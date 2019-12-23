Global Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software Industry

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software market worldwide is projected to grow by US$47.

8 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 11.4%. SMEs, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, display the potential to grow at over 12.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$68.3 Billion by the year 2025, SMEs will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 11.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$2.2 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$2.3 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, SMEs will reach a market size of US$2.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 16.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$4.8 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Adobe Inc.; AMDOCS Ltd.; Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.; IBM Corporation; Infor; Microsoft Corporation; NetSuite, Inc.; NICE Ltd.; Oracle Corporation; Salesforce.com, Inc.; SAP SE; SAS Institute, Inc.; SugarCRM, Inc.; Synnex Corporaiton; The Sage Group Plc; Verint Systems, Inc.; Zoho Corporation Pvt., Ltd.







1. MARKET OVERVIEW



An Introduction to Customer Relationship Management (CRM)

Evolution of CRM

Types of CRM

Operational CRM

Collaborative CRM

Analytical CRM

Strategic CRM

Deployment Options in CRM

On-Premise CRM

Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) CRM

Benefits of CRM Strategy

Disadvantages of CRM Implementations

CRM Application in Select End-Use Sectors

CRM Ecosystem

CRM Emerges as an Effective Approach to Create and Maintain Strong Customer Relations

CRM Software: The Key Enabler of Efficient CRM Strategy

Customer-Centric Operations Drives Increased Spending on CRM Software

Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies Poised for Strong Future Growth

Global Competitor Market Shares

Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019

Market Share of Major Players in the Global Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Marketing Segment (in %): 2019

Changing Phase of CRM Competitors Landscape





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



Acoustic L.P. (USA)

Adobe Systems Incorporated (USA)

Concentrix Corporation (USA)

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China)

Infor Global Solutions, Inc. (USA)

Microsoft Corporation (USA)

NICE Ltd. (Israel)

Oracle Corporation (USA)

Pegasystems, Inc. (USA)

Salesforce.com, Inc. (USA)

SAP SE (Germany)

SAS Institute Inc. (USA)

SugarCRM (USA)

The Sage Group Plc (UK)

Verint Systems, Inc. (USA)

Zendesk, Inc. (USA)

Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd. (India)





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Traditional CRM Software Gives Way to New Age Software Solutions

CRM Trends Set to Drive Innovations in the CRM Software Market

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Advancements in Process Automation

Data Integration

Blockchain

Internet of Things (IoT)

Hyper Individualization

AI and Machine Learning Poised to Transform CRM Software Marketspace

IoT & Blockchain, the Two Key Game Changer Technologies for CRM

Growing Role of Big Data in CRM

Social CRM: The Next Sought After Functionality in CRM Software Market

Social Media Penetration Worldwide: % of Active Monthly Users Compared to Total Population for 2019

Social Media Users Penetration (in %) by Generation

Mobile CRM Continues to Gain Momentum

Rising Adoption of Mobile Devices and Developments in Mobile Internet Fuels Take Mobile CRM Software Market

Smartphone Users as % of Global Population for the Period 2018- 2022

Worldwide Shipments of Laptops and Tablet PCs (in Million Units) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023

Customer Service and Support Continues to Lead the Global CRM Software Market

Rising Significance of Customer Experience for Businesses: % of Businesses Prioritizing Customer Experience

Marketing: The High Growth Application Market for CRM Software

Email Marketing Emerges as a Preferred Marketing Tool: % of Companies Looking to Increase Spending on Marketing Programs

Cloud Technology Optimally Positioned to Deliver CRM Software On-Demand

Cloud-based SaaS CRM: Playing a Vital Part in Enabling Low-Cost CRM Strategy

CRM Technology Advancements Present Tremendous Potential to Improve Business Operations

Sales Force Automation Software: The Traditional Revenue Contributor

Rising Prominence of CRM Software for E-Commerce Businesses

Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

Global E-Commerce Market as a % of Retail Sales for the Period 2017-2023

Top CRM Software for E-Commerce Sector: 2018

CRM Software Gains Prominence in Life Sciences Sector

Pharmaceutical CRM: Increasing Number of Pharma Companies Drive Growth

Healthcare CRM Market Poised for Growth

SMEs: The Most Lucrative Consumer Cluster for SaaS CRM

CRM Outsourcing Essential for Large-Scale Client Management Needs

CRM Analytics Help Organizations Make Faster Decisions

Banking & Financial Services Enterprises Prioritize CRM Adoption

Insurance Agencies Seek CRM Capability for Effective Collaboration

Retail Sector Drives Significant Gains in the CRM Market

Key Issues & Challenges Confronting CRM Software Market





UNITED STATES

Mobile CRM Continues to Make Healthy Gains

US Real Estate Enterprises Prefer CRM

CRM Software Comes Handy to Treatment Centers

