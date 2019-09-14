|
14.09.2019 01:00:00
Global Business Carrier Ethernet Services Market Radar 2019
DUBLIN, Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Business Carrier Ethernet Services Market Radar" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The U.S. Business Carrier Ethernet Services Market radar features AT&T Business, CenturyLink, Verizon Business, Spectrum Enterprise, Comcast Business, Windstream Enterprise, Cogent Communications, and Zayo. While there are several smaller service providers with strong local footprints, their revenues are less than 2% of the market, and these companies have limited innovation capabilities, thus excluding them from the radar.
The Ethernet service provider competitive landscape has gone through a consolidation phase, with a series of mergers and acquisitions happening between 2015 and 2017: Charter acquired Time Warner Cable and Bright House; Verizon acquired XO; Windstream acquired EarthLink; CenturyLink acquired Level 3, and Altice USA acquired Cablevision-to mention several. The mergers have positively impacted the acquiring companies, as the number of competitors in the market is reduced, creating better brand recognition for existing providers.
In this report, we plot leading service providers on the radar chart based on in-depth quantitative and qualitative analysis.
Key Topics Covered:
Industry Overview
U.S. Business Carrier Ethernet Services Market Radar
- The Radar - Description of Companies Plotted
C2AMarket Participant Profiles
- CenturyLink
- AT&T Business
- Verizon Business
- Spectrum Enterprise
- Comcast Business
- Windstream Enterprise
- Zayo
- Cogent Communications
The Last Word
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}