13.04.2021 03:00:00

Global Cloud Gaming Market- Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Market Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2025

NEW YORK, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Cloud Gaming Market by Platform, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The cloud gaming market is poised to grow by $ 4.50 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 33% during the forecast period. 

The report on the cloud gaming market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by cost savings and quick onboarding options. 

The cloud gaming market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the inherent benefits for vendors as one of the prime reasons driving the cloud gaming market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The cloud gaming market covers the following areas:

Cloud Gaming Market Sizing
Cloud Gaming Market Forecast
Cloud Gaming Market Analysis 

Companies Mentioned

  • Alphabet Inc.
  • Apple Inc.
  • Blade SAS
  • International Business Machines Corp.
  • LiquidSky Software Inc.
  • Microsoft Corp.
  • NVIDIA Corp.
  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
  • Sony Corp.
  • Ubitus KK

Related Reports on Communication Services Include:

  • Mobile Gaming Market by Platform and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025- The mobile gaming market has the potential to grow by USD 63.66 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 12.94%.  
  • Digital Educational Publishing Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025- The digital educational publishing market has the potential to grow by USD 9.03 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 15.57%.  

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2020
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Force Summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Type
  • Video streaming - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • File streaming - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Market opportunity by Type

Market Segmentation by Platform

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Platform
  • Gaming consoles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Computing devices - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Smart TVs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Mobile devices - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Market opportunity by Platform

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Volume drivers-demand-led-growth
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor Landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Alphabet Inc.
  • Apple Inc.
  • Blade SAS
  • International Business Machines Corp.
  • LiquidSky Software Inc.
  • Microsoft Corp.
  • NVIDIA Corp.
  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
  • Sony Corp.
  • Ubitus KK

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

﻿

