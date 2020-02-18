Global Compressor Oil Industry

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Compressor Oil market worldwide is projected to grow by US$4.2 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5.3%. Dynamic, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$8.8 Billion by the year 2025, Dynamic will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798221/?utm_source=PRN



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$146.5 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$122.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Dynamic will reach a market size of US$485.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, BASF SE; BP PLC; Chevron Corporation; China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec Group); Croda International PLC; DowDupont Inc.; Exxon Mobil Corporation; Fuchs Petrolub SE; PJSC LUKOIL; Royal Dutch Shell PLC; Sasol Ltd.; Total SA







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798221/?utm_source=PRN



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Compressor Oil Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Compressor Oil Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Compressor Oil Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Compressor Oil Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Dynamic (Compressor Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Dynamic (Compressor Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Dynamic (Compressor Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Positive Displacement (Compressor Type) Potential

Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Positive Displacement (Compressor Type) Historic

Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to

2017

Table 9: Positive Displacement (Compressor Type) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Synthetic (Base Oil Type) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Synthetic (Base Oil Type) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Synthetic (Base Oil Type) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Mineral (Base Oil Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Mineral (Base Oil Type) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Mineral (Base Oil Type) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Semi-Synthetic (Base Oil Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Semi-Synthetic (Base Oil Type) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Semi-Synthetic (Base Oil Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 19: Bio-based (Base Oil Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Bio-based (Base Oil Type) Market Worldwide Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Bio-based (Base Oil Type) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 22: Manufacturing (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 23: Manufacturing (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 24: Manufacturing (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Construction (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million

by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: Construction (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 27: Construction (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 29: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 30: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Mining (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 32: Mining (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 33: Mining (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: Chemical & Petrochemical (End-Use) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 35: Chemical & Petrochemical (End-Use) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 36: Chemical & Petrochemical (End-Use) Distribution of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: Power Generation (End-Use) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018

through 2025

Table 38: Power Generation (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales

in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017

Table 39: Power Generation (End-Use) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 40: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 41: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 42: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown

of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Compressor Oil Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 43: United States Compressor Oil Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Compressor Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Compressor Oil Market in the United States by

Compressor Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 45: United States Compressor Oil Market Share Breakdown

by Compressor Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 46: United States Compressor Oil Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Base Oil Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Compressor Oil Market in the United States by Base

Oil Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 48: United States Compressor Oil Market Share Breakdown

by Base Oil Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: United States Compressor Oil Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Compressor Oil Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 51: Compressor Oil Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 52: Canadian Compressor Oil Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Compressor Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 53: Canadian Compressor Oil Historic Market Review by

Compressor Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 54: Compressor Oil Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Compressor Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 55: Canadian Compressor Oil Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Base Oil Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 56: Canadian Compressor Oil Historic Market Review by

Base Oil Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 57: Compressor Oil Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Base Oil Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 58: Canadian Compressor Oil Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 59: Compressor Oil Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 60: Canadian Compressor Oil Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 61: Japanese Market for Compressor Oil: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Compressor Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 62: Compressor Oil Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Compressor Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 63: Japanese Compressor Oil Market Share Analysis by

Compressor Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 64: Japanese Market for Compressor Oil: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Base Oil Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: Compressor Oil Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Base Oil Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 66: Japanese Compressor Oil Market Share Analysis by Base

Oil Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 67: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Compressor Oil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 68: Japanese Compressor Oil Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 69: Compressor Oil Market Share Shift in Japan by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 70: Chinese Compressor Oil Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Compressor Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 71: Compressor Oil Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Compressor Type: 2009-2017

Table 72: Chinese Compressor Oil Market by Compressor Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 73: Chinese Compressor Oil Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Base Oil Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: Compressor Oil Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Base Oil Type: 2009-2017

Table 75: Chinese Compressor Oil Market by Base Oil Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 76: Chinese Demand for Compressor Oil in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 77: Compressor Oil Market Review in China in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 78: Chinese Compressor Oil Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Compressor Oil Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 79: European Compressor Oil Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 80: Compressor Oil Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 81: European Compressor Oil Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 82: European Compressor Oil Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Compressor Type: 2018-2025

Table 83: Compressor Oil Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Compressor Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 84: European Compressor Oil Market Share Breakdown by

Compressor Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: European Compressor Oil Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Base Oil Type: 2018-2025

Table 86: Compressor Oil Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Base Oil Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 87: European Compressor Oil Market Share Breakdown by

Base Oil Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 88: European Compressor Oil Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 89: Compressor Oil Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 90: European Compressor Oil Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 91: Compressor Oil Market in France by Compressor Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 92: French Compressor Oil Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Compressor Type: 2009-2017

Table 93: French Compressor Oil Market Share Analysis by

Compressor Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 94: Compressor Oil Market in France by Base Oil Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 95: French Compressor Oil Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Base Oil Type: 2009-2017

Table 96: French Compressor Oil Market Share Analysis by Base

Oil Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: Compressor Oil Quantitative Demand Analysis in France

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 98: French Compressor Oil Historic Market Review in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 99: French Compressor Oil Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 100: Compressor Oil Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Compressor Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 101: German Compressor Oil Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Compressor Type: 2009-2017

Table 102: German Compressor Oil Market Share Breakdown by

Compressor Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 103: Compressor Oil Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Base Oil Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 104: German Compressor Oil Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Base Oil Type: 2009-2017

Table 105: German Compressor Oil Market Share Breakdown by Base

Oil Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: Compressor Oil Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 107: German Compressor Oil Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 108: Compressor Oil Market Share Distribution in Germany

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 109: Italian Compressor Oil Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Compressor Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 110: Compressor Oil Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Compressor Type: 2009-2017

Table 111: Italian Compressor Oil Market by Compressor Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 112: Italian Compressor Oil Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Base Oil Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 113: Compressor Oil Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Base Oil Type: 2009-2017

Table 114: Italian Compressor Oil Market by Base Oil Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 115: Italian Demand for Compressor Oil in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 116: Compressor Oil Market Review in Italy in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 117: Italian Compressor Oil Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 118: United Kingdom Market for Compressor Oil: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Compressor

Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 119: Compressor Oil Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Compressor Type for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 120: United Kingdom Compressor Oil Market Share Analysis

by Compressor Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 121: United Kingdom Market for Compressor Oil: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Base Oil Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 122: Compressor Oil Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Base Oil Type for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 123: United Kingdom Compressor Oil Market Share Analysis

by Base Oil Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 124: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Compressor Oil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 125: United Kingdom Compressor Oil Market in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 126: Compressor Oil Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 127: Spanish Compressor Oil Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Compressor Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 128: Spanish Compressor Oil Historic Market Review by

Compressor Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 129: Compressor Oil Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Compressor Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 130: Spanish Compressor Oil Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Base Oil Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 131: Spanish Compressor Oil Historic Market Review by

Base Oil Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 132: Compressor Oil Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Base Oil Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 133: Spanish Compressor Oil Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 134: Compressor Oil Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 135: Spanish Compressor Oil Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 136: Russian Compressor Oil Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Compressor Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 137: Compressor Oil Market in Russia by Compressor Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 138: Russian Compressor Oil Market Share Breakdown by

Compressor Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 139: Russian Compressor Oil Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Base Oil Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 140: Compressor Oil Market in Russia by Base Oil Type: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 141: Russian Compressor Oil Market Share Breakdown by

Base Oil Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 142: Russian Compressor Oil Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 143: Compressor Oil Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 144: Compressor Oil Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 145: Rest of Europe Compressor Oil Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Compressor Type: 2018-2025

Table 146: Compressor Oil Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Compressor Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 147: Rest of Europe Compressor Oil Market Share Breakdown

by Compressor Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 148: Rest of Europe Compressor Oil Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Base Oil Type: 2018-2025

Table 149: Compressor Oil Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Base Oil Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 150: Rest of Europe Compressor Oil Market Share Breakdown

by Base Oil Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 151: Rest of Europe Compressor Oil Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 152: Compressor Oil Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 153: Rest of Europe Compressor Oil Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 154: Asia-Pacific Compressor Oil Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 155: Compressor Oil Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 156: Asia-Pacific Compressor Oil Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 157: Compressor Oil Market in Asia-Pacific by Compressor

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 158: Asia-Pacific Compressor Oil Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Compressor Type: 2009-2017

Table 159: Asia-Pacific Compressor Oil Market Share Analysis by

Compressor Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 160: Compressor Oil Market in Asia-Pacific by Base Oil

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 161: Asia-Pacific Compressor Oil Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Base Oil Type: 2009-2017

Table 162: Asia-Pacific Compressor Oil Market Share Analysis by

Base Oil Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 163: Compressor Oil Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 164: Asia-Pacific Compressor Oil Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 165: Asia-Pacific Compressor Oil Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 166: Compressor Oil Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Compressor Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 167: Australian Compressor Oil Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Compressor Type: 2009-2017

Table 168: Australian Compressor Oil Market Share Breakdown by

Compressor Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 169: Compressor Oil Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Base Oil Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 170: Australian Compressor Oil Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Base Oil Type: 2009-2017

Table 171: Australian Compressor Oil Market Share Breakdown by

Base Oil Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 172: Compressor Oil Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 173: Australian Compressor Oil Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 174: Compressor Oil Market Share Distribution in

Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 175: Indian Compressor Oil Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Compressor Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 176: Indian Compressor Oil Historic Market Review by

Compressor Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 177: Compressor Oil Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Compressor Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 178: Indian Compressor Oil Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Base Oil Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 179: Indian Compressor Oil Historic Market Review by Base

Oil Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 180: Compressor Oil Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Base Oil Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 181: Indian Compressor Oil Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 182: Compressor Oil Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 183: Indian Compressor Oil Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 184: Compressor Oil Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Compressor Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 185: South Korean Compressor Oil Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Compressor Type: 2009-2017

Table 186: Compressor Oil Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Compressor Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 187: Compressor Oil Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Base Oil Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 188: South Korean Compressor Oil Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Base Oil Type: 2009-2017

Table 189: Compressor Oil Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Base Oil Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 190: Compressor Oil Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 191: South Korean Compressor Oil Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 192: Compressor Oil Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 193: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Compressor Oil:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Compressor Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 194: Compressor Oil Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Compressor Type for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 195: Rest of Asia-Pacific Compressor Oil Market Share

Analysis by Compressor Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 196: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Compressor Oil:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Base

Oil Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: Compressor Oil Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Base Oil Type for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 198: Rest of Asia-Pacific Compressor Oil Market Share

Analysis by Base Oil Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 199: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Compressor Oil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 200: Rest of Asia-Pacific Compressor Oil Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 201: Compressor Oil Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 202: Latin American Compressor Oil Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 203: Compressor Oil Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 204: Latin American Compressor Oil Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 205: Latin American Compressor Oil Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Compressor Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 206: Compressor Oil Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Compressor Type: 2009-2017

Table 207: Latin American Compressor Oil Market by Compressor

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 208: Latin American Compressor Oil Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Base Oil Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 209: Compressor Oil Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Base Oil Type: 2009-2017

Table 210: Latin American Compressor Oil Market by Base Oil

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 211: Latin American Demand for Compressor Oil in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 212: Compressor Oil Market Review in Latin America in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 213: Latin American Compressor Oil Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 214: Argentinean Compressor Oil Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Compressor Type: 2018-2025

Table 215: Compressor Oil Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Compressor Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 216: Argentinean Compressor Oil Market Share Breakdown by

Compressor Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 217: Argentinean Compressor Oil Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Base Oil Type: 2018-2025

Table 218: Compressor Oil Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Base Oil Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 219: Argentinean Compressor Oil Market Share Breakdown by

Base Oil Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 220: Argentinean Compressor Oil Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 221: Compressor Oil Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 222: Argentinean Compressor Oil Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 223: Compressor Oil Market in Brazil by Compressor Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 224: Brazilian Compressor Oil Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Compressor Type: 2009-2017

Table 225: Brazilian Compressor Oil Market Share Analysis by

Compressor Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 226: Compressor Oil Market in Brazil by Base Oil Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 227: Brazilian Compressor Oil Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Base Oil Type: 2009-2017

Table 228: Brazilian Compressor Oil Market Share Analysis by

Base Oil Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 229: Compressor Oil Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 230: Brazilian Compressor Oil Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 231: Brazilian Compressor Oil Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

MEXICO

Table 232: Compressor Oil Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Compressor Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 233: Mexican Compressor Oil Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Compressor Type: 2009-2017

Table 234: Mexican Compressor Oil Market Share Breakdown by

Compressor Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 235: Compressor Oil Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Base Oil Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 236: Mexican Compressor Oil Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Base Oil Type: 2009-2017

Table 237: Mexican Compressor Oil Market Share Breakdown by

Base Oil Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 238: Compressor Oil Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 239: Mexican Compressor Oil Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 240: Compressor Oil Market Share Distribution in Mexico

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 241: Rest of Latin America Compressor Oil Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Compressor Type:

2018 to 2025

Table 242: Compressor Oil Market in Rest of Latin America by

Compressor Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 243: Rest of Latin America Compressor Oil Market Share

Breakdown by Compressor Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 244: Rest of Latin America Compressor Oil Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Base Oil Type: 2018

to 2025

Table 245: Compressor Oil Market in Rest of Latin America by

Base Oil Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 246: Rest of Latin America Compressor Oil Market Share

Breakdown by Base Oil Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 247: Rest of Latin America Compressor Oil Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 248: Compressor Oil Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 249: Compressor Oil Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 250: The Middle East Compressor Oil Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 251: Compressor Oil Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 252: The Middle East Compressor Oil Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 253: The Middle East Compressor Oil Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Compressor Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 254: The Middle East Compressor Oil Historic Market by

Compressor Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 255: Compressor Oil Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Compressor Type for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 256: The Middle East Compressor Oil Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Base Oil Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 257: The Middle East Compressor Oil Historic Market by

Base Oil Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 258: Compressor Oil Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Base Oil Type for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 259: The Middle East Compressor Oil Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 260: Compressor Oil Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 261: The Middle East Compressor Oil Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 262: Iranian Market for Compressor Oil: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Compressor Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 263: Compressor Oil Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Compressor Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 264: Iranian Compressor Oil Market Share Analysis by

Compressor Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 265: Iranian Market for Compressor Oil: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Base Oil Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 266: Compressor Oil Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Base Oil Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 267: Iranian Compressor Oil Market Share Analysis by Base

Oil Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 268: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Compressor Oil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 269: Iranian Compressor Oil Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 270: Compressor Oil Market Share Shift in Iran by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 271: Israeli Compressor Oil Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Compressor Type: 2018-2025

Table 272: Compressor Oil Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Compressor Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 273: Israeli Compressor Oil Market Share Breakdown by

Compressor Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 274: Israeli Compressor Oil Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Base Oil Type: 2018-2025

Table 275: Compressor Oil Market in Israel in US$ Million by



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798221/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-compressor-oil-industry-301006495.html

SOURCE Reportlinker