SAN FRANCISCO, June 29, 2021 -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Cell Surface Markers - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics".



Companies: 70 - Players covered include Abbott Laboratories, Inc.; BD Biosciences; Beckman Coulter, Inc.; Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.; F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG; Grifols, S.A.; Immucor, Inc.; Nihon Kohden Corporation; Siemens Healthineers AG; Sysmex Corporation; Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and Others.

Coverage: All major geographies and key segments

Segments: Product (Antibodies, PCR Arrays); Cell Type (T Cell, B Cell, NK Cell, Monocyte Cell, Other Cell Types); Application (Research, Clinical); End-Use (Academic & Research Institutes, Hospitals & Clinical Laboratories, Other End-Uses)

Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.



ABSTRACT-

Global Cell Surface Markers Market to Reach $1 Billion by 2026

Cell surface markers or cell surface antigens are special carbohydrates or proteins present on cell membrane and can be exploited for identification and classification of cells. A growing number of healthcare facilities including hospitals, doctor's offices, and diagnostic centers, as well as research entities including pharmaceutical laboratories, independent research institutions, academic/university research programs, and contract research organizations are prioritizing cell surface markers identification in diagnosis as well as research applications. Growth in the global market is set to be fueled by increasing adoption of sophisticated analytical technologies and in-vitro diagnostic tools as a result of ongoing efforts to reduce disease and to reduce healthcare burden. The market is also benefitting from rising application of stem cell technology, and efforts to reduce disease diagnosis costs. The emergence of new therapies to target liver cancer stem cells is expected to improve overall efficacy of traditional radiotherapy and chemotherapy procedures intended to treat liver cancer. One of the noteworthy developments in this direction is the identification of an ATP-competitive mTOR inhibitor, INK128, which holds potential to suppress CD44+, a liver cancer stem cell surface marker, along with sorafenib-insensitive hepatocellular carcinoma in-vivo and in-vitro.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Cell Surface Markers estimated at US$615.4 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.9% over the analysis period. Antibodies, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 10.7% CAGR to reach US$703.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the PCR Arrays segment is readjusted to a revised 6.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 43.8% share of the global Cell Surface Markers market.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $315.3 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $85.5 Million by 2026

The Cell Surface Markers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$315.3 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 45.37% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$85.5 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 10.8% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.4% and 8.1% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$93.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. Growth in North America region is attributed to the presence of prominent players, strong focus on R&D and extensive customer base. The regional market growth is augmented by rising use of cell surface markers in personalized medicine and drug discovery. The market growth is also facilitated by rising cases of chronic medical conditions, mainly cancer, and the resulting requirement of effective diagnostic capabilities. Growing healthcare and research expenditure, increased uptake of medical devices, and move towards laboratory automation are the major growth drivers fueling market expansion in developing regions. More



