centers located in tropical places. Microsoft has successfully experimented under the ocean data center, which will be a significant driver for the growth of water-based solutions. The number of vendors offering direct liquid and immersion solutions has increased in the market. Several operators have adopted these solutions to facilitate the cooling of high-density racks up to 200 kW, reduce data center cost and space, and increase the efficiency of these systems through low power consumption and carbon emissions. China, the US, Japan, Germany, France, and the UK are the leading adopters of such systems. Developing countries are gaining increased traction for liquid-based solutions, adding investments to the data center cooling market share during the forecast period.
Most UK data centers are either tier III or tier IV certified due to their high standard design and construction that includes redundant configuration. The Netherlands data centers are developing tier III and Tier IV design standards, with a minimum redundancy of N+1. Similarly, China and Hong Kong witnessed the construction of tier III and Tier IV facility. Data centers in Japan are likely to adopt tier III or tier IV design with a minimum of N+N redundancy across the infrastructure. In 2020, most facilities developed were Tier III and Tier IV standards.
Key Questions Answered
1. What is the growth of the data center cooling market during the period 2021-2026?
2. What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global data center cooling market?
3. What are significant innovations observed in hyperscale data center infrastructure adopted by key players?
4. What are key market trends and drivers impacting the growth of data center cooling centers?
5. Which regions are likely to witness investments during the forecast period?
6. Who are the key players in the data center cooling market?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope Of The Study
4.4 Market Segments
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Data Center Site Selection Criteria
7.2 Data Center Standards Related to Cooling
8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 5G To Increase Edge Data Center Investment
8.2 Innovative Data Center Technologies
8.3 District Heating By Data Centers
8.4 Growing Rack Power Density
9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Impact Of COVID-19 On Data Center Demand
9.2 AI On Liquid Immersion & Direct-To-Chip Cooling Adoption
9.3 Data Center Investments Continue To Rise
9.4 Growing Investment In Hyperscale Data Centers
9.5 Growth In Construction Of Cryptocurrency Data Centers
10 Market Restraints
10.1 Cooling Systems Driving Power Consumption
10.2 Increased Water Consumption By Data Centers
11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Market Size & Forecast
11.3 Five Forces Analysis
12 Infrastructure
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Cooling Systems
12.3 Other Infrastructure
13 Cooling Systems
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 CRAC & CRAH UNITS
13.3 Chillers
13.4 Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers
13.5 Economizers & Evaporative Coolers
13.6 Other Cooling Units
14 Cooling Technique
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Air-Based Cooling Techniques
14.3 Liquid-Based Cooling Techniques
15 Liquid Cooling Technique
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Water-Based Cooling Techniques
15.3 Direct Liquid & Immersion Cooling Techniques
16 Tier Standards
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.2 Overview of Tier Standards
16.3 TIER I & II
16.4 TIER III
16.5 TIER IV
17 Geography
17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
18 North America
18.1 Investment: Snapshot & Growth Engine
18.2 Market Overview
18.3 Investment: Market Size & Forecast
18.4 United States
18.5 Canada
19 Latin America
19.1 Investment: Snapshot & Growth Engine
19.2 Market Overview
19.3 Investment: Market Size & Forecast
19.4 Brazil
19.5 Other Latin American Countries
20 Western Europe
20.1 Investment: Snapshot & Growth Engine
20.2 Market Overview
20.3 Investment: Market Size & Forecast
20.4 UK
20.5 Germany
20.6 France
20.7 Netherlands
20.8 Ireland
20.9 Other Western European Countries
21 Nordics
21.1 Investment: Snapshot & Growth Engine
21.2 Market Overview
21.3 Investment: Market Size & Forecast
21.4 Denmark
21.5 Norway
21.6 Sweden
21.7 Finland & Iceland
22 Central & Eastern Europe (CEE)
22.1 Investment: Snapshot & Growth Engine
22.2 Market Overview
22.3 Investment: Market Size & Forecast
22.4 Russia & Czech Republic
22.5 Poland & Austria
22.6 Other Central & Eastern European Countries
23 Middle East
23.1 Investment: Snapshot & Growth Engine
23.2 Market Overview
23.3 Investment: Market Size & Forecast
23.4 Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)
23.5 Other Middle Eastern Countries
24 Africa
24.1 Investment: Snapshot & Growth Engine
24.2 Market Overview
24.3 Investment: Market Size & Forecast
24.4 South Africa
24.5 Kenya
24.6 Other African Countries
25 APAC
25.1 Investment: Snapshot & Growth Engine
25.2 Market Overview
25.3 Investment: Market Size & Forecast
25.4 China & Hong Kong
25.5 Australia & New Zealand
25.6 India
25.7 Japan
25.8 Rest Of APAC
26 Southeast Asia
26.1 Investment: Snapshot & Growth Engine
26.2 Market Overview
26.3 Investment: Market Size & Forecast
26.4 Singapore
26.5 Indonesia
26.6 Malaysia
26.7 Thailand
26.8 Other Southeast Asian Countries
27 Competitive Landscape
27.1 Competition Overview
28 Key Company Profiles
28.1 Airedale International Air Conditioning
28.2 Rittal Systems
28.3 Schneider Electric
28.4 STULZ
28.5 Vertiv Group
29 Other Prominent Vendors
29.1 3M
29.2 4ENERGY
29.3 Airsys Group
29.4 Alfa Laval
29.5 Allied-Control
29.6 Aqua Cooling Solutions
29.7 Aquila Group
29.8 Arctic Chiller Group
29.9 ASETEK
29.10 Austin Hughes Electronics
29.11 BASX Solutions
29.12 Canovate Electronics
29.13 Carrier
29.14 Chilldyne
29.15 CLIMATEWORX
29.16 COOLER MASTER
29.17 CONDAIR GROUP
29.18 COOLIT SYSTEMS
29.19 DAIKIN APPLIED (DAIKIN INDUSTRIES)
29.20 Data Aire
29.21 DCX The Liquid Cooling Company
29.22 Degree Controls
29.23 Delta Group
29.24 EBM-PAPST
29.25 Emicon Innovation and Comfort
29.26 Envicool
29.27 Fuji Electric
29.28 Green Revolution Cooling (GRC)
29.29 HIREF
29.30 Huawei Technologies
29.31 Iceotope
29.32 ION
29.33 Johnson Controls
29.34 Kelvion Holding
29.35 Kyotocooling
29.36 Lennox International
29.37 Liquidcool Solutions
29.38 Menerga
29.39 Midas Green Technologies
29.40 Minkels (LEGRAND)
29.41 Motivair Cooling Solutions
29.42 Munters
29.43 Nortek Air Solutions
29.44 NVENT
29.45 Oceanaire
29.46 Qcooling
29.47 Renovo Zhuhai
29.48 Shanghai Shenglin M&E Technology
29.49 SPX Cooling technologies
29.50 Stellar Energy
29.51 Submer
29.52 Swegon Group
29.53 Swep International
29.54 Systecon
29.55 Trane (Ingersoll Rand)
29.56 United Metal Products (UMP)
29.57 Upsite Technologies
29.58 USYSTEMS
29.59 Vigilent Corporation
29.6 Wakefield-Vette
30 Report Summary
30.1 Key Takeaways
31 Quantitative Summary
32 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wk5t8r
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-data-center-cooling-market-2021-to-2026---featuring-rittal-systems-schneider-electric-and-vertiv-group-among-others-301256140.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
