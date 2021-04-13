|
Global Cloud Gaming Market- Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Market Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2025
The cloud gaming market is poised to grow by $ 4.50 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 33% during the forecast period.
The report on the cloud gaming market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by cost savings and quick onboarding options.
The cloud gaming market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the inherent benefits for vendors as one of the prime reasons driving the cloud gaming market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The cloud gaming market covers the following areas:
Cloud Gaming Market Sizing
Cloud Gaming Market Forecast
Cloud Gaming Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Alphabet Inc.
- Apple Inc.
- Blade SAS
- International Business Machines Corp.
- LiquidSky Software Inc.
- Microsoft Corp.
- NVIDIA Corp.
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Sony Corp.
- Ubitus KK
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Force Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Video streaming - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- File streaming - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Market Segmentation by Platform
- Market segments
- Comparison by Platform
- Gaming consoles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Computing devices - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Smart TVs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Mobile devices - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Platform
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Volume drivers-demand-led-growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor Landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
