Global Commercial Greenhouse Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

The global commercial greenhouse market reached a value of US$ 29 Billion in 2020. Greenhouse is an outdoor structure which is built with roof and walls made up of transparent materials like glass or plastic. It is equipped with high technology to control the temperature and stabilize the environment for the cultivation of plants such as fruits, flowers and vegetables, etc.



The major factor driving the growth of the commercial greenhouse is its ability to provide high yield production as compared to the traditional farming techniques. Moreover, rising demand of food, declining arable land due to increasing population and sudden environmental changes have also fueled the commercial greenhouse market. Greenhouse technology enables the crop producers to produce those products which have the shortage of supply, thereby creating opportunity for them to produce marketable products. Additionally, increasing government initiatives, such as one in August 2017, Taraba state government (Nigeria), launched greenhouse farming and harvesting of exotic vegetables for sale within and outside Nigeria, which further boosted the greenhouse market in the region.

Similarly, Canadian government is also providing some financial assistance to the greenhouse growers with its "Growing Forward 2" initiative (a federal-provincial-territorial initiative) which focuses at six different areas to support agri-businesses like - environment and climate change; food safety assurance; plant health; labor productivity, etc. Some of the other factors that are expected to drive the global commercial greenhouse market include- rising trend of rooftop farming, rapid urbanization, adoption of greenhouse automation technologies, utility savings, increasing R&D activities and mergers & acquisitions in the industry, etc. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global commercial greenhouse market to exhibit strong growth during 2021-2026.



Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Richel Group SA, Certhon, Argus Control System Ltd, Logiqs, Lumigrow, Keder Greenhouse, Agra Tech Inc, Hort Americas, Heliospectra AB, etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global commercial greenhouse market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regions in the global commercial greenhouse market?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global commercial greenhouse market?

What is the breakup of the global commercial greenhouse market based on type?

What is the breakup of the global commercial greenhouse market based on material used?

What is the breakup of the global commercial greenhouse market based on technology?

What is the breakup of the global commercial greenhouse market based on crop type?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global commercial greenhouse industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global commercial greenhouse industry?

What is the structure of the global commercial greenhouse industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global commercial greenhouse industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Commercial Greenhouse Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Material Used

5.6 Market Breakup by Technology

5.7 Market Breakup by Crop

5.8 Market Breakup by Region

5.9 Market Forecast

5.10 SWOT Analysis

5.11 Value Chain Analysis

5.12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.13 Key Success and Risk Factors



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Free-standing Greenhouses

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Gutter-connected Greenhouses

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Material Used

7.1 Glass Greenhouse

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Breakup by Type

7.1.2.1 Horticulture Glass

7.1.2.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2.1.2 Market Forecast

7.1.2.2 Others Greenhouse Glass

7.1.2.2.1 Market Trends

7.1.2.2.2 Market Forecast

7.1.3 Market Forecast

7.2 Plastic Green House

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Breakup by Type

7.2.2.1 Polyethylene

7.2.2.1.1 Market Trends

7.2.2.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2.2.2 Polycarbonate

7.2.2.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2.2.2 Market Forecast

7.2.2.3 Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA)

7.2.2.3.1 Market Trends

7.2.2.3.2 Market Forecast

7.2.3 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Technology

8.1 Heating System

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Cooling System

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.1 Market Forecast

8.3 Others

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Crop

9.1 Fruits and Vegetables

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Flowers and Ornamentals

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Nursery Crops

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Others

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 North America

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Europe

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Asia- Pacific

10.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.2 Market Forecast

10.4 Latin America

10.4.1 Market Trends

10.4.2 Market Forecast

10.5 Middle East and Africa

10.5.1 Market Trends

10.5.2 Market Forecast



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Market Structure

11.2 Key Players

11.3 Profiles of Key Players

11.3.1 Richel Group SA

11.3.2 Certhon

11.3.3 Argus Control System Ltd

11.3.4 Logiqs

11.3.5 Lumigrow

11.3.6 Keder Greenhouse

11.3.7 Agra Tech, Inc

11.3.8 Hort Americas, LLC

11.3.9 Heliospectra AB

