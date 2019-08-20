|
20.08.2019 01:30:00
Global Cleaning Robot Market Outlook Report 2019: Market Accounted for $1.81 Billion in 2017 and is Expected to Reach $7.31 Billion by 2026
DUBLIN, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cleaning Robot - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Cleaning Robot market accounted for $1.81 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $7.31 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 16.8% during the forecast period.
Dispersion of automation in home appliance, increase in labor charge and growing safety concern, and compressed size with self charging ability are some of the key factors which are driving the market growth. However, advanced price of cleaning robot is restraining the market growth.
Cleaning robot is an approach to construct cleaning a time proficient and simple task and give comfort to humans. Cleaning robots helps to sense the location of the area to be cleaned estimates the path to achieve the detected place and cleans the area with the help of vacuum cleaner attached. Cleaning robots maintain the log of unclean and cleaned area in the storage space which helps to remain a track of records for future support.
Based on Product, Floor cleaning robot are equipped with function such as navigation control systems and sensors which are particularly used to sense obstacles and avoid collisions. The expansion of the market for this technology accredited the fame of floor cleaning robots in the housing sector, which has help the floor cleaning robot market to develop at a quick pace.
By Geography, Asia Pacific is likely to rise during the forecast period. Increase in disposable revenue along with consumers in Asia Pacific has lead to the acceptance of cleaning robots. The growing adoption of cleaning robots and the invasion of worldwide players, along with the appearance of native players, are serving the market to grow.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Product Analysis
3.7 Application Analysis
3.8 End User Analysis
3.9 Emerging Markets
3.10 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Cleaning Robot Market, By Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Professional
5.3 Personal
6 Global Cleaning Robot Market, By Product
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Window Cleaning
6.3 Pool Cleaning
6.4 Lawn Cleaning
6.5 Household Vacuum Robot
6.6 Floor Cleaning
6.7 Robotic Litter Box
6.8 Furniture-Cleaning Robot
6.9 Other Products
7 Global Cleaning Robot Market, By Control
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Digital Assistant Control
7.3 Autonomous
7.4 App Based
8 Global Cleaning Robot Market, By Hardware
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Vacuum Pump
8.3 Sensors
8.4 Motors
8.5 Microcontroller
8.6 Fan Absorption
8.7 Cleaning Brushes
8.8 Charging Pod
8.9 Battery
8.10 Electronic Circuitry
8.11 Dirt Disposal
8.12 Chassis
8.13 Brushing
8.14 Other Hardwares
9 Global Cleaning Robot Market, By Connectivity
9.1 Introduction
9.2 ZigBee
9.3 Wi-Fi
9.4 Bluetooth
10 Global Cleaning Robot Market, By Application
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Residential
10.3 Commercial
10.4 Personal
10.5 Industry
10.5.1 Retail
10.5.2 IT & Telecom
10.5.3 Healthcare
10.5.4 Automotive
10.5.5 Education Institutes
10.5.6 Government and Banking Sector
10.5.7 Manufacturing Industries
10.5.8 Media & Communication
10.5.9 Other Industries
10.6 Other Applications
10.6.1 Real Estate
10.6.2 Oil & Gas
10.6.3 Food & Beverages
11 Global Cleaning Robot Market, By End User
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Tubes and Pipe Cleaning
11.3 Storage Tank and Boilers' Cleaning
11.4 Hull Cleaning
11.5 Gutter Cleaning
12 Global Cleaning Robot Market, By Geography
12.1 Introduction
12.2 North America
12.2.1 US
12.2.2 Canada
12.2.3 Mexico
12.3 Europe
12.3.1 Germany
12.3.2 UK
12.3.3 Italy
12.3.4 France
12.3.5 Spain
12.3.6 Rest of Europe
12.4 Asia Pacific
12.4.1 Japan
12.4.2 China
12.4.3 India
12.4.4 Australia
12.4.5 New Zealand
12.4.6 South Korea
12.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
12.5 South America
12.5.1 Argentina
12.5.2 Brazil
12.5.3 Chile
12.5.4 Rest of South America
12.6 Middle East & Africa
12.6.1 Saudi Arabia
12.6.2 UAE
12.6.3 Qatar
12.6.4 South Africa
12.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
13 Key Developments
13.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
13.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
13.3 New Product Launch
13.4 Expansions
13.5 Other Key Strategies
14 Company Profiling
14.1 LG Electronics
14.2 Samsung Electronics
14.3 Irobot
14.4 Neato Robotics
14.5 Ecovacs Robotics
14.6 Dyson
14.7 Intellibot Robotics
14.8 Alfred Krcher
14.9 Ilife Robot
14.10 Bobsweep
14.11 Bissell Homecare
14.12 Miele
14.13 Cyberdyne
14.14 Vorwerk
14.15 Monoprice
