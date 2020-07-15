Global Bulk Food Ingredients Market (2020 to 2025) - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts

DUBLIN, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bulk Food Ingredients Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The bulk food ingredients market is recording a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period (2020 - 2025).

The market is majorly driven by the evolving lifestyle factors, such as demand for packaged convenience and ready-to-eat foods like confectionery items, biscuits, beverages, chocolates, etc. The robust growth in foodservice retail chains with an increase in the number of eateries and cafes, which purchases a huge quantity of food ingredients from the wholesale supplier has further boosted the market growth. Furthermore, factors such as increasing disposable incomes and rapid urbanization have also increased the demand for processed foods, thus gearing market growth.

However, factors such as lack of infrastructure facilities and easy bacterial contamination of bulk food ingredients, along with the volatile price fluctuations of bulk food ingredients are expected to restrain the global market growth.

Key Market Trends

Increased Demand For Convenience Foods

Rising demand for prepared and convenience food products, such as baked goods, snacks, yogurt, ice-cream, beverages, and other ready meals among the consumers have been witnessed with an increasing trend. This is due to the benefits of convenience food, such as lesser preparation time and easy handling that offers an advantage to the consumers in their busy life schedule. Food ingredients purchased in bulk by the primary manufacturing companies make up a very large part of the final product and have a significant impact on the final packaged product. For instance, products, ranging from fat-free dressing, low-fat mayonnaise, sauces, processed meat products, etc., require a broad variety of functional ingredients to provide optimization in terms of stability, creaminess, shelf-life, viscosity, and water absorption, among others.

Asia-Pacific is the Fastest Growing Region

The Asia-Pacific region is witnessed to show the fastest-growing region in the global market, owing to the growing urbanization coupled with increased spending on convenient and ready-to-eat processed foods and improved standard of living in countries like China, India, Malaysia, Australia, and New-Zealand. The increase in global exposure and western lifestyle influence have led to the growing popularity of packaged, processed and ready-to-eat foods in this region. Countries like India have recently witnessed a surge in Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) from key players operating in the bulk food ingredients market. Moreover, such countries in the Asia-Pacific region also exhibits low-cost labor and lower ingredient prices, thereby providing a further fillip to the market.

Competitive Landscape

The bulk food ingredients market is highly competitive and fragmented in nature, owing to the presence of many regional and domestic players. Emphasis is given on the merger, expansion, acquisition, and partnership of the companies along with new product development as strategic approaches adopted by the leading companies to boost their brand presence among consumers.

The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

3 months of analyst support

Reasons to Purchase this report:

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables1.2 Study Assumptions1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Category5.1.1 Primary processed5.1.2 Secondary Processed5.2 By Type5.2.1 Grains, Pulses, and Cereals5.2.2 Tea, Coffee, and Cocoa5.2.3 Herbs and Spices5.2.4 Oilseeds5.2.5 Sugar and Sweeteners5.2.6 Edible Oil5.2.7 Other Types5.3 By Application5.3.1 Bakery and Confectionery5.3.2 Snacks and Spreads5.3.3 Ready Meals5.3.4 Other Applications5.4 Geography5.4.1 North America5.4.1.1 United States5.4.1.2 Canada5.4.1.3 Mexico5.4.1.4 Rest of North America5.4.2 Europe5.4.2.1 United Kingdom5.4.2.2 Germany5.4.2.3 France5.4.2.4 Russia5.4.2.5 Italy5.4.2.6 Spain5.4.2.7 Rest of Europe5.4.3 Asia-Pacific5.4.3.1 India5.4.3.2 China5.4.3.3 Japan5.4.3.4 Australia5.4.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific5.4.4 South America5.4.4.1 Brazil5.4.4.2 Argentina5.4.4.3 Rest of South America5.4.5 Middle-East and Africa5.4.5.1 South Africa5.4.5.2 Saudi Arabia5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle-East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Active Companies

6.2 Strategies Adopted by Key Players

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Cargill Incorporated

6.4.2 ADM

6.4.3 Associated British Foods PLC

6.4.4 Tate & Lyle PLC

6.4.5 DuPont de Nemours Inc.

6.4.6 Ingredion Incorporated

6.4.7 Olam International

6.4.8 Koninklijke DSM NV

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o1t6ly

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-bulk-food-ingredients-market-2020-to-2025---growth-trends-and-forecasts-301094134.html

SOURCE Research and Markets