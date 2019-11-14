Global Cancer Supportive Care Drugs Markets, 2019-2026: Focus on Prevention and Management of Symptoms and Side-effects

DUBLIN, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cancer Supportive Care Drugs Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Therapeutic Class (G-CSFs, Bisphosphonates, Antiemetics, Opioids, NSAIDs, ESAs), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cancer supportive care drugs market size is projected to reach USD 22.9 billion by 2026

It is expected to progress at a CAGR of 1.0% over the forecast period. Supportive care in cancer focuses on prevention and management of symptoms and side-effects associated with cancer and its treatment.

Key side effects caused by cancer treatment include anemia, neutropenia, nausea and vomiting, pain, and bone metastasis. Rise in the number of people suffering from the effects of anti-cancer therapies will drive the market, globally. The higher efficacy of supportive care drugs, such as colony stimulating factors (G-CSFs), opioid analgesics, erythropoietins, and antiemetic drugs, among others is anticipated to drive growth of the global cancer supportive care drugs market. High efficiency of these drugs in controlling the adverse effects of cancer and its treatment is projected to drive the demand in near future.

G-CSFs and ESAs therapeutic classes are witnessing a fundamental shift from biologics to biosimilars. The market for cancer pain, chemotherapy induced nausea and vomiting, and cancer induced bone diseases will grow significantly during the forecast period, due to new product launches and high unmet needs. The cancer pain market is estimated to witness a shift from opioids to non-opioids therapies. The shift will be backed by patent loss, high mortality, addiction, and major safety issues associated with narcotic agents.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Some of the key market players are Amgen, Merck, Novartis, Johnson & Johnson, Roche, Helsinn Healthcare, Heron Pharma, Tesaro, and Purdue Pharma. Amgen led the global cancer supportive care market in 2018, capturing over 30% market share

By therapeutic class, the global ESAs market for CIA was valued at USD 1,838 million in 2018 and is expected to decline with a CAGR of 6.0% over the forecast period. The biologics segment is anticipated to lose its market share due to patent expiration of major brands such as Epogen

in 2018 and is expected to decline with a CAGR of 6.0% over the forecast period. The biologics segment is anticipated to lose its market share due to patent expiration of major brands such as Epogen North America led the cancer supportive care drugs market in 2018 and is expected to maintain its position during the forecast period

led the cancer supportive care drugs market in 2018 and is expected to maintain its position during the forecast period Asia Pacific is expected to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period, owing to improvements in healthcare infrastructure and increasing government initiatives

is expected to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period, owing to improvements in healthcare infrastructure and increasing government initiatives Late stage pipeline products include non-opioids such as Tanezumab and HTX-011. Newer immunotherapies directed against PD-1 ligands and PD-L1 proteins have shown to be more effective with a superior safety profile



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1 Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2 Related/ Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3 Product Pipeline Analysis, by Stage

3.4 Clinical Profiles of Disruptive Drugs

3.5 Regulatory Framework

3.6 Market Dynamics

3.6.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.6.1.1 Growing cancer prevalence and increase in number of people receiving chemotherapy

3.6.1.2 Large number of side effects associated with the cancer treatment

3.6.1.3 Fundamental shift from branded biologics to biosimilar domination in cancer associated treatment

3.6.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.6.2.1 Rising popularity of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer in developed countries

3.6.2.2 Unmet needs in cancer supportive care

3.6.2.3 Safety issues associated with supportive care agents

3.7 Patent Expiry Analysis

3.8 Cancer Supportive Care Drugs Market: Market Analysis Tools

3.8.1 Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.8.2 major deals & strategic alliances analysis

3.8.2.1 Joint Ventures

3.8.2.2 Mergers & Acquisitions

3.8.2.3 Licensing & Partnership

3.8.2.4 technology collaborations



Chapter 4 Cancer Supportive Care Drugs Market: Segment Analysis, by Drug Class, 2015 - 2026 (USD Million)

4.1 Definitions & Scope

4.2 Drug Class Market Share Analysis, 2018 & 2026

4.3 Segment Dashboard

4.4 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2015 to 2026 for the following

4.4.1 G-CSFs

4.4.2 Erythropoietin Stimulating Agents (ESA)

4.4.3 Antiemetics

4.4.4 Bisphosphonates

4.4.5 Opioids

4.4.6 NSAIDs and Others



Chapter 5 Cancer Supportive Care Drugs Market: Regional Market Analysis

5.1 Regional Market Share Analysis, 2018 & 2026

5.2 Regional Market Dashboard

5.3 SWOT Analysis, by Factor (Political & Legal, Economic and Technological)

5.4 Market Size & Forecasts, Estimates and Trend Analysis, 2018 to 2026



Chapter 6 Cancer Supportive Care Drugs Market - Competitive Analysis



Amgen Inc.

Merck & Co.

Johnson & Johnson SeRvices, Inc.

Heron Theovartis

Novartis AG

Tesaro, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Helsinn Healthcare SA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/njt763





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-cancer-supportive-care-drugs-markets-2019-2026-focus-on-prevention-and-management-of-symptoms-and-side-effects-300958569.html

SOURCE Research and Markets