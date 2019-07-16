Global Commercial Aircraft Cabin Trash Compactors Market 2019-2023

NEW YORK, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Commercial Aircraft Cabin Trash Compactors Market: About this market



Commercial aircraft cabin trash compactors are used in commercial aircraft for waste disposal. This commercial aircraft cabin trash compactors market analysis considers sales to narrow-body aircraft, wide-body aircraft, and regional aircraft sectors. Our analysis also considers the sales of commercial aircraft cabin trash compactors in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2018, the narrow-body aircraft segment held the highest market share, which is expected to remain prevalent over the forecast period. Factors such as the rising deployment of narrow-body aircraft in the airlines, which will increase the need for small trash compactors, will significantly help the narrow-body aircraft segment in maintaining its leading market position. Also, our global commercial aircraft cabin trash compactors report has observed market growth factors such as the growing demand for new commercial aircraft, increasing air connectivity on regional routes, and increasing need to recycle cabin waste. However, grounding of airlines and aircraft models due to financial issues and accidents, stringent regulations restricting innovation, and stringent regulations preventing sorting of cabin waste challenges may hamper the growth of the commercial aircraft cabin trash compactors industry over the forecast period.



Global Commercial Aircraft Cabin Trash Compactors Market: Overview



Increasing need to recycle cabin waste



The growing aviation industry owing to the rising air passengers is increasing cabin waste. This is increasing the need for adequate and effective waste recycling and management techniques. Vendors are leveraging on this factor and are offering aircraft cabin trash compactors to airlines companies. The effective waste compaction mechanism of these cabin trash is propelling further increasing their demand. Vendors will continue to record consistent sales owing to the growing aviation sector. Therefore, the market is expected to record a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period.



Development of mobile vacuum trash compactors



Vendors are focusing on continuously developing powerful, innovative, and effective commercial aircraft cabin trash compactors to improve their visibility. The growing air passengers have prompted airlines companies to increase the seating capacity in commercial aircraft. This leaves less room for essential cabin equipment. A conventional cabin trash compactor occupies a significant amount of space owing to its large compaction mechanism unit. This aspect also leaves less space in the trash compactor for waste handling. These challenges have given scope to the vendors to develop mobile vacuum trash compactors, which can handle more waste and weighs less compared to the contemporary system. Therefore, the demand for mobile vacuum trash compactors will increase from airlines companies. As a result, the development of mobile vacuum trash compactors will have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape



Also, the commercial aircraft cabin trash compactors market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies in strategizing and leveraging on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



