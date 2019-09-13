Global Compressor Markets Report 2019 with Analysis of 100+ Companies

DUBLIN, Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Compressor Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The analysis includes industrial air compressors and process gas compressors. Among others, the key end-user analysis includes the chemicals, construction and mining, food and beverages, general manufacturing, life sciences, oil and gas, and power generation industries.



In addition to providing an industry overview and analyzing the key market trends driving the industry, this study offers a comprehensive description of market participants. Through in-depth analysis built on a 360-degree research methodology, over 100 companies have been analyzed.



Out of these, 24 companies have been objectively rated on two major indices - their innovation focus and growth performance - with each index having 5 criteria. For each company profiled in the report, company diagnostics, the major strengths, and major opportunities are highlighted along with their positioning.



Aerzen

Anest Iwata Corporation

Ariel

Atlas Copco

BAUER COMPRESSORS INC.

Baker Hughes, a GE Company (BHGE)

BOGE

Burckhardt Compression AG

ELGi Equipments Limited

Elliott Compressors

Fuscheng (FS-Elliott)

Gardner Denver

Hitachi Sullair

Howden

IHI

Ingersoll Rand

Kaeser

Kaishan

Kobelco Compressors

MAN Turbomachinery

Mattei

Mitsubishi

Siemens

Solar Turbines

Through this analysis, the research finds that the visionaries in this mature market tend to leverage a clearly defined growth pipeline system to drive a significant portion of their growth from adjacent markets and new opportunities. They are also well positioned to drive revenues by enhancing product differentiation, providing value-added services, tackling challenging applications with innovative solutions, and ushering in a wave of Industrial Internet of Things (IoT)-related growth opportunities.



Other companies that are positioned as contenders have a more steadily evolving growth pipeline system and show strong revenue growth, albeit from existing core markets. These companies also exhibit a clear innovation process that prioritizes new product development and is able to push these solutions into the market. Going forward, smart motor solutions is expected to continue to gain traction among customers, and the companies that are best positioned to serve these customers will either remain at the top of the Radar or move up if not already there.



The report reveals the market positioning of companies in an industry using their Growth and Innovation scores as highlighted in the methodology. The document presents competitive profiles on each of the companies in the report based on their strengths, opportunities, and a small discussion on their positioning. The publisher analyzes hundreds of companies in the industry and benchmarks them across 10 criteria, where the leading companies in the industry are then positioned. Industry leaders on both the Growth and Innovation indices are recognized as best practice recipients.

