17.08.2020 02:00:00

Global Crypto Health Market by Current Industry Status, Growth Opportunities, Top Key Players, and Forecast till 2027- A Report by Absolute Markets Insights

PUNE, India, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 

Crypto Health Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 20.12%

  • Global crypto health market is anticipated to witness a compound annual growth rate of 20.12% over the next eight years (from 2019 to 2027).

  • Government agencies across the globe are promoting and adopting advanced cryptography technologies for securing and raising the efficiency of healthcare sector. For instance, in September 2019 UAE's Ministry of Health and Prevention launched a blockchain platform for storing healthcare and pharmaceutical data which can be used for users searching health facilities and licensed medical personnel. Similarly, governments of U.S, Estonian India and many other nations have also deployed advanced cryptography technologies in the healthcare sector, hence, propelling the growth of global crypto health market.
  • COVID-19 pandemic has increased the use of telehealth services which is expected to increase the demand for cryptographic techniques to safeguard interactions between doctor and patients.
  • Based on component, coin is expected to witness highest compound annual growth rate in crypto market in future years owing to the increasing acceptance of cryptocurrency in various healthcare service platforms.
  • Insurance companies are rapidly emerging in crypto health market with applications of cryptography to secure claims and payment processing and exchange of health data.

  • North America held the highest market share in global crypto health market in 2018. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest growth rate over the forecast period due to the growing healthcare sector coupled with emerging status of this region as blockchain hub of the world due to the rise in number of crypto tech start-ups.
  • Some of the players operating in the crypto health market are Abto Software, Guardtime, Hashed Health, IBM Corporation, iSolve, LLC, Medicalchain SA., Microsoft, NTT DATA, Inc., Patientory, Inc., PokitDok, Inc., Solve.Care, Tata Consultancy Services Limited and The Linux Foundation amongst others.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of crypto health market. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

