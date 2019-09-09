Global Commercial UAS Market Outlook 2019: Opportunities in AI/ML, Sensors for Autonomy and Expanded Operations, Technology that Minimizes Time to Data, Drone Data Analytics with a Vertical Focus

DUBLIN, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2019 Global Commercial UAS Market Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market for commercial unmanned aerial systems (UAS), or commercial drones, continues to evolve. While several factors, including the relatively slow progress global regulatory agencies have achieved integrating small drones into national airspaces, are hindering the market's growth.



Advances in technology and software are enabling drones to be used in an increasingly wide array of applications while providing intelligence for business decision making in shorter time periods.



In addition, many businesses have now been using drones long enough to have developed best practices that have allowed them to implement new or unique procedures and/or data analytics solutions that produce the maximum utility from drone-collected intelligence. This maturation is necessary for the market to achieve sustained growth.



Research Scope



The total commercial UAS market size was developed from historical data related to small drone sales, average prices, and regional demand. Several additional inputs, including survey results, information from primary interviews of industry participants, and current and forecast sales trends from top competitors were included to develop a feasible platform market forecast removed from the hype of the initial bloated market estimates promoted by several research services. Estimates and competitive landscape information includes:

A listing of companies in the most crucial segments of the commercial drone ecosystem

A description of how the commercial drone market has evolved over time

Commercial drone market trends

Commercial drone technology trends

Projected unit sales and revenue estimates of commercial drone platforms by segment and region

Descriptions of global hot spots for commercial drone use

Key Features



The goal of this report is to provide an outlook of the commercial UAS market for 2019 and beyond, to include discussions of global and regional platform demand, technology trends, market trends, growth opportunities within the market, and key technologies and developments that are likely to affect, and even drive, the future ecosystem.



Key Issues Addressed

What are the current trends in the commercial UAS market?

What technologies are driving the commercial UAS market?

Where are the growth opportunities in the commercial UAS market?

What does the current commercial UAS market landscape look like?

What technologies will be emphasized as the market continues to mature?

Key Conclusion



This outlook also contains a number of market predictions based on an evaluation of current and expected trends. These predictions were made after consulting with over a dozen industry insiders and included discussions with several of the top of competitors in the commercial drone services market.



Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Market Evolution

Key Predictions

Commercial UAS Market Global Hotspots

Commercial UAS Regulatory Changes and Updates

2. Research Scope, Objectives, and Methodology

Research Scope

Research Aims and Objectives

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Research Methodology

Market Segmentation

3. Overview of the Commercial UAS Market

Mega Trends - Long-term Trends that will Drive the Commercial UAS Market

Commercial UAS Technology Trends

Commercial UAS Market Trends

Commercial UAS Market Products - Concepts of the Future

4. Commercial UAS Market Measurement Analysis

Total Global Market for Commercial UAS Platforms

Global Commercial UAS Platform Demand

Global Commercial UAS Platform Demand by Region

5. Growth Opportunities, Companies to Action, and Key Technologies/Developments

Commercial UAS Market Landscape

Growth Opportunity 1 - Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning

Growth Opportunity 2 - Sensors for Autonomy and Expanded Operations

Growth Opportunity 3 - Technology that Minimizes Time to Data

Growth Opportunity 4 - Drone Data Analytics with a Vertical Focus

Growth Opportunity 5 - Systems for Providing Safety

Strategic Imperatives to Achieve Growth Within the Commercial Drone Ecosystem

Key Technology - 5G

Key Technology - Sensor Fusion

Key Technology - Fuel Cells and Hybrid Propulsion

Key Technology - Wireless Charging

Key Technology - Blockchain for Drones

6. Conclusions



