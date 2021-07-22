Global Cold Chain Logistics Market For Pharmaceuticals Industry|Discover Company Insights in Technavio

|
22.07.2021 00:30:00
NEW YORK, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The cold chain logistics market for the pharmaceuticals industry is set to grow by USD 9.37 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 9.03% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities.
Download Free Sample Report
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Factors such as the growth in demand for reefer containers from the pharmaceutical industry, the rising initiatives to promote cold chain will offer immense growth opportunities.
Cold Chain Logistics Market for Pharmaceuticals Industry 2021-2025: Segmentation
Cold Chain Logistics Market for Pharmaceuticals Industry is segmented as below:
- Service
o Warehousing And VAS
o Transportation
- Geography
o APAC
o North America
o Europe
o South America
o MEA
Buy our market report now to gain access to detailed analysis on the cold chain logistics market for the pharmaceuticals industry:
https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40854
Cold Chain Logistics Market for Pharmaceuticals Industry 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
Some of the major vendors of the cold chain logistics market for the pharmaceuticals industry in the air freight & logistics industry include Agility Public Warehousing Company KSCP, Deutsche Post DHL Group, FedEx Corp., JWD InfoLogistics Public Co. Ltd., Kerry Logistics Network Ltd., Kuehne + Nagel International AG, Orient Overseas International Ltd., SCG Logistics Management Co. Ltd., United Parcel Service Inc., and VersaCold Logistics Services. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Cold Chain Logistics Market for Pharmaceuticals Industry size
- Cold Chain Logistics Market for Pharmaceuticals Industry trends
- Cold Chain Logistics Market for Pharmaceuticals Industry industry analysis
The growing consolidation in the global healthcare logistics market is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the functional barriers in cold chain logistics increase operational costs may threaten the growth of the market.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the cold chain logistics market for the pharmaceuticals industry are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Cold Chain Logistics Market for Pharmaceuticals Industry 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist cold chain logistics market for pharmaceuticals industry growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the cold chain logistics market for pharmaceuticals industry size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the cold chain logistics market for the pharmaceuticals industry
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the cold chain logistics market for pharmaceuticals industry vendors
Related Reports on Industrials Include:
Global Chemical Logistics Market- The chemical logistics market is segmented by service (transportation, warehousing, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).
Download FREE Sample Report
Global Pharmaceutical Warehousing Market- The pharmaceutical warehousing market is segmented by service (non-cold chain warehousing and cold chain warehousing) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Download FREE Sample Report
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Service
- Market segments
- Comparison by Service
- Warehousing and VAS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Transportation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Service
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Agility Public Warehousing Company KSCP
- Deutsche Post DHL Group
- FedEx Corp.
- JWD InfoLogistics Public Co. Ltd.
- Kerry Logistics Network Ltd.
- Kuehne + Nagel International AG
- Orient Overseas International Ltd.
- SCG Logistics Management Co. Ltd.
- United Parcel Service Inc.
- VersaCold Logistics Services
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.
Receive Latest Free Sample Report in Minutes
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Report link: https://www.technavio.com/report/cold-chain-logistics-market-for-pharmaceuticals-industry-analysis
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-cold-chain-logistics-market-for-pharmaceuticals-industrydiscover-company-insights-in-technavio-301337561.html
SOURCE Technavio
Delta bringt Volatilität | BX Swiss TV
Die Deltavariante des Coronavirus sorgt zunehmend für Nervosität und auch die Inflationssorgen sind weiterhin präsent. Was den Märkten in dieser Woche dagegen helfen könnte erfahren Sie im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.
Inside
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schliessen fester -- SMI beendet Sitzung über 12'000-Punkte-Marke -- DAX letztlich stärker -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneinheitlich
An der Wall Street wurden zur Wochenmitte Zuschläge beobachtet. Der heimische Aktienmarkt entwickelte sich am Mittwoch freundlich. Auch der deutsche Leitindex konnte zulegen. Mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen präsentierten sich die Börsen in Fernost.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}