|
11.03.2021 20:45:00
Global Commercial Aerospace Market Report 2021: Long-term Forecast to 2035 - Digitalization in Aerospace has Grown to a $1.5 Billion Business Impacting Every Facet of the Industry
DUBLIN, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Disruptive Technologies Transforming the Global Commercial Aerospace Industry Through 2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The commercial aerospace industry, common to its rich technology history, will be the leading edge in emerging technologies that will continue to shift its trajectory. This study is a deep dive into how the Fourth Industrial Revolution is shaping Aerospace 4.0 and transforming aerospace systems and the aftermarket landscape over the next decade.
The industry saw unprecedented years of growth toward the end of the last decade. This growth exposed weaknesses as the supply chain was pushed to the limits and operators scrambled to attract enough talent to sustain the labor force. The COVID-19 pandemic shook up the industry; as recovery is revealed, winners and losers will emerge and companies that have not addressed these dormant opportunities could perish.
Digitalization in aerospace has grown to a $1.5 billion business impacting every facet of the industry. OEMs, operators, suppliers, and third parties are attempting to capture a share of the convoluted array of products. The 2020s will be a decade of integration as a focus to a higher level of the business will be needed by all organizations. Gleaning best practices and embedding them into these digital systems will be the key to success.
Joint ventures, consolidations, and outright takeovers have been evident in the past few years as manufacturers embrace vertical integration in hopes of gaining back some control lost because of outsourcing.
Emerging technologies in aerospace covered in this study include:
- High-tech batteries
- Blockchain
- Wearables
- Big Data and predictive analytics
- Tracking technologies
- Advanced materials
- High-tech coatings
- Additive manufacturing
- Robotics and cobots
- Predictive maintenance
- Smart hangars and smart factories
- Artificial intelligence
- Augmented, virtual, and mixed reality
- Connectivity
- Gamification
- The Industrial Internet of Things
- Holographic and screenless displays
- Digital twins
Key Issues Addressed
- Which technologies pertain to my business?
- What top opportunities will require focus for business to grow?
- What top trends will drive the commercial aerospace market in the 2020s?
- What impact will these trends have on the market?
- What is the impact of emerging technology market growth?
- What opportunities are available for commercial aerospace vendors (aftermarket and OEMs) in the 2020s?
Key Topics Covered:
1. What You Need to Know First
- Trends You Need to Know
2. COVID-19 Impact On World GDP Growth
- COVID-19 Impact on Key Regions
3. The Strategic Imperative
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Commercial Aerospace Industry
4. Growth Environment
- Key Competitors for Commercial Aerospace
- Commercial Aerospace Market Segmentation
- Disruptive Technologies to Impact Aerospace by 2035
- Technology Commercialization and Maturation Timeframe
- Key Technologies through 2035
- Technology Convergence
5. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: High-Tech Batteries
- Growth Opportunity 2: Blockchain
- Growth Opportunity 3: Wearables
- Growth Opportunity 4: Big Data and Predictive Analytics
- Growth Opportunity 5: Tracking Technologies
- Growth Opportunity 6: Advanced Materials
- Growth Opportunity 7: High-Tech Coatings
- Growth Opportunity 8: Additive Manufacturing
- Growth Opportunity 9: Robotics/Cobots
- Growth Opportunity 10: Predictive Maintenance
- Growth Opportunity 11: Smart Hangar/Smart Factory
- Growth Opportunity 12: Artificial Intelligence
- Growth Opportunity 13: Augmented/Virtual Reality
- Growth Opportunity 14: Connectivity
- Growth Opportunity 15: Gamification
- Growth Opportunity 16: Industrial IoT
- Growth Opportunity 17: Holographic and Screenless Displays
- Growth Opportunity 18: Digital Twin
- Growth Opportunity 19: Digitalization and Outcome-based Solutions
- Growth Opportunity 20: Research, Development, and Innovative Technologies
- Growth Opportunity 21: Lease Return Opportunities
6. Conclusion
- Aerospace, Defense, and Security (ADS) Research Areas/Capabilities
7. Next Steps
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6povl5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-commercial-aerospace-market-report-2021-long-term-forecast-to-2035---digitalization-in-aerospace-has-grown-to-a-1-5-billion-business-impacting-every-facet-of-the-industry-301245879.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Inside
wikifolio-Trader im Interview – heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV, Marco Schai, seit 2009 Profi-Aktientrader unter BlueQuote.ch und seit 2016 wikifolio-Trader. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, stellt der Herisauer sein wikifolio vor, welches aus mehr als 150 Aktien besteht. Welche Anlagestrategie Marco Schai genau verfolgt und warum er so viele Titel ausgewählt hat, erfahren interessierte Anleger oder welche die es noch werden wollen, hier bei BX Swiss TV.
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerGewinne an der Wall Street -- SMI geht auf rotem Terrain aus dem Handel -- DAX schliesst nach erneutem Rekordhoch höher -- Asiens Börsen letztendlich im Plus
Die US-Börsen bewegen sich am Donnerstag auf grünem Terrain. Am heimischen Aktienmarkt zeigten sich leichte Verluste. In Deutschland setzte sich die Jagd nach neuen Bestmarken fort. An den asiatischen Börsen dominierten heute die Bullen.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}