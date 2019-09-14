14.09.2019 01:00:00

Global Business Carrier Ethernet Services Market Radar 2019

DUBLIN, Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Business Carrier Ethernet Services Market Radar" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. Business Carrier Ethernet Services Market radar features AT&T Business, CenturyLink, Verizon Business, Spectrum Enterprise, Comcast Business, Windstream Enterprise, Cogent Communications, and Zayo. While there are several smaller service providers with strong local footprints, their revenues are less than 2% of the market, and these companies have limited innovation capabilities, thus excluding them from the radar.

The Ethernet service provider competitive landscape has gone through a consolidation phase, with a series of mergers and acquisitions happening between 2015 and 2017: Charter acquired Time Warner Cable and Bright House; Verizon acquired XO; Windstream acquired EarthLink; CenturyLink acquired Level 3, and Altice USA acquired Cablevision-to mention several. The mergers have positively impacted the acquiring companies, as the number of competitors in the market is reduced, creating better brand recognition for existing providers.

In this report, we plot leading service providers on the radar chart based on in-depth quantitative and qualitative analysis.

Key Topics Covered:

Industry Overview

U.S. Business Carrier Ethernet Services Market Radar

  • The Radar - Description of Companies Plotted

C2AMarket Participant Profiles

  • CenturyLink
  • AT&T Business
  • Verizon Business
  • Spectrum Enterprise
  • Comcast Business
  • Windstream Enterprise
  • Zayo
  • Cogent Communications

The Last Word

Companies Mentioned

  • Altice USA
  • AT&T Business
  • Bright House
  • Cablevision
  • CenturyLink
  • Charter
  • Cogent Communications
  • Comcast Business
  • EarthLink
  • Level 3
  • Spectrum Enterprise
  • Time Warner Cable
  • Verizon
  • Verizon Business
  • Windstream
  • Windstream Enterprise
  • XO
  • Zayo

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ux92gq

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com  

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-business-carrier-ethernet-services-market-radar-2019-300917890.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

