Global Call Centers Industry Assessment 2020-2025 - Cloud Communications Continue to Reshape the Sector

DUBLIN, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Call Centers - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Call Centers market worldwide is projected to grow by US$180.3 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 6.6%.



In-House, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$381.3 Billion by the year 2025, In-House will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 7.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$8.4 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$8.4 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets.



In Japan, In-House will reach a market size of US$28.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$31.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.



Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific.



All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Key Topics Covered



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Call Centers: A Quick Primer

Recent Market Activity

Call Centers Tap Technology to Improve Operational Efficiency & Service Quality

Addressing the Evolving Customer Experience

Digital Transformation - Playing an Important Role

Outlook

Developing Markets Drive Growth

Outsourced Call Center Services Market

Despite Outsourcing Wave, In-House Call Centers Continue to Remain Dominant

Offshore Call Centers: The Key Growth Vertical for Developing World

A Brief Sketch of Major Offshore Destinations for Call Centers

Onshore Call Centers - Still in the Reckoning

Wave of Re-Shoring & Nearshoring Strategies

Right Shoring Gains Traction in Call Center Operations

Mass Market Call Centers Outnumber B2B Call Centers

Multiple Outsourced Call Centers: Order of the Day

Competition

Leading Players

Startups Spur Innovation in Call Center Industry

Spurt in Mobile Telephony: The Key Driver of Industry Transformation Seen Over the Last Two Decades

Global Competitor Market Shares

Call Centers Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

[24]7 Inc. ( USA )

) Alliance Data Systems, Inc. ( USA )

) Alorica, Inc. ( USA )

) Atento ( Luxembourg )

) ATOS S.A. ( France )

( ) BT Communications ( Ireland ) Limited ( Ireland )

) Limited ( ) Capita Customer Management Limited (UK)

Concentrix ( USA )

) Convergys Corp. ( USA )

) Entel Call Center ( Chile )

) EXL Service Holdings, Inc. ( USA )

) Genpact Limited ( Bermuda )

) HCL BPO Services NI Ltd ( Ireland )

) IBEX Global ( USA )

) IBM Global Process Services Pvt. Ltd ( India )

) Plusoft Informatica Ltda ( Brazil )

) Sitel ( USA )

) Sykes Enterprises, Inc. ( USA )

) Tata Consultancy Services Limited ( India )

) Teleperformance SE ( France )

) TTEC Holdings, Inc. ( USA )

) West Corporation ( USA )

) Wipro Ltd ( India )

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Cloud Communications Continue to Reshape Call Centers market

OmniChannel Strategy Offers Holistic Support

Unified Communications Simplify Customer Engagement

Artificial Intelligence Enhances Call Center Productivity

Industry Displays Increasing Reliance on IVR

Integration of Social Media with Call Center Operations Opens New Possibilities

Opportunity Indicators

Sustained Increase in Importance of Self-Service

Focus Grows on Improved Contact Center Analytics

Integrating CRM with Big Data Analytics Brings in Significant Benefits

Companies Target Multi-Skilled Employees

Increase in Remote Contact Center Agents

Building Meaningful Collaboration among Agents and the Way they Work

Multi-Language Contact Centers - A Key Trend

From Cost Centers to Profit Centers - Call Centers Go Beyond Service & Support Functions to Adopt Sales & Marketing Capabilities

Virtual Agents Model Emerges as a New Profitable Approach

Hosted or Virtual Call Centers on the Rise

Improving 'Customer Experience' Turns into Core Area for Call Centers

KPIs and Metrics Take Center Stage

Call Centers Embrace IP for Better Efficiency

CRM: A Shot in the Arm for Call Centers

Call Center Applications Diversify to Include Mobile Apps

Video Emerges as a New Channel for Call Centers

Voice/Speech Based Technologies Empower Call Center Training & Operations

Workforce Management Solutions to the Fore

Evolving Database Technologies and Management Strategies Guide Call Centers to Reach New Avenues

Customer Support & Sales Force Automation Dominate Software Applications

Multi-Site Call Routing Solutions: Popular with Large Global Firms

Automatic Call Distributing (ACD) Products- From Standalone to Open and Networked Systems

Key Issues

Growing Digital Engagement Drags Down Voice Based Customer Interactions

Simplifying Complexities in Call Center Processes: A Key Area of Focus

Call Centers & the Regulatory Environment

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION (Total Companies Profiled: 135)



