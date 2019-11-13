|
13.11.2019 14:15:00
Global Composite Cylinders Market Report 2019: Historical Data 2014-2017, Base Year of 2018, 2019 Estimates, Forecasts 2020-2024
DUBLIN, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Composite Cylinders Market By Product Type, By Outer Casing Material (High Density Polyethylene & Others), By End Use Industry (Hotels & Restaurants, Household Purpose & Others), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global composite cylinders market stood at $ 601 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $ 921 million by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of over 7% during 2019-2024, owing to the increasing demand for explosion proof, non-corrosive and lightweight LPG cylinders.
The technology of manufacturing a modern composite cylinder is a very complex and high-tech process, thus its cost is much higher than the cost of a metal analogue. Increasing consumption of LPG in the developing countries is expected to boost the demand for composite LPG cylinders during the forecast period.
Moreover, government push towards the usage of composite cylinders is also anticipated to positively impact growth of the composite cylinders market, globally. In terms of outer casing material, the global composite cylinders market has been categorized into carbon fibers, glass fibers, high density polyethylene and others.
Among the outer casing materials, high density polyethylene category accounted for the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to remain the largest category in coming years as well. Growth of the high density polyethylene category can be majorly attributed to its lightweight characteristics and higher performance benefits.
Asia-Pacific dominated the global composite cylinders market in 2018 and is expected to maintain its market dominance during forecast period, on account of a large base of the composite cylinder manufacturing industry in the region.
Moreover, North America is also anticipated to hold a substantial share in the global composite cylinders market, owing to high per capita consumption of goods.
Report Scope:
Product Type
- Type II
- Type III
- Type IV
Market, by Outer Casing Material
- Carbon Fibers
- Glass Fibers
- High Density Polyethylene
- Others
Market, by End-Use Industry
- Hotels & Restaurants
- Household Purpose
- Industrial Fuel
- Industrial Process
- Others
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Years: 2014-2017
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Period: 2020-2024
Some of the major companies operating in the global composite cylinders market are
- Luxfer Gas Cylinder
- Hexagon Composites ASA
- Dragerwerk
- Worthington Cylinders
- Faber Industries S.p.A.
- Sinoma
- Aburi Composites
- Santek Equipments Pvt Ltd
- Beijing Tianhai Industry Co.
- Time Technoplast
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bv961e
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-composite-cylinders-market-report-2019-historical-data-2014-2017-base-year-of-2018-2019-estimates-forecasts-2020-2024-300957444.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}