12.05.2020 01:30:00

Global Coatings and Surface Modification Technologies: Innovations Driving Industry Growth

DUBLIN, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Innovations in Coatings and Surface Modification Technologies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This edition of the Advanced Coating & Surface Technology TechVision Opportunity Engine (TOE) profiles innovations pertaining to coatings and surface modification technologies. Anti-fouling coating for offshore oil & gas sector, silk-trehalose coatings to mitigate soil salinity and boost plant growth, porous polymer coatings-based building panels that reduce energy consumption, and monolayer coatings developed from 2D materials are some of the innovations in focus in this issue.

The Advanced Coating & Surface Technology TOE provides intelligence on technologies, products, processes, applications and strategic insights on various coatings across industries. This encompasses protective and functional coatings such as antimicrobial coatings, food coatings, energy-saving coatings, smart glazing, hydrophilic, hydrophobic and super hydrophobic coatings, corrosion protection coatings, barrier coatings, and paints.

The Chemicals and Advanced Materials cluster tracks research & innovation trends and developments across specialty chemicals, plastics, polymers, chemicals, bio-chemicals, metals, coatings, thin films, surface treatments, composites, alloys, oil and gas, fuel additives, fibers and several other related technologies and its impact and application across industries.

Key Topics Covered:

Innovations in Coatings and Surface Modification Technologies

  • Anti-fouling Coating for Offshore Oil & Gas Sector
  • Anti-fouling Coatings Offer Microbe-resistant Surfaces for Marine Environment
  • Intumescent Coating Offers Zero VOC Emissions
  • Intumescent Coatings to Protect and Insulate Steel Substrates
  • Silk-trehalose Coatings to Mitigate Soil Salinity and Boost Plant Growth
  • Bacteria Encapsulated in Silk-trehalose Coatings is an Effective Way of Delivering Fertilizers and Pesticides
  • Porous Polymer Coatings-based Building Panels Reduce Energy Consumption
  • Coatings for Building & Construction Applications
  • Low-friction Surfaces Developed Using Graphene Sheets
  • Aerospace is Expected to Have the Highest Adoption Potential for Modified Graphitic Systems
  • Monolayer Coatings Developed from 2D Materials
  • Electronics sector is Expected to Have the Highest Adoption Potential for Alkylamine-based Coatings
  • Hydrogels Developed for Use as Protective Coatings
  • Adoption of Hydrogel Paints in Building and Construction Feasible by 2022
  • PEDOT-based Conductive Coatings for Optoelectronic Devises
  • Adoption of PEDOT-based Coating is Dependent on Further Studies in Scalability Potential
  • Cross-linking Glue with Ultra-strong Bonds
  • Cross-linking Glue Expected to Find Application as an Adhesive Across Industries
  • Liquid Entrenched Smooth Surface Coating to Facilitate Water Savings
  • Gaining Importance for Water Conservation Efforts Act as key Driver for the Liquid Entrenched Smooth Surface Coating
  • Developing Customable Primer Layer that Facilitates the Recycle Activity of Paper Packaging
  • Optimizing the Application of Paper Packaging in the Food and Beverages Industry
  • UV-protected Waterborne and Low Carbon Footprint Wood Coating
  • Optimizing the High Barrier Properties of Wood Surfaces Through the Developed Coating
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/90429p

