20.05.2020 22:15:00
Global Call Centers Industry Assessment 2020-2025 - Cloud Communications Continue to Reshape the Sector
DUBLIN, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Call Centers - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Call Centers market worldwide is projected to grow by US$180.3 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 6.6%.
In-House, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$381.3 Billion by the year 2025, In-House will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 7.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$8.4 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$8.4 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets.
In Japan, In-House will reach a market size of US$28.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$31.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.
Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific.
All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Key Topics Covered
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Call Centers: A Quick Primer
- Recent Market Activity
- Call Centers Tap Technology to Improve Operational Efficiency & Service Quality
- Addressing the Evolving Customer Experience
- Digital Transformation - Playing an Important Role
- Outlook
- Developing Markets Drive Growth
- Outsourced Call Center Services Market
- Despite Outsourcing Wave, In-House Call Centers Continue to Remain Dominant
- Offshore Call Centers: The Key Growth Vertical for Developing World
- A Brief Sketch of Major Offshore Destinations for Call Centers
- Onshore Call Centers - Still in the Reckoning
- Wave of Re-Shoring & Nearshoring Strategies
- Right Shoring Gains Traction in Call Center Operations
- Mass Market Call Centers Outnumber B2B Call Centers
- Multiple Outsourced Call Centers: Order of the Day
- Competition
- Leading Players
- Startups Spur Innovation in Call Center Industry
- Spurt in Mobile Telephony: The Key Driver of Industry Transformation Seen Over the Last Two Decades
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Call Centers Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Cloud Communications Continue to Reshape Call Centers market
- OmniChannel Strategy Offers Holistic Support
- Unified Communications Simplify Customer Engagement
- Artificial Intelligence Enhances Call Center Productivity
- Industry Displays Increasing Reliance on IVR
- Integration of Social Media with Call Center Operations Opens New Possibilities
- Opportunity Indicators
- Sustained Increase in Importance of Self-Service
- Focus Grows on Improved Contact Center Analytics
- Integrating CRM with Big Data Analytics Brings in Significant Benefits
- Companies Target Multi-Skilled Employees
- Increase in Remote Contact Center Agents
- Building Meaningful Collaboration among Agents and the Way they Work
- Multi-Language Contact Centers - A Key Trend
- From Cost Centers to Profit Centers - Call Centers Go Beyond Service & Support Functions to Adopt Sales & Marketing Capabilities
- Virtual Agents Model Emerges as a New Profitable Approach
- Hosted or Virtual Call Centers on the Rise
- Improving 'Customer Experience' Turns into Core Area for Call Centers
- KPIs and Metrics Take Center Stage
- Call Centers Embrace IP for Better Efficiency
- CRM: A Shot in the Arm for Call Centers
- Call Center Applications Diversify to Include Mobile Apps
- Video Emerges as a New Channel for Call Centers
- Voice/Speech Based Technologies Empower Call Center Training & Operations
- Workforce Management Solutions to the Fore
- Evolving Database Technologies and Management Strategies Guide Call Centers to Reach New Avenues
- Customer Support & Sales Force Automation Dominate Software Applications
- Multi-Site Call Routing Solutions: Popular with Large Global Firms
- Automatic Call Distributing (ACD) Products- From Standalone to Open and Networked Systems
- Key Issues
- Growing Digital Engagement Drags Down Voice Based Customer Interactions
- Simplifying Complexities in Call Center Processes: A Key Area of Focus
- Call Centers & the Regulatory Environment
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION (Total Companies Profiled: 135)
