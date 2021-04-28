Global Clinical Development Outsourcing Models Analysis Report 2021 - Outsourcing Dynamics and New User Data Regarding Hybrid Trials

DUBLIN, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Clinical Development Outsourcing Models (4th Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Trial needs and available resources often direct clinical development activities. Various outsourcing models are available to companies that have trials to conduct and limited or nonexistent in-house resources.

In addition to outsourcing dynamics and new user data regarding hybrid trials, readers will learn model utilization rates overall and by company size, reasons for use, benefits and drawbacks experienced, whether performance expectations were met, and what would prompt a change in outsourcing models. Such comparisons will better inform related outsourcing decisions.

This report takes an in-depth look at seven different clinical development outsourcing models and associated user experiences, based on respondents actively involved in their companies' outsourcing activities:

Preferred Provider

Fee-For-Service

Functional Service Provider (FSP)

Hybrid Full-Service and FSP

In-Sourced

Compound or Program-Based

Sole-Source

What You Will Learn:

Sponsors:

Use the data to compare outsourcing practices and models against industry peers

Explore which models are performing better than others

Learn advantages and disadvantages to each model

Learn why peers have chosen the models they have

Service Providers:

Stay on top of the various outsourcing models and sponsor usage

Learn the reasons for model selection and where they break down

Ensure marketing messages are designed to minimize barriers and improve performance

Major Topics:

Clinical Development Outsourcing Dynamics

Model Use and Performance

Outsourcing Model Profiles

Future Trends

Study Data

Key Topics Covered:

1. Clinical Development Outsourcing Dynamics

Primary Section Takeaways

Outsourcing Cost by Function

In-House and Outsourcing Model Allocation

Preferred Provider Type by Phase

Provider Preference by Size

Influence Over Provider Selection

2. Model Use and Performance

Primary Section Takeaways

Outsourcing Models Conducting Clinical

Development Work

Model Performance Against Expectations

Outsourcing Model Performance Scores

Benefits of Model Use

Drawbacks of Model Use

Reasons to Change Models

3. Outsourcing Model Profiles

Preferred Provider Model

Fee-For-Service Model

Functional Service Provider (FSP) Model

Hybrid Full-Service and FSP Model

In-Sourced Model

Compound or Program-Based Model

Sole-Source Model

4. Future Trends

Primary Section Takeaways

Likelihood to Deviate from Current Model

Likelihood to Change Providers Based on Trends

Hybrid Trial Plans

Current vs Future Hybrid Trials

Experiences Running Hybrid Trials

Downsides to Hybrid Trials

5. Study Data

Approaches Used

Awareness of Outsourcing Models

CRO and Sponsor Organization Preference

Compound or Program-Based Outsourcing

Current Hybrid Trials

Current Level of Outsourcing

Current Outsourcing Practices

Department-Based FSP

Downsides to Hybrid Trials

Drawbacks of Use

Fee-For-Service Outsourcing

Frequency of Use

Functional Service Provider (FSP) Outsourcing

Future Hybrid Trials

Future Trends

Geography-Based FSP

Hybrid Full Service and FSP Outsourcing

Hybrid Trials - What Has Been Frustrating

Hybrid Trials - What Has Worked Well

Impression of Hybrid Trials

In-Sourced Staff

Influence on Service Provider Selection

Likelihood to Change Providers Based on Trends

Likelihood to Deviate from Current Model

Location of Personnel

Number in Use

Outsource Model Compatibility

Outsourcing Cost Breakdown by Function

Outsourcing and In-house Model Allocation

Performance Against Expectations

Phase II/III Development Alignment

Phase-Based FSP

Preferred Provider Outsourcing

Proportions by Function

Provider Type Preference - Phase I/II

Provider Type Preference - Phase III/IV

Provider Type for Hybrid Trials

Reasons for Not Using Hybrid Trials

Reasons for Using Model

Reasons to Change Outsourcing Models - Respondent Comments

SOP and Technology Use

Selection Frequency

Sole-Source Outsourcing

Therapeutic Area-Based FSP

Use of Hybrid Trials

Use of Service Provider Type - Phase I/II

Use of Service Provider Type - Phase III/IV

Variations Used

6. Demographics

Company Type

Job Level

Primary Area of Responsibility

Clinical Study Responsibility

Knowledge of Outsourcing Models

Office Location

