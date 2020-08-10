10.08.2020 17:45:00

Global Bromine Market Forecasts to 2026 - Impact of COVID-19 on the Industry by Type, Application and Region

DUBLIN, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Bromine Market Size, by Type, Application; By Region Trend Analysis, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2016-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The request for bromine compounds as a flame retardant has augmented meaningfully due to its extensive use in public and industrial applications. Besides, the demand for brominated flame-retardants has amplified with uses in consumer electronics such as computers, mobile phones, and television.

The request for brine fluids has been projected to see remarkable development due to their applications in drilling wells in the oil and gas industry to decrease the harm of the wellbore and dynamic zone. Bromine is also used in the water treatment process, which is also probable to surge the development of the market in the coming years. In recent times, bromine has also witnessed fast growth owing to its extensive use as an industrial fumigant for warehouses, stored products, mills, and ships.

However, stringent governmental measures regarding the use of brominated flame-retardants in textile and electronic equipment have hindered market development. Still, a recent outline of new substitute brominated fire safety products are likely to result in a surge in the request for this market.

Bromine owns flame-resistant property and is being widely used in domestic and industrial usages. Bromine, as a water antiseptic, is gaining admiration and predictable to surge the development of the marketplace in the prediction. Bromine, as raw material or reactant in a copied chemical synthesis, will help expand the bromine market. Further, in pest control, bromine has a vital growth chance for stored products, mills, warehouses, and ships. Stringent governmental measures regarding the use of brominated flame - retardants in textile and electronic equipment have confined the market development.

Asia-Pacific region is foremost in the bromine market due to manufacturing facilities being shifted by large players from established markets such as Europe and North America to the Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Abundant accessibility of labor and customers is also appealing market players to form their production facilities in the area.

Growth Drivers

Increasing Population Worldwide

Bromine Market is predictable to follow an upward trend because the population is growing worldwide. In the emerging Asian countries, such as India, China, and the USA, the demand for food products that are very reliant on crops is most significant. Therefore, shortly worldwide, grain demand would be motivated by these markets, which will lead to making further Bromine Market growth.

Wide Range of Applications

Bromine is a chemical that is a fellow of the chemical family, this element used based on a wide diversity of copied and compounds, and it is mainly used as a fire retardant or to stop the fire - these blaze retardants utilized as inputs for the industrial process and products. Bromine is found in seawater and another water reservoir such as the Dead Sea. It belongs to the halogen group and is the only liquid nonmetallic element.

An unstable part is reddish-brown and is mined from brine wells, seawater, salt lakes. In saltwater, bromine appears in a minimal capacity, and it is improved through the cure of seawater with chlorine gas. There is no need to make the bromine in the laboratory, as it is present commercially in the market. The bromine gas may cause throat, and eye irritation, so extreme precautions are taken while handling it.

Key Topics Covered

1. Research Framework

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Global Bromine Market Insights
4.1. Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.2. DROC Analysis
4.2.1. Growth Drivers
4.2.2. Restraint
4.2.3. Opportunities
4.2.4. Challenges
4.3. Technological Landscape/Recent Development
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Company Market Share Analysis, 2019
4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.7. Impact of COVID-19

5. Global Bromine Market Overview
5.1. Market Size & Forecast by Value, 2016-2026
5.1.1. By Value (USD Million)
5.2. Market Share & Forecast
5.2.1. By Type
5.2.1.1. Hydrogen Bromide
5.2.1.2. Organobromine compounds
5.2.1.3. Bromine Fluids
5.2.1.4. Others
5.2.2. By Application
5.2.2.1. Flame Retardant
5.2.2.2. Biocides
5.2.2.3. Oil and Gas
5.2.2.4. Water Treatment
5.2.2.5. Medical
5.2.2.6. Plasma Etching
5.2.2.7. PTA synthesis
5.2.2.8. Fumigant Synthesis
5.2.2.9. Others
5.2.3. By Region
5.2.3.1. North America
5.2.3.2. Europe
5.2.3.3. Asia-Pacific
5.2.3.4. Latin America
5.2.3.5. Middle East & Africa

6. North America Bromine Market

7. Europe Bromine market

8. Asia-Pacific Bromine Market

9. Latin America Bromine Market

10. Middle East & Africa Bromine Market

11. Company Profiles (Company Overview, Financial Matrix, Key Product Landscape, Key Personnel, Key Competitors, Contact Address, and Strategic Outlook)
11.1. Israel Chemicals Limited
11.2. Albemarle Corporation
11.3. Tosoh Corporation
11.4. Tata Chemicals Limited
11.5. Chemtura Corporation
11.6. Jordan Bromine Company Limited
11.7. Gulf Resources Inc.
11.8. Hindustan Salts Limited
11.9. Tetra Technologies Inc.
11.10. Meso Scale Diagnostics, LLC
11.11. Signosis
11.12. Other Prominent Players

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3oh1ce

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-bromine-market-forecasts-to-2026---impact-of-covid-19-on-the-industry-by-type-application-and-region-301109058.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CS Group 10.25
3.06 %
Swiss Re 71.50
1.85 %
UBS Group 11.20
1.68 %
Zurich Insur Gr 348.30
1.46 %
Swiss Life Hldg 340.00
1.40 %
Givaudan 3’755.00
-0.37 %
SGS 2’387.00
-0.42 %
Sika 204.10
-0.44 %
Alcon 55.52
-1.32 %
Lonza Grp 562.60
-1.47 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

17:08
Vontobel: derinews Magazin August 2020 - Quantencomputer
10:00
Fed Snaps Up Nearly Half of $3.4 Trillion H1 Debt Sales
08:45
SMI-Anleger gehen auf Nummer sicher
08:31
Trotz Gegenwind auf Rekordkurs
07.08.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 13.50% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible mit fixer Laufzeit auf Beyond Meat, Tyson Foods
06.08.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.60% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Microsoft Corp, International Business Machines Corp, Intel Corp
06.08.20
Der Euro wertet deutlich auf, ist das bereits die Trendwende? | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

17:06
Schroders: Was sind die langfristigen Aussichten für Investments im Gesundheitswesen?
07.08.20
Schroders: Immobilien-Investments: Transaktionen stützen Volumen
07.08.20
Schroders: How China’s internet sector is leading the world
mehr
Der Euro wertet deutlich auf, ist das bereits die Trendwende? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Goldpreis im Rallymodus: Vor 10 Jahren Gold angelegt- so viel Gewinn hätten Sie heute
Relief Therapeutics-VRP sieht bei Corona-Mittel Millionen-Potenzial - Relief Aktie mit deutichem Plus
Darum verliert der Euro zum Franken deutlich - Türkische Lira auf Rekordtief
Cyberdevisen in Russland: Wieso Bitcoin und unter Putin einen schweren Stand haben
Ethereum besser als Bitcoin - Das steckt hinter der Kursexplosion
Meyer Burger verkauft Hersteller für Mikrowellen- und Plasmasysteme Muegge - Aktie stärker
Goldman Sachs-Analystin: Gold ist kein strategisches Anlagegut
Kodak-Aktie bricht massiv ein: US-Regierung setzt Gespräche über Kredit für Kodak nach Kritik aus
Roche erreicht nicht alle Ziele mit Etrolizumab in verschiedenen Studien - Roche-Aktie gibt ab
EU-Gesundheitskommissarin: Erster Corona-Impfstoff zur Jahreswende

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Schweizer Börse: SMI geht fest aus dem Montagshandel -- DAX schliesst freundlich -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Die heimischen Märkte notierten zum Wochenstart höher. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich etwas fester. Beim Dow Jones stehen die Börsenampeln auf grün. An den asiatischen Börsen begann die neue Handelswoche ohne eine gemeinsame Kursrichtung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB