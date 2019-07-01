Global Caustic Soda Market to 2024 by Product Type, Manufacturing Process, Grade, Application, Region

DUBLIN, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Caustic Soda Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global caustic soda market reached a volume of 75.9 Million Metric Tons in 2018.

Caustic soda, also known as sodium hydroxide (NaOH), refers to an inorganic compound which comprises sodium cations Na+ and hydroxide anions OH-. It is industrially prepared through the electrolytic chlor-alkali process in which the electrolysis of aqueous sodium chloride solution produces chlorine gas and sodium hydroxide.

It is an odorless and non-flammable white solid which is commercially available in the form of flakes, pellets, granules and aqueous solutions of different concentrations. Owing to its highly-corrosive nature, it can generate substantial heat and ignite combustible materials when dissolved in water.

Caustic soda is utilized as a raw material in a number of industries including chemical, automotive, water treatment, and food and beverage. On account of its easy availability and affordability over its substitutes, it is regarded as one of the preferred chemical compounds employed to control acidity and remove heavy metals from water. Caustic soda is also used in the production of paper wherein it helps in dissolving unwanted compounds present in the wood pulp. Similarly, it aids in separating the ink from paper fibers during the process of paper recycling.

Apart from this, it is used in the extraction of alumina, one of the most common oxides of aluminum, from naturally occurring minerals. As aluminum finds vast applications in the production of lightweight vehicles, the growing demand for the metal is spurring the growth of global caustic soda market.

Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a volume of 89.6 Million Metric Tons by 2024, registering a CAGR of around 3% during 2019-2024.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:



How has the global caustic soda market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global caustic soda industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the grade?

What is the breakup of the market based on the manufacturing process?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global caustic soda industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global caustic soda industry?

What is the structure of the global caustic soda industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global caustic soda industry?

What are the profit margins in the global caustic soda industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Properties

4.2 Overview

4.3 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Caustic Soda Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.4 Market Breakup by Manufacturing Process

5.5 Market Breakup by Grade

5.6 Market Breakup by Application

5.7 Market Breakup by Region

5.8 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Lye

6.2 Flake

6.3 Others



7 Market Breakup by Manufacturing Process

7.1 Membrane Cell

7.2 Diaphragm Cell

7.3 Others



8 Market Breakup by Grade

8.1 Reagent Grade

8.2 Industrial Grade

8.3 Pharmaceutical Grade

8.4 Others



9 Market Breakup by Application

9.1 Alumina

9.2 Inorganic Chemicals

9.3 Organic Chemicals

9.4 Food, Pulp and Paper

9.5 Soap and Detergents

9.6 Textiles

9.7 Water Treatment

9.8 Steel/Metallurgy-Sintering

9.9 Others



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Price Analysis

14.1 Price Indicators

14.2 Price Structure

14.3 Margin Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 The DOW Chemical Company

15.3.2 Olin Corporation

15.3.3 Tata Chemicals Limited

15.3.4 Solvay SA

15.3.5 FMC Corporation

15.3.6 Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY)

15.3.7 Formosa Plastics Corporation

15.3.8 Ineos Group Limited

15.3.9 PPG Industries

15.3.10 Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical Co. Ltd.

15.3.11 Tosoh Corporation

15.3.12 Hanwha Chemical Corporation

15.3.13 Nirma Limited

15.3.14 Akzo Nobel

15.3.15 BASF

15.3.16 Covestro

15.3.17 DowDuPont



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3nqzen



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-caustic-soda-market-to-2024-by-product-type-manufacturing-process-grade-application-region-300878480.html

SOURCE Research and Markets