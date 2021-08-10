Global Commercial Aviation Crew Management Systems Market- Airbus SE, AltexSoft Inc., Deutsche Lufthansa AG, Among Others to Contribute to the Market Growth

|
NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The commercial aviation crew management systems market is poised to grow by USD 1.02 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 7.47% during the forecast period.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by need for improved operational efficiency.
The commercial aviation crew management systems market analysis includes Type segment and Geography Landscape. This study identifies the need for operational integrity as one of the prime reasons driving the commercial aviation crew management systems market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The Commercial Aviation Crew Management Systems Market Covers the Following Areas:
Commercial Aviation Crew Management Systems Market Sizing
Commercial Aviation Crew Management Systems Market Forecast
Commercial Aviation Crew Management Systems Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Airbus SE
- AltexSoft Inc.
- Deutsche Lufthansa AG
- Fujitsu Ltd.
- Hexaware Technologies Ltd.
- Hitit Computer Services
- IBS Software Pvt. Ltd.
- Information Systems Associates FZE
- Sabre Corp.
- The Boeing Co.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Core systems - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Additional systems - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Airbus SE
- AltexSoft Inc.
- Deutsche Lufthansa AG
- Fujitsu Ltd.
- Hexaware Technologies Ltd.
- Hitit Computer Services
- IBS Software Pvt. Ltd.
- Information Systems Associates FZE
- Sabre Corp.
- The Boeing Co.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
