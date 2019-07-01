Global Chain Drives Market to Witness a CAGR of Approx 3% During 2019-2024 - Analysis by Product Type, End-user and Region

DUBLIN, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Chain Drives Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global chain drives market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 3% during 2019-2024.

This latest report provides a deep insight into the global chain drives market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.

Growth Drivers

The increasing number of construction activities owing to rapid industrialization is the key factor driving the global market. Additionally, advancements in the automotive engineering sector and the implementation of innovative designs and technologies are also driving the demand for chain drives.

Manufacturers are opting for mechanical units consisting of basic chain drives to ensure maximum utilization of resources and smooth operations. Furthermore, the rise in the demand for timing chain drives in the manufacturing industry along with the availability of efficient chain lubrication products and increasing automation in the end use industries are expected to catalyze the market growth.

Other factors including product innovations, such as the development of roller chains, wide application of inverted tooth drive chains and the availability of low-cost raw materials are further expected to drive the market growth.

Key Questions Answered



How has the global chain drives market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global chain drives industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global chain drives industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global chain drives industry?

What is the structure of the global chain drives industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global chain drives industry?

What are the profit margins in the global chain drives industry?

Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Chain Drives Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.4 Market Breakup by End-User

5.5 Market Breakup by Region

5.6 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Roller Chains

6.2 Silent Chains

6.3 Leaf Chains

6.4 Others



7 Market Breakup by End-User

7.1 Industrial Sector

7.2 Heavy Equipment Industry

7.3 Agricultural Equipment Industry

7.4 Others



8 Market Breakup by Region

8.1 Asia-Pacific

8.2 North America

8.3 Europe

8.4 Middle East & Africa

8.5 Latin America



9 SWOT Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.2 Strengths

9.3 Weaknesses

9.4 Opportunities

9.5 Threats



10 Value Chain Analysis



11 Porters Five Forces Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

11.4 Degree of Competition

11.5 Threat of New Entrants

11.6 Threat of Substitutes



12 Price Analysis



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Structure

13.2 Key Players

13.3 Profiles of Key Players

13.3.1 Regal Beloit

13.3.2 Renold

13.3.3 Rexnord

13.3.4 SKF

13.3.5 The Timken Company

13.3.6 Tsubakimoto Chain Co.

13.3.7 Brammer

13.3.8 John Kings Chains

13.3.9 Diamond Chain Company Inc.

13.3.10 Kraftmek

13.3.11 Ramsey Products Corporation

13.3.12Rambo Chain



