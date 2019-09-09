|
Global Commercial UAS Market Outlook 2019: Opportunities in AI/ML, Sensors for Autonomy and Expanded Operations, Technology that Minimizes Time to Data, Drone Data Analytics with a Vertical Focus
The market for commercial unmanned aerial systems (UAS), or commercial drones, continues to evolve. While several factors, including the relatively slow progress global regulatory agencies have achieved integrating small drones into national airspaces, are hindering the market's growth.
Advances in technology and software are enabling drones to be used in an increasingly wide array of applications while providing intelligence for business decision making in shorter time periods.
In addition, many businesses have now been using drones long enough to have developed best practices that have allowed them to implement new or unique procedures and/or data analytics solutions that produce the maximum utility from drone-collected intelligence. This maturation is necessary for the market to achieve sustained growth.
Research Scope
The total commercial UAS market size was developed from historical data related to small drone sales, average prices, and regional demand. Several additional inputs, including survey results, information from primary interviews of industry participants, and current and forecast sales trends from top competitors were included to develop a feasible platform market forecast removed from the hype of the initial bloated market estimates promoted by several research services. Estimates and competitive landscape information includes:
- A listing of companies in the most crucial segments of the commercial drone ecosystem
- A description of how the commercial drone market has evolved over time
- Commercial drone market trends
- Commercial drone technology trends
- Projected unit sales and revenue estimates of commercial drone platforms by segment and region
- Descriptions of global hot spots for commercial drone use
Key Features
The goal of this report is to provide an outlook of the commercial UAS market for 2019 and beyond, to include discussions of global and regional platform demand, technology trends, market trends, growth opportunities within the market, and key technologies and developments that are likely to affect, and even drive, the future ecosystem.
Key Issues Addressed
- What are the current trends in the commercial UAS market?
- What technologies are driving the commercial UAS market?
- Where are the growth opportunities in the commercial UAS market?
- What does the current commercial UAS market landscape look like?
- What technologies will be emphasized as the market continues to mature?
Key Conclusion
This outlook also contains a number of market predictions based on an evaluation of current and expected trends. These predictions were made after consulting with over a dozen industry insiders and included discussions with several of the top of competitors in the commercial drone services market.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Market Evolution
- Key Predictions
- Commercial UAS Market Global Hotspots
- Commercial UAS Regulatory Changes and Updates
2. Research Scope, Objectives, and Methodology
- Research Scope
- Research Aims and Objectives
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Research Methodology
- Market Segmentation
3. Overview of the Commercial UAS Market
- Mega Trends - Long-term Trends that will Drive the Commercial UAS Market
- Commercial UAS Technology Trends
- Commercial UAS Market Trends
- Commercial UAS Market Products - Concepts of the Future
4. Commercial UAS Market Measurement Analysis
- Total Global Market for Commercial UAS Platforms
- Global Commercial UAS Platform Demand
- Global Commercial UAS Platform Demand by Region
5. Growth Opportunities, Companies to Action, and Key Technologies/Developments
- Commercial UAS Market Landscape
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Sensors for Autonomy and Expanded Operations
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Technology that Minimizes Time to Data
- Growth Opportunity 4 - Drone Data Analytics with a Vertical Focus
- Growth Opportunity 5 - Systems for Providing Safety
- Strategic Imperatives to Achieve Growth Within the Commercial Drone Ecosystem
- Key Technology - 5G
- Key Technology - Sensor Fusion
- Key Technology - Fuel Cells and Hybrid Propulsion
- Key Technology - Wireless Charging
- Key Technology - Blockchain for Drones
6. Conclusions
