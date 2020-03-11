Global Dancewear Market is Expected to Experience Lucrative Growth due to Growing Commercial Interests in Dance Activities By 2028: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global dancewear market has gained stability in terms of growth over the past few years and is anticipated to experience substantial demand over the coming years. Masks are becoming widely popular among dancers in India. Fashion institutes are mainly focusing on designing and merchandising dance apparel, masks, and shoes. They are offering scholarships to students to sample and present their product line and educate them to effectively allocate their knowledge about design, fashion, graphic design, and digital media skills. For instance, Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising has a longstanding relationship with Cotton, Inc. and renders their dedicated students with a generous scholarship of over $30,000 every year. Bag inventory is yet another market trend that the industry is striving to capitalize on. Sassi Designs is a company that mainly produces a large variety of duffel bags and personalized ID tags. Moreover, the booming artistic communities like the Millennium Dance Complex is collaborating with celebrities and is encouraging youngsters from all over the world to choose dance as their career. The abovementioned factors are in turn propelling the demand for suitable dancewear.

Drivers:

Popular dance events and shows like the Super Bowl is an influencing trend for the market growth. The Super bowl 2020 event sold not just Mahomes inspired shirts, but also the event specific earrings and other items. The market has grown exponentially to create profit-pools for the well-established players and is incorporating numerous strategies to recalibrate their growth. Dance-fitness is a booming trend all over the world and is among the top ranked fitness exercises. Furthermore, there is a huge market for pre-owned apparel and shoes in frugality or delivery stores. For instance, Luckyleo Dancewear is one such brand created to refabricate and facilitate in-house redesign of pre-owned apparels and later sell them to local businesses.

Segmentations:

The dancewear market split by product type includes women's dancewear, men's dancewear, girls' dancewear, and boys' dancewear. Based on application type, the market has been categorized into schools, TV & film, theatre, and others. The bifurcation based on the sales channel includes direct channel and distribution channel. Women wear generated a substantial revenue share as a greater number of women are participating in dance activities and some are opting it as their choice of career.

Download PDF to know more details about "Dancewear Market" report 2028.

Regional Outlook:

Geographically, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. Over the past several years, North America has witnessed remarkable growth in terms of dance wear demand. It is driven by the new-fangled players that are entering this competitive market space and are proposing a wide range of product lineup. These contenders are exponentially growing owing to the modernization of manufacturing machinery and are offering products for a diverse consumer base.

Competitive Landscape:

The global competition among dancewear players is fierce and the profits obtained in its manufacturing processes substantial, which will maintain a relatively optimistic growth. In order to satisfy the swelling demand, a large number of companies are expected to invest in this market for low entrance barrier. Some of the key players operating in the market comprises Mirella, Repetto, Yumiko, Capezio, Bloch, Leo Dancewear, Grishko, Wear Moi, Chacott, Kinney, So Danca, SF Dancewear, Ting Dance Wear, Dance of Love, Red Rain, Dansgirl, Baiwu, The Red Shoes, and Dttrol.

Access 118 page research report with TOC on "Dancewear Market" available with Radiant Insights, Inc. @https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/2013-2028-report-on-global-dancewear-market

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Dancewear from 2013-2018, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2019-2028 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Dancewear market.

