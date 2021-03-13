SMI 10’837 -0.4%  SPI 13’628 -0.4%  Dow 32’779 0.9%  DAX 14’502 -0.5%  Euro 1.1109 0.3%  EStoxx50 3’833 -0.3%  Gold 1’727 0.2%  Bitcoin 53’078 -0.6%  Dollar 0.9298 0.5%  Öl 69.2 -0.6% 
13.03.2021 09:00:00

Global Customs Audit Market Procurement Intelligence Report with COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Global Market Forecasts, Analysis 2021-2025 | SpendEdge

NEW YORK, March 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Customs Audit market will register an incremental spend of about USD 2.24 Billion, growing at a CAGR of 4.95% during the five-year forecast period. A targeted strategic approach to Customs Audit sourcing can unlock several opportunities for buyers. This report also offers market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download free sample report

Customs Audit Sourcing and Procurement Report

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

  • Information on how to identify strategic and tactical negotiation levels that will help achieve the best prices.
  • Gain information on relevant pricing levels, detailed explanation on pros and cons of prevalent pricing models.
  • Methods to help engage with the right suppliers and discover KPIs to evaluate incumbent suppliers.

Get a free sample report for more information

Insights into buyer strategies and tactical negotiation levers:

Several strategic and tactical negotiation levers are explained in the report to help buyers achieve the best prices for the Customs Audit market. The report also aids buyers with relevant Customs Audit pricing levels, pros, and cons of prevalent pricing models such as volume-based pricing, spot pricing, and cost-plus pricing and category management strategies and best practices to fulfill their category objectives.

For more insights on buyer strategies and tactical negotiation levers, Click here.

Key Drivers and Trends Fueling Market Growth:

The pressure from substitutes and a moderate level of threat from new entrants has resulted in the low bargaining power of suppliers.

Price forecasts are beneficial in purchase planning, especially when supplemented by the constant monitoring of price influencing factors. During the forecast period, the market expects a change of 3.00%-5.00%.

  • Identify favorable opportunities in Customs Audit TCO (total cost of ownership).
  • Expected changes in price forecast and factors driving the current and future price changes.
  • Identify pricing models that offer the most rewarding opportunities.

Some of the top Customs Audit suppliers listed in this report:

This Customs Audit procurement intelligence report has enlisted the top suppliers and their cost structures, SLA terms, best selection criteria, and negotiation strategies.

  • Ernst & Young Global Ltd.
  • Deloitte Touché Tohmatsu Ltd.
  • PricewaterhouseCoopers International Ltd.
  • KPMG International Ltd.
  • Grant Thornton International Ltd.
  • BDO International Ltd.
  • Ryan International
  • Mazars Group
  • Crowe Global
  • Simmons & Simmons LLP

To get instant access to over 1000 market-ready procurement intelligence reports without any additional costs or commitment, Subscribe Now for Free.

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary
  • Market Insights
  • Category Pricing Insights
  • Cost-saving Opportunities
  • Best Practices
  • Category Ecosystem
  • Category Management Strategy
  • Category Management Enablers
  • Suppliers Selection
  • Suppliers under Coverage
  • US Market Insights
  • Category scope
  • Appendix

Get access to regular sourcing and procurement insights to our digital procurement platform- Contact Us.

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

To know more: https://www.spendedge.com/request-for-demo

Contacts
SpendEdge
Anirban Choudhury
Marketing Manager
Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340
https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-customs-audit-market-procurement-intelligence-report-with-covid-19-impact-analysis--global-market-forecasts-analysis-2021-2025--spendedge-301245929.html

SOURCE SpendEdge

