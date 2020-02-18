|
18.02.2020 18:05:00
Global Compressor Oil Industry
NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
Compressor Oil market worldwide is projected to grow by US$4.2 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5.3%. Dynamic, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$8.8 Billion by the year 2025, Dynamic will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798221/?utm_source=PRN
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$146.5 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$122.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Dynamic will reach a market size of US$485.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, BASF SE; BP PLC; Chevron Corporation; China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec Group); Croda International PLC; DowDupont Inc.; Exxon Mobil Corporation; Fuchs Petrolub SE; PJSC LUKOIL; Royal Dutch Shell PLC; Sasol Ltd.; Total SA
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798221/?utm_source=PRN
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Compressor Oil Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Compressor Oil Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Compressor Oil Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Compressor Oil Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Dynamic (Compressor Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Dynamic (Compressor Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Dynamic (Compressor Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Positive Displacement (Compressor Type) Potential
Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Positive Displacement (Compressor Type) Historic
Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to
2017
Table 9: Positive Displacement (Compressor Type) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Synthetic (Base Oil Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Synthetic (Base Oil Type) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Synthetic (Base Oil Type) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Mineral (Base Oil Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Mineral (Base Oil Type) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Mineral (Base Oil Type) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Semi-Synthetic (Base Oil Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Semi-Synthetic (Base Oil Type) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Semi-Synthetic (Base Oil Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 19: Bio-based (Base Oil Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Bio-based (Base Oil Type) Market Worldwide Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Bio-based (Base Oil Type) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: Manufacturing (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: Manufacturing (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 24: Manufacturing (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Construction (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million
by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Construction (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 27: Construction (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 29: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 30: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Mining (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 32: Mining (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 33: Mining (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: Chemical & Petrochemical (End-Use) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 35: Chemical & Petrochemical (End-Use) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 36: Chemical & Petrochemical (End-Use) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: Power Generation (End-Use) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018
through 2025
Table 38: Power Generation (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales
in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017
Table 39: Power Generation (End-Use) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 40: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 41: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 42: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Compressor Oil Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 43: United States Compressor Oil Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Compressor Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Compressor Oil Market in the United States by
Compressor Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 45: United States Compressor Oil Market Share Breakdown
by Compressor Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: United States Compressor Oil Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Base Oil Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Compressor Oil Market in the United States by Base
Oil Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 48: United States Compressor Oil Market Share Breakdown
by Base Oil Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: United States Compressor Oil Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Compressor Oil Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 51: Compressor Oil Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 52: Canadian Compressor Oil Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Compressor Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 53: Canadian Compressor Oil Historic Market Review by
Compressor Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 54: Compressor Oil Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Compressor Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 55: Canadian Compressor Oil Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Base Oil Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 56: Canadian Compressor Oil Historic Market Review by
Base Oil Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 57: Compressor Oil Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Base Oil Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 58: Canadian Compressor Oil Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 59: Compressor Oil Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 60: Canadian Compressor Oil Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 61: Japanese Market for Compressor Oil: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Compressor Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: Compressor Oil Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Compressor Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 63: Japanese Compressor Oil Market Share Analysis by
Compressor Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 64: Japanese Market for Compressor Oil: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Base Oil Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 65: Compressor Oil Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Base Oil Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 66: Japanese Compressor Oil Market Share Analysis by Base
Oil Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Compressor Oil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 68: Japanese Compressor Oil Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 69: Compressor Oil Market Share Shift in Japan by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 70: Chinese Compressor Oil Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Compressor Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 71: Compressor Oil Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Compressor Type: 2009-2017
Table 72: Chinese Compressor Oil Market by Compressor Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 73: Chinese Compressor Oil Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Base Oil Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: Compressor Oil Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Base Oil Type: 2009-2017
Table 75: Chinese Compressor Oil Market by Base Oil Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 76: Chinese Demand for Compressor Oil in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 77: Compressor Oil Market Review in China in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 78: Chinese Compressor Oil Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Compressor Oil Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 79: European Compressor Oil Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 80: Compressor Oil Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 81: European Compressor Oil Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 82: European Compressor Oil Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Compressor Type: 2018-2025
Table 83: Compressor Oil Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Compressor Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 84: European Compressor Oil Market Share Breakdown by
Compressor Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: European Compressor Oil Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Base Oil Type: 2018-2025
Table 86: Compressor Oil Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Base Oil Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 87: European Compressor Oil Market Share Breakdown by
Base Oil Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 88: European Compressor Oil Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 89: Compressor Oil Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2009-2017
Table 90: European Compressor Oil Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 91: Compressor Oil Market in France by Compressor Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 92: French Compressor Oil Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Compressor Type: 2009-2017
Table 93: French Compressor Oil Market Share Analysis by
Compressor Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: Compressor Oil Market in France by Base Oil Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 95: French Compressor Oil Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Base Oil Type: 2009-2017
Table 96: French Compressor Oil Market Share Analysis by Base
Oil Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: Compressor Oil Quantitative Demand Analysis in France
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 98: French Compressor Oil Historic Market Review in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 99: French Compressor Oil Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 100: Compressor Oil Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Compressor Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 101: German Compressor Oil Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Compressor Type: 2009-2017
Table 102: German Compressor Oil Market Share Breakdown by
Compressor Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: Compressor Oil Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Base Oil Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 104: German Compressor Oil Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Base Oil Type: 2009-2017
Table 105: German Compressor Oil Market Share Breakdown by Base
Oil Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 106: Compressor Oil Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 107: German Compressor Oil Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 108: Compressor Oil Market Share Distribution in Germany
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 109: Italian Compressor Oil Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Compressor Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 110: Compressor Oil Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Compressor Type: 2009-2017
Table 111: Italian Compressor Oil Market by Compressor Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 112: Italian Compressor Oil Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Base Oil Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 113: Compressor Oil Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Base Oil Type: 2009-2017
Table 114: Italian Compressor Oil Market by Base Oil Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 115: Italian Demand for Compressor Oil in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 116: Compressor Oil Market Review in Italy in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 117: Italian Compressor Oil Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 118: United Kingdom Market for Compressor Oil: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Compressor
Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 119: Compressor Oil Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Compressor Type for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 120: United Kingdom Compressor Oil Market Share Analysis
by Compressor Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 121: United Kingdom Market for Compressor Oil: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Base Oil Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 122: Compressor Oil Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Base Oil Type for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 123: United Kingdom Compressor Oil Market Share Analysis
by Base Oil Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 124: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Compressor Oil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 125: United Kingdom Compressor Oil Market in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 126: Compressor Oil Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 127: Spanish Compressor Oil Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Compressor Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 128: Spanish Compressor Oil Historic Market Review by
Compressor Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 129: Compressor Oil Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Compressor Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 130: Spanish Compressor Oil Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Base Oil Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 131: Spanish Compressor Oil Historic Market Review by
Base Oil Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 132: Compressor Oil Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Base Oil Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 133: Spanish Compressor Oil Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 134: Compressor Oil Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 135: Spanish Compressor Oil Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 136: Russian Compressor Oil Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Compressor Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 137: Compressor Oil Market in Russia by Compressor Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 138: Russian Compressor Oil Market Share Breakdown by
Compressor Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 139: Russian Compressor Oil Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Base Oil Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 140: Compressor Oil Market in Russia by Base Oil Type: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 141: Russian Compressor Oil Market Share Breakdown by
Base Oil Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 142: Russian Compressor Oil Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 143: Compressor Oil Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by
End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 144: Compressor Oil Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 145: Rest of Europe Compressor Oil Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Compressor Type: 2018-2025
Table 146: Compressor Oil Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Compressor Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 147: Rest of Europe Compressor Oil Market Share Breakdown
by Compressor Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 148: Rest of Europe Compressor Oil Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Base Oil Type: 2018-2025
Table 149: Compressor Oil Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Base Oil Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 150: Rest of Europe Compressor Oil Market Share Breakdown
by Base Oil Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 151: Rest of Europe Compressor Oil Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 152: Compressor Oil Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 153: Rest of Europe Compressor Oil Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 154: Asia-Pacific Compressor Oil Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 155: Compressor Oil Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 156: Asia-Pacific Compressor Oil Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 157: Compressor Oil Market in Asia-Pacific by Compressor
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 158: Asia-Pacific Compressor Oil Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Compressor Type: 2009-2017
Table 159: Asia-Pacific Compressor Oil Market Share Analysis by
Compressor Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 160: Compressor Oil Market in Asia-Pacific by Base Oil
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 161: Asia-Pacific Compressor Oil Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Base Oil Type: 2009-2017
Table 162: Asia-Pacific Compressor Oil Market Share Analysis by
Base Oil Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 163: Compressor Oil Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 164: Asia-Pacific Compressor Oil Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 165: Asia-Pacific Compressor Oil Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 166: Compressor Oil Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Compressor Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 167: Australian Compressor Oil Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Compressor Type: 2009-2017
Table 168: Australian Compressor Oil Market Share Breakdown by
Compressor Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 169: Compressor Oil Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Base Oil Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 170: Australian Compressor Oil Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Base Oil Type: 2009-2017
Table 171: Australian Compressor Oil Market Share Breakdown by
Base Oil Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 172: Compressor Oil Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 173: Australian Compressor Oil Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 174: Compressor Oil Market Share Distribution in
Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 175: Indian Compressor Oil Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Compressor Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 176: Indian Compressor Oil Historic Market Review by
Compressor Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 177: Compressor Oil Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Compressor Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 178: Indian Compressor Oil Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Base Oil Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 179: Indian Compressor Oil Historic Market Review by Base
Oil Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 180: Compressor Oil Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Base Oil Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 181: Indian Compressor Oil Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 182: Compressor Oil Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 183: Indian Compressor Oil Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 184: Compressor Oil Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Compressor Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 185: South Korean Compressor Oil Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Compressor Type: 2009-2017
Table 186: Compressor Oil Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Compressor Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 187: Compressor Oil Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Base Oil Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 188: South Korean Compressor Oil Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Base Oil Type: 2009-2017
Table 189: Compressor Oil Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Base Oil Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 190: Compressor Oil Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 191: South Korean Compressor Oil Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 192: Compressor Oil Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 193: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Compressor Oil:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Compressor Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 194: Compressor Oil Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Compressor Type for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 195: Rest of Asia-Pacific Compressor Oil Market Share
Analysis by Compressor Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 196: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Compressor Oil:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Base
Oil Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 197: Compressor Oil Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Base Oil Type for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 198: Rest of Asia-Pacific Compressor Oil Market Share
Analysis by Base Oil Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 199: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Compressor Oil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 200: Rest of Asia-Pacific Compressor Oil Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 201: Compressor Oil Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 202: Latin American Compressor Oil Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 203: Compressor Oil Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 204: Latin American Compressor Oil Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 205: Latin American Compressor Oil Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Compressor Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 206: Compressor Oil Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Compressor Type: 2009-2017
Table 207: Latin American Compressor Oil Market by Compressor
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 208: Latin American Compressor Oil Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Base Oil Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 209: Compressor Oil Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Base Oil Type: 2009-2017
Table 210: Latin American Compressor Oil Market by Base Oil
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 211: Latin American Demand for Compressor Oil in US$
Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 212: Compressor Oil Market Review in Latin America in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 213: Latin American Compressor Oil Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 214: Argentinean Compressor Oil Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Compressor Type: 2018-2025
Table 215: Compressor Oil Market in Argentina in US$ Million by
Compressor Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 216: Argentinean Compressor Oil Market Share Breakdown by
Compressor Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 217: Argentinean Compressor Oil Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Base Oil Type: 2018-2025
Table 218: Compressor Oil Market in Argentina in US$ Million by
Base Oil Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 219: Argentinean Compressor Oil Market Share Breakdown by
Base Oil Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 220: Argentinean Compressor Oil Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 221: Compressor Oil Market in Argentina: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2009-2017
Table 222: Argentinean Compressor Oil Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 223: Compressor Oil Market in Brazil by Compressor Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 224: Brazilian Compressor Oil Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Compressor Type: 2009-2017
Table 225: Brazilian Compressor Oil Market Share Analysis by
Compressor Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 226: Compressor Oil Market in Brazil by Base Oil Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 227: Brazilian Compressor Oil Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Base Oil Type: 2009-2017
Table 228: Brazilian Compressor Oil Market Share Analysis by
Base Oil Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 229: Compressor Oil Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 230: Brazilian Compressor Oil Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 231: Brazilian Compressor Oil Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
MEXICO
Table 232: Compressor Oil Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Compressor Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 233: Mexican Compressor Oil Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Compressor Type: 2009-2017
Table 234: Mexican Compressor Oil Market Share Breakdown by
Compressor Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 235: Compressor Oil Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Base Oil Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 236: Mexican Compressor Oil Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Base Oil Type: 2009-2017
Table 237: Mexican Compressor Oil Market Share Breakdown by
Base Oil Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 238: Compressor Oil Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 239: Mexican Compressor Oil Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 240: Compressor Oil Market Share Distribution in Mexico
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 241: Rest of Latin America Compressor Oil Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Compressor Type:
2018 to 2025
Table 242: Compressor Oil Market in Rest of Latin America by
Compressor Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 243: Rest of Latin America Compressor Oil Market Share
Breakdown by Compressor Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 244: Rest of Latin America Compressor Oil Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Base Oil Type: 2018
to 2025
Table 245: Compressor Oil Market in Rest of Latin America by
Base Oil Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 246: Rest of Latin America Compressor Oil Market Share
Breakdown by Base Oil Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 247: Rest of Latin America Compressor Oil Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 248: Compressor Oil Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 249: Compressor Oil Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 250: The Middle East Compressor Oil Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 251: Compressor Oil Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 252: The Middle East Compressor Oil Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 253: The Middle East Compressor Oil Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Compressor Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 254: The Middle East Compressor Oil Historic Market by
Compressor Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 255: Compressor Oil Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Compressor Type for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 256: The Middle East Compressor Oil Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Base Oil Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 257: The Middle East Compressor Oil Historic Market by
Base Oil Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 258: Compressor Oil Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Base Oil Type for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 259: The Middle East Compressor Oil Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 260: Compressor Oil Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 261: The Middle East Compressor Oil Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 262: Iranian Market for Compressor Oil: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Compressor Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 263: Compressor Oil Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Compressor Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 264: Iranian Compressor Oil Market Share Analysis by
Compressor Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 265: Iranian Market for Compressor Oil: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Base Oil Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 266: Compressor Oil Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Base Oil Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 267: Iranian Compressor Oil Market Share Analysis by Base
Oil Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 268: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Compressor Oil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 269: Iranian Compressor Oil Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 270: Compressor Oil Market Share Shift in Iran by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 271: Israeli Compressor Oil Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Compressor Type: 2018-2025
Table 272: Compressor Oil Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Compressor Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 273: Israeli Compressor Oil Market Share Breakdown by
Compressor Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 274: Israeli Compressor Oil Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Base Oil Type: 2018-2025
Table 275: Compressor Oil Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798221/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-compressor-oil-industry-301006495.html
SOURCE Reportlinker
Inside (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
SMI schliesst im Minus -- DAX verliert letztlich -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel mit Abgaben
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
An der Wall Street geht es leicht bergab. Der heimische Markt präsentierte sich am Dienstag leichter. Der DAX wies negative Vorzeichen aus. Die Mehrzahl der Aktienmärkte in Fernost bewegte sich auf rotem Terrain.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}