19.07.2019 20:30:00

Global Commercial Robotics Market Outlook to 2026 - Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Recommendations

DUBLIN, July 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Commercial Robotics - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Commercial Robotics market accounted for $6.05 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $91.48 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 35.2% during the forecast period.

Increasing demand for Commercial drones in agriculture and growth in military spending are the major factors influence market growth. However, higher Costs may hinder the growth of the market.

Robotics plays a crucial role in commercial applications, with many core operations being managed by robots. Commercial robots are dedicatedly programmed to accomplish any task that has been assigned to ease the complexities of bulk manufacturing. In the current stage, commercial robots have also been recognized as surveillance and monitoring mechanism that can significantly reduced the error occurrence.

By Application, Medical and Healthcare segment registered steady share during the forecast period. The healthcare professionals use robotics for many kinds of surgery and rehabilitation and also to handle time-consuming administrative tasks such as billing and claims processing. By geography, North America provides potential growth opportunities due totechnological advancements in healthcare sector.

What the report offers:

  • Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
  • Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
  • Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
  • Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
  • Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.
  • Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
  • Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
  • Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
  • Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources

3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario

4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry

5 Global Commercial Robotics Market, By Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Medical Robots
5.3 Drones
5.4 Field Robots
5.5 Autonomous Guided Robotics
5.6 Other Types

6 Global Commercial Robotics Market, By Environment
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Aerial
6.3 Marine
6.4 Ground

7 Global Commercial Robotics Market, By Sales Channel
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Distribution Channel
7.3 Direct Channel

8 Global Commercial Robotics Market, By Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Agriculture and Forestry
8.3 Medical and Healthcare
8.4 Defense, Rescue, & Security
8.5 Marine
8.6 Other Applications

9 Global Commercial Robotics Market, By Geography
9.1 Introduction
9.2 North America
9.2.1 US
9.2.2 Canada
9.2.3 Mexico
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Germany
9.3.2 UK
9.3.3 Italy
9.3.4 France
9.3.5 Spain
9.3.6 Rest of Europe
9.4 Asia Pacific
9.4.1 Japan
9.4.2 China
9.4.3 India
9.4.4 Australia
9.4.5 New Zealand
9.4.6 South Korea
9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
9.5 South America
9.5.1 Argentina
9.5.2 Brazil
9.5.3 Chile
9.5.4 Rest of South America
9.6 Middle East & Africa
9.6.1 Saudi Arabia
9.6.2 UAE
9.6.3 Qatar
9.6.4 South Africa
9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

10 Key Developments
10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
10.3 New Product Launch
10.4 Expansions
10.5 Other Key Strategies

11 Company Profiling
11.1 iRobot Corporation
11.2 Northrop Grumman Corp.
11.3 Honda Motor Company, Limited
11.4 3D Robotics Inc.
11.5 Alphabet Inc.
11.6 KUKA AG
11.9 Accuray, Inc.
11.10 Amazon Robotics LLC
11.11 Yaskawa Electric Corporation
11.12 Omron Adept Technologies Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/muc7uh

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:


Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com   

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-commercial-robotics-market-outlook-to-2026---drivers-constraints-opportunities-threats-challenges-investment-opportunities-and-recommendations-300888045.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

