Global Crisis Expert Launches Brand and Reputation Management Firm

AUSTIN, Texas, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Veteran communications executive Jeff Hunt has launched a new brand and reputation management firm titled Legend Labs. Author of the recently published book Brand under Fire: A New Playbook for Crisis Management in the Digital Age, Hunt has counseled Fortune 500 companies worldwide. Legend Labs will provide clients a new dimension in brand creation, integration and protection. The firm is headquartered in Austin, with an additional office in New York.

Joining Hunt as partners in the new venture are Ahmed Khamash and James Wakefield, both of whom worked with Hunt at his previous digital firm, PulsePoint Group. The three have substantial experience working in professional and intercollegiate sports, as well as the higher education, cybersecurity, and energy sectors.

"We created Legend Labs because most brands are struggling to adapt to the digital age," said Hunt. "We think we have the right mix of traditional brand expertise and digital prowess to help."

Legend Labs has already completed full rebranding efforts for the West Coast Conference and professional golfer Brooks Koepka. The firm also is engaged with Caterpillar, Johns Hopkins University, BioMarin, the Pac-12 Conference, and a number of other high-profile organizations on a range of brand, digital, and reputation-management projects.

"We're working with ambitious leaders, visionary entrepreneurs, and top professional athletes," said Khamash. "Legend Labs is set up to work with people with big dreams, people who need a team of world-class creatives and strategists to help craft their story, innovate alongside them, and bring their vision to life."

Hunt is a former vice chairman at PR giant Burson-Marsteller and CEO of GCI Group and Read-Poland Associates. In his 34-year career, he has worked with Dell, IBM, Coca Cola, AT&T, and many other Fortune 100 companies.

Khamash, formerly a Strategy Director at PulsePoint Group, specializes in business and brand strategy, and has worked with Wells Fargo, Target, Caterpillar and The University of Texas. Wakefield, formerly a Creative Director at PulsePoint Group, focuses on creative strategy and technology engagements, having led projects for Dustin Johnson, Virgin Australia and the World Surf League.

Joining Legend Labs as non-executive chairmen are Don Cogman and Steve Patterson.

For more information, please visit https://legendlabs.com/ or contact Ed Morley at emorley@legendlabs.com.

