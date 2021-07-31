Global Clear Aligners Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Analysis

DUBLIN, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Clear Aligners Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type [Polyurethane Plastic, Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol, and Poly-vinyl Chloride], Distribution Channels, and Age" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global clear aligners market is expected to reach US$ 8,708.67 million by 2028 from US$ 2,430.84 million in 2020. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 18.2% from 2021 to 2028.



The key factors such as the growing prevalence of dental problems, rising incidence of malocclusions in children, and increasing demand for dental cosmetic procedures drive the market growth. However, the high cost of clear aligners hinders the market growth.



Malocclusion refers to a set of growth and developmental abnormalities that affect jaws and teeth, resulting in deviations in their position. People suffering from several traits of malocclusion, including maxillary overjet, anterior irregularities, and anterior spacing, have a poor dental appearance and masticatory performance. However, patients opt for orthodontic treatment mostly because of disappointment with the look of their teeth rather than problems with oral functioning.



The prevalence of malocclusion is more in children who are suffering from autism spectrum disorder (ASD). Posterior crossbite, grown overjet, and adverse maxillary crowding are the most widely diagnosed malocclusion traits in children. As per prevalence, malocclusion is ranked third, after tooth decay and periodontal disease. The rising incidence of malocclusion in the country is among the critical factors for the growth of the global clear aligners market.



According to a data of Elsevier B.V. in 2018, the prevalence of severe deep overbite was around 8% in the US, with the average overbite ranging from 36.5% to 39.2% in children between the age of 5 and 6 years. Moreover, in a study published in the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), the analysis of occlusion on a few groups of adolescents between the age of 12 and 18 years was performed. According to the study, more than 93% of the subjects confirmed some form of malocclusion.



The prevalence of malocclusion was higher in European adolescents. For instance, as per the data of the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) 2015, the cases of class I (34.9%) and class II, division 1 malocclusions (40.0%) were higher. Furthermore, increased malocclusion (18%), reduced bites (14%), and reversed overjet (10%) were reported in the population.



The high prevalence of malocclusion was reported in teenagers in Japan. As per the data of PeerJ 7:e6630 published in 2019, a high prevalence of Angle Class II, was also reported among 12 to 15-year-old adolescents in Japan. Moreover, anterior crowding was more dominant among girls than boys, which was constant in Japan. Thus, the rising incidence of malocclusions in teenagers has led to increased use of clear aligners, which is propelling the growth of the global clear aligners market.



The global clear aligners market, based on type, is segmented into polyurethane plastic, polyethylene terephtalate glycol (PETG), and polyvinyl chloride. In 2020, the polyurethane plastic accounted for the largest market share. Technological development in polyurethane plastic and its high acceptance by dentists are the major factors driving the market growth for the segment. In addition, the increasing adoption of polyurethane plastic clear aligners is expected to propel the market growth for this segment in the future.



The COVID-19 outbreak has been adversely affecting most of the businesses globally since December 2019. The impact of the outbreak has placed many clear aligner manufacturing companies under pressure due to low sales and disruption in supply chains. As the oral treatments and procedures are directly contacted with patients' oral fluid, they can create possible risk of infections. Thus, to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 and maintain social distance, the dental appointments have been restricted. The scenario is restraining the growth of clear aligners market.



Reasons to Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the clear aligners market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global clear aligners market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Clear Aligners Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Global Clear Aligners Market - Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe - PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Asia Pacific - PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa (MEA) - PEST Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America (SCAM) - PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinions



5. Clear Aligners Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1.1 Growing Prevalence of Dental Problems

5.1.2 Rising Incidence of Malocclusions in Children

5.1.3 Increase in Demand for Dental Cosmetic Procedures

5.2 Key Restraints

5.2.1 High Cost of Clear Aligners

5.3 Key Opportunity

5.3.1 Rising Dental Tourism In the Emerging Nations

5.4 Future Trend

5.4.1 Digitization Grown by CAD/CAM Technology

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. Clear Aligners Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global Clear Aligners Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis

6.2 Global Clear Aligners Market, By Geography - Forecast and Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players



7. Clear Aligners Market Analysis - By Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Clear Aligners Market Share by Type 2020 & 2028 (%)

7.3 Polyurethane Plastic

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Polyurethane Plastic Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

7.4 Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol (PETG)

7.4.1.1 Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol (PETG) Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

7.5 Poly-vinyl Chloride (PVC)

7.5.1.1 Poly-vinyl Chloride (PVC) Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)



8. Clear Aligners Market Analysis - By Distribution Channel

8.1 Overview

8.2 Global Clear Aligners Market Share by Distribution Channel 2020 & 2028 (%)

8.3 Direct Sales

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Direct Sales Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

8.4 Laboratories

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Laboratories Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

8.5 Others

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Others Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)



9. Clear Aligners Market Analysis - By Age Group

9.1 Overview

9.2 Global Clear Aligners Market Share by Age Group 2020 & 2028 (%)

9.3 Adults

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Adults Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

9.4 Teenagers

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Teenagers Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)



10. Clear Aligners Market - Geographical Analysis



11. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Clear Aligners Market

11.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.2 Europe: Impact Assessment Of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.4 Rest of the World: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



12. Clear Aligners Market- Industry Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Growth Strategies Done by the Companies in the Market, (%)

12.3 Organic Developments

12.3.1 Overview

12.4 Inorganic Developments

12.4.1 Overview



13. Company Profiles

13.1 Clarios

13.1.1 Key Facts

13.1.2 Business Description

13.1.3 Products and Services

13.1.4 Financial Overview

13.1.5 SWOT Analysis

13.1.6 Key Developments

13.2 CSB Energy Technology Co., Ltd.

13.2.1 Key Facts

13.2.2 Business Description

13.2.3 Products and Services

13.2.4 Financial Overview

13.2.5 SWOT Analysis

13.2.6 Key Developments

13.3 EnerSys

13.3.1 Key Facts

13.3.2 Business Description

13.3.3 Products and Services

13.3.4 Financial Overview

13.3.5 SWOT Analysis

13.3.6 Key Developments

13.4 East Penn Manufacturing Company

13.4.1 Key Facts

13.4.2 Business Description

13.4.3 Products and Services

13.4.4 Financial Overview

13.4.5 SWOT Analysis

13.4.6 Key Developments

13.5 Exide Industries Limited

13.5.1 Key Facts

13.5.2 Business Description

13.5.3 Products and Services

13.5.4 Financial Overview

13.5.5 SWOT Analysis

13.5.6 Key Developments

13.6 GS Yuasa International Ltd.

13.6.1 Key Facts

13.6.2 Business Description

13.6.3 Products and Services

13.6.4 Financial Overview

13.6.5 SWOT Analysis

13.6.6 Key Developments

13.7 Johnson Controls, Inc.

13.7.1 Key Facts

13.7.2 Business Description

13.7.3 Products and Services

13.7.4 Financial Overview

13.7.5 SWOT Analysis

13.7.6 Key Developments

13.8 leoch International Technology Limited Inc

13.8.1 Key Facts

13.8.2 Business Description

13.8.3 Products and Services

13.8.4 Financial Overview

13.8.5 SWOT Analysis

13.8.6 Key Developments

13.9 Panasonic Corporation

13.9.1 Key Facts

13.9.2 Business Description

13.9.3 Products and Services

13.9.4 Financial Overview

13.9.5 SWOT Analysis

13.9.6 Key Developments

13.10 KOYO BATTERY CO., LTD.

13.10.1 Key Facts

13.10.2 Business Description

13.10.3 Products and Services

13.10.4 Financial Overview

13.10.5 SWOT Analysis

13.10.6 Key Developments



14. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nv4d64

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-clear-aligners-market-forecast-to-2028---covid-19-impact-and-analysis-301345241.html

SOURCE Research and Markets