27.05.2021 21:00:00

Global CMP Equipment and Consumables Market Analysis and Forecasts Report 2021

DUBLIN, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "CMP Equipment and Consumables: Market Analysis and Forecasts" report from The Information Network has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report examines and projects the technologies involved in the chemical mechanical planarization of semiconductor layers. This report discusses the technology trends, products, applications, and suppliers of materials and equipment. A market forecast for CMP equipment and materials is presented.

Chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) is a critical production step during microcircuit manufacturing. The smaller the electronic components the more sophisticated the CMP process. The customer goal is to have flat, smooth, polished wafers.

CMP is an essential technology used for local and global planarization of dielectric interlayers, polishing copper damascene architectures, tungsten vias, low-k dielectric films, and shallow trench isolation. The ever-increasing list of semiconductor devices and scaling demands necessitates a wide range of materials to be polished concurrently or sequentially, which increases the complexity of CMP and presents a continual need to optimize process design and control.

CMP pads and slurry are used in the process of chemically and mechanically planing wafer surfaces, with semiconductor wafers typically having multiple layers deposited one atop another. When layers are put down, they must be polished flat before adding the next layer of circuit elements (since more information can be packed onto a flat chip).

This is enabled by the CMP process that utilizes a CMP pad and slurry - pads are made of resin and placed on a rotating platen. CMP slurry refers to a chemical dispensed between pad and wafer in this process.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Market Opportunities

Chapter 3 Planarization Methods
3.1 Need for Planarity
3.1.1 Lithography
3.1.2 Deposition
3.1.3 Etching
3.2 Applications
3.2.1 Dielectrics
3.2.2 Metals
3.3 Planarization Techniques
3.3.1 Local Planarization
3.3.2 Global Planarization
3.4 CMP
3.4.1 Background
3.4.2 Research Efforts
3.4.3 Advantages and Disadvantages
3.4.4 Process Parameters
3.4.5 Device Processing Parameters

Chapter 4 CMP Consumables
4.1 Slurries
4.2 Post-CMP Clean
4.3 Polishing Pads

Chapter 5 CMP Equipment
5.1 Single-Head Approach
5.1.1 Advantages
5.1.2 Disadvantages
5.2 Multi-Head Approach
5.2.1 Advantages
5.2.2 Disadvantages
5.3 Equipment Profiles
5.3.1 Applied Materials
5.3.2 Ebara
5.3.3 KC Tech
5.3.4 Accretech
5.3.5 Revasum

Chapter 6 User Issues
6.1 Cost of Ownership
6.2 User Requirements
6.3 Benchmarking a Vendor
6.4 User-Supplier Synergy
6.5 Reliability
6.6 Equipment Maintainability

Chapter 7 Market Forecast

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3084jk

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-cmp-equipment-and-consumables-market-analysis-and-forecasts-report-2021-301300894.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

